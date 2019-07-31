Denver has some fresh events to attend this weekend. Kick it off by watching some street performances during Union Station Buskerfest and end it by working on your strutting skills at a Runway Workshop. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, August 1

Union Station Buskerfest

When: August 1 – 4

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Explore the unique world of buskers – or street performers — during Union Station Buskerfest. The event features a four-day festival with acts from escape artists, acrobats, jugglers and more. The event is free, however, donations are highly encouraged for the buskers.

Denver Burger Battle

When: August 1, 5:30 – 9:30

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $65 – $125 get ticket here

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace hosts the Denver Burger Battle. The event features a burger showdown with unlimited burger samples from 20 restaurants along with wine, cocktail and beer samples to wash it all down. This year’s contenders consist of local favorites including Hearth & Dram, The Cherry Cricket and Park Burger.

Side Stories

When: August 1 – 8, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block Alley, Between 18th St. and 19th St.

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Side Stories returns to Denver. Dairy Block Alley presents the annual experience where short films will be projected on the side of the alley and on the CTRL Collective bride window in a loop for all to see. You can watch films such as Golden Afternoon created by Ella Vance, Full Color Colorado created by Lares Feliciano and Triticum Dream created by Kendra Fleischman.

Chicago

When: August 1, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Studio Loft at the Ellie, 909 14th St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $37.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Phamaly Theatre Company presents a performance of Chicago. The award-winning musical is the longest-running American musical on Broadway and features a story about prison-bound women working their way through the system. Follow the journey of Roxie and Velma as they climb their way up from criminals to stars.

Nightwaves

When: August 1, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $7 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents Nightwaves. The event features a monthly synth-pop series with sets from DJs. This Thursday you can party to sets from DJ Boyhollow of Lipgloss and DJ Tyler Snow of Weird Touch with host Retrofette.

Stranahan’s Colorado Day

When: August 1, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey hosts a Stranahan’s Colorado Day. The event features a free tour of the distillery in celebration of the day. If you complete the tour you can have the chance to win a four-hour private distillery experience for you and up to 20 friends.

Weird Al Yankovic with the Colorado Symphony

When: August 1, 7:30 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $49.95 – $90 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre presents Weird Al Yankovic and the Colorado Symphony. The event features a performance from Weird Al Yankovic during his “No Strings Attached Tour” alongside the Colorado Symphony. You can jam out to some funky classics and get weird while doing so.

Friday, August 2

First Friday Art Walk

When: August 2, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: First Friday Art Walk is back for the first Friday of the month. You can explore a myriad of creative businesses and galleries that sit within the art district. The walk features over 100 participating locations on Santa Fe Drive and food trucks delivering bites to fuel your art adventures. You can see paintings, prints, sculptures and more throughout the walk.

Outlier

When: August 2, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum hosts Outlier. The event features a concert with an amazing lineup of DJs and musicians including Bonobo, B.Traits and TOKiMONSTA. You can dance all night long surrounded by aircraft and hot beats.

B-Side Music

When: August 2, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents B-Side Music. The event features a night to rock out to some new and innovative local musicians with performances from Moon Hammer – a supergroup of musicians with an out of this world sound and Wes Watkins – a local trumpet player with a powerful inclusive sound. You can listen to awesome music and relax in the warm summer air.

Flor de Toloache with Flamenco Denver

When: August 2, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion Denver hosts Flor de Toloache with Flamenco Denver. The event is part of a free concert series and features a performance from the New York-based female group – Flor de Toloache – who gives a modern spin on traditional mariachi. Flor de Toloache will be joined by Flamenco Denver – created by dancer María Vázquez.

RUMTUM & DINKC

When: August 2, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Abstract, 742 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Abstract presents RUMTUM & DINKC. The event features works from the popular local muralists RUMTUM and DINKC. You can take a look around the gallery and explore some amazing art.

Dive-In Movie

When: August 2, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $29.99 – $39.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Elitch Gardens hosts a Dive-In Movie. You can cool off from the summer heat and wade into the Elitch Gardens’ water park for a screening of the new Incredibles 2. The film follows the family of superheroes who have to figure out their new normal in life.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert

When: August 2 – 4

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Symphony presents Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert. The event features projections of the film on the big screen as the Colorado Symphony performs scores live. The film follows the journey of Harry Potter and his friends as they uncover the meaning of Horcruxes.

Lucha Libre and Laughs

When: August 2, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $11 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Lucha Libre and Laughs. The event features a night of Lucha Libre wrestling and stand-up comedy with comedians Mike Stanley, Kikutaro, Katie Bowman and more. You can laugh all evening long and experience some wild wrestling.

Saturday, August 3

Free Day at DAM

When: August 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free Day at DAM. The event features a day to explore the galleries and exhibitions at no cost. You can tour the new paint studio and take a look at The Light Show — an exhibition that explores light sources on display at the museum.

Colfax ArtFest

When: August 3, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 40 West Art District, 1560 Teller St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: 40 West Art District presents the Colfax Art Fest. The event, formerly known as the West Colfax MuralFest, features a showcasing of arts with live painting, live music, trolley tours and more. You can sip on brews and munch on food from local food trucks while exploring tons of local vendors.

International Food Truck Festival

When: August 3, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Civic Center Park hosts an International Food Truck Festival. The event features more than 15 food trucks bringing exotic bites from across the globe. You can rock out to live music, sip on drinks from an international bar and shop from local vendors while you chow down on international flavors.

MILE HIGH SOUL CLUB

When: August 3, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 at entry

The Lowdown: Broadway Roxy presents Mile High Soul Club. The event features an evening to rock out to hot beats from DJ Tyler Jacobson, Steve Cervantes and more. You can shake your stuff to soul, funk, R&B and ’60s classics all on vinyl.

Star Wars Party

When: August 3, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: REVEL Social, 2229 Blake St. #104, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: REVEL Social presents a Star Wars Party. The event features a night to join the REVEL Alliance with drink specials, Star Wars-themed decor, giveaways and more. May the force be with you as you get down.

MCA Penny Admission

When: August 3, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01 at the door

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver welcomes back Penny Admission. Colorado Residents can get into the museum for only a penny, that is right— one cent— all day long. You can get the chance to see exhibitions such as Clark Richert in hyperspace and The Nth Dimension.

4-Year Anny Yacht Party

When: August 3, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company presents its 4-Year Anny Yacht Party. The event features a yacht-themed party with nautical-inspired brews such as Gone Fission, Seaward, Jenny and more. You can dine on bites from Rolling Smoke BBQ and jam to live music from The Alcapones throughout the evening.

Taste of Ethiopia Festival

When: August 3, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Montbello Recreation Center, 15555 E. 53rd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Montbello Recreation Center hosts the Taste of Ethiopia Festival. The event features the seventh annual gathering of Ethiopian restaurants, caterers and more. You can experience performances of live music, cultural dance shows and a sacred Ethiopian coffee ceremony.

Sunday, August 4

Yoga Rocks the Park

When: August 4, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 401 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses at Yoga Rocks the Park. The event features a guided meditation to calm your thoughts with help from an instructor of the Mayu Sanctuary followed by a Kundalini yoga flow guided by Stacy McDonald with music from a DJ. After the yoga session, you can explore a vendor village filled with drinks and bites to refuel.

bRUNch at Postino Wine Cafe

When: August 4, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Postino, 2715 17th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: bRUNch Running presents bRUNch at Postino Wine Cafe. The event features a 5k run – or walk – around Denver, followed by a buy your own brunch at Postino. The bRUNch is for anyone and everyone of all levels.

City Park Jazz Show

When: August 4, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: City Park, 1600 City Park Esp., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Embrace the warm summer weather for a City Park Jazz Show. The event features an evening of live music from The Heavy Heavies – a musical group that has been performing for more than 150 years. The group will be joined by special guest Venus Cruz.

Runway Workshop

When: August 4, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to better succeed in the modeling world during a Runway Workshop. The event features a two-hour workshop with Julie Gallahue of Goldie Mae Productions to prepare you for Denver Fashion Week model casting calls. Models should come wearing body-hugging clothes. Women should wear heels and men should wear dress shoes.

Mark Your Calendar

Meow Wolf Original Story: Viewing Party

When: August 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $50 tickets available here

Truck Stop Rally

When: August 10 – 11

Where: Wynkoop Alley, 42nd St. and Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Wanderlust 108

When: August 10 – 11

Where: Great Lawn Park, 101 Yosemite St., Denver

Cost: Free – $99 tickets available here