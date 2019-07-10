Denver has some fresh events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by getting a laugh in during the Colfax Comedy Festival and end it by breaking a sweat at Stationary Sundays: Exercise for the Indoorsy. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, July 11

Colfax Comedy Festival

When: July 11 – 14

Where: Multiple Locations check here

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: Goldfish Entertainment presents the Colfax Comedy Festival. The event features a six-day festival jam-packed with performances from over 30 local and national comedians such as Sam Tallent, Nancy Norton and Ben Kronberg. You can laugh all throughout the festival with a cause as a portion of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Food For Thought Denver.

Sips N’ Cinema

When: July 11, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Sips N’ Cinema. The event features a night to sip on cocktails and watch a screening of Dr. Strangelove – a film about a U.S Air Force General who goes insane. You can kick back and relax to watch the film and imbibe on a sampling of Fernet-Branca.

Made in Mexico City Workshop

When: July 11, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: AIR Studio, 3575 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: AIR Studio partners up with Zeppelin Station to present a Made in Mexico City Workshop. The event features a workshop with Mexico City-based artist Demencia Beivide ARTE, Smithe, Seher One and more. You can learn from the artists and makers about their creative processes and sip on brews from New Belgium Brewing.

Charlie and The Chocolate Factory – The New Musical

When: July 11 – 28

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St, Denver

Cost: $45 – $139 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts hosts the wonderous Roald Dahl based play Charlie and The Chocolate Factory – The New Musical. The event features a musical based on the original film with classic songs such as “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination.” You can get nostalgic and see some bright and wild sights.

Friday, July 12

33rd Colorado Black Arts Festival

When: July 12 – 14

Where: City Park West, 1700 City Park Esp., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: The 33rd Colorado Black Art Festival is back in Denver. The event features a celebration of African American art with live music, dance performances, vendors and more. You can delight in food from food vendors while perusing all of the amazing art.

Dive-In Movie

When: July 12, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Cir., Denver

Cost: $29.99 – $39.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Elitch Gardens hosts a Dive-In Movie. You can cool off from the summer heat and wade into the Elitch Gardens’ water park for a screening of the new Ralph Breaks The Internet. The film follows the characters Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz as they go on an adventure to travel across the World Wide Web to save Vanellope’s video game.

Woman Evolve Conference

When: July 12 – 13

Where: The Potter’s House of Denver, 9495 E. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: $199 register here

The Lowdown: The Potter’s House of Denver hosts the Woman Evolve Conference. The event features two days of speakers including Sarah Jakes Roberts, Keri Hilson, Arian Simone and Holly Furtick. You can learn from coaches and empower your fellow women.

Halloween in July

When: July 12, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver presents Halloween in July. The event features a night to get spooky with fresh beats from DJ Julian Black, DJ Nitrogen, The Hoodbats and DJ Ritual. You can watch performances from dancers and also participate in a costume contest and win prizes for the best Halloween costume while sipping on cocktails from a Beetlejuice bar.

Major Nights Lime Gose Release

When: July 12, 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a Major Nights Lime Gose Release. The event features a release of the traditional German-style wheat brew that blends tart, acidic and savory flavors to create a perfect summer beverage. The beer features a profile of unique flavors like coriander, red gold Hawaiian sea salt and fresh limes notes. You can grab a glass of the fresh summer brew while catching some summer rays on the patio of Ratio.

SuperMagick

When: July 12 – 13, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $13 – $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents SuperMagick. The event is a tribute dedicated to Amy Winehouse. You can jam out all night long to classic Amy Winehouse hits from DJs and sip on drinks from Ophelia’s while dancing till your feet are sore.

Strings & Wood

When: July 12, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Leon hosts Strings & Wood. The event features a live performance from Sam Rae, Aviva le Fe and Daniel Steinbock. Sam Rae is a cellist who meshes classical music with folk-rock and has toured with Elephant Revival, Gregory Alan Isakov and currently Brandi Carlile. Aviva le Fey has a haunting sound that mixes vintage pop with darker vibes and Daniel Steinbock uses poetic lyrics with a folk inspiration to catch the hearts of his audience to captivate them.

Saturday, July 13

Weird Residency

When: July 13, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you love Weird Touch you will love Weird Residency. The event features a series that presents a different member of the Weird Touch team taking over Big Trouble. This Saturday you can listen to an all-vinyl DJ Set from DJ Fancy Matthew and dance all night long.

13th Year Anniversary

When: July 13, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Fancy Tiger Crafts, 59 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fancy Tiger Crafts (FTC) presents its 13th Year Anniversary. The event features a party with free FTC temporary tattoos, goodie bags for the first 113 people in through the door in the morning and more. You can also get stick and poke tattoos from Alyssa of Frankly Tattoo.

MILE HIGH SOUL CLUB

When: July 13, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Broadway Roxy, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $7 at entry

The Lowdown: Mile High Soul Club is back. Be ready to shake your body and dance to music from Steve Cervantes, Tyler Jacobson and more. You can get your ’60s dance on to the best soul, R&B and more on vinyl. The event is located at Broadway Roxy, formerly known as Syntax Physic Opera.

Pickle Party 2019

When: July 13, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Real Dill, 33 South Fox St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Real Dill hosts the Pickle Party 2019. The event features a party with food, live music, games, beverages and of course a myriad of delicious pickles. You can delight in the crunchy preserved cukes while raising funds for a good cause as 100% of the proceeds for the event will benefit The GrowHaus and its programs.

4th Annual Summer Block Party

When: July 13 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. presents its 4th Annual Summer Block Party. The event features a take over of 17th Street to celebrate all that Colorado has to offer. You can shop from local vendors, dine on bites, sip on brews from Denver Beer Co. and more. You can also jam out to live music, play yard games and snag giveaways. The best part? Ten percent of Denver Beer Co. sales will benefit Casting for Recovery.

The Phantom Circus

When: July 13, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Seawell Ballroom at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Seawell Ballroom hosts The Phantom Circus. The event features performances from acrobats, bellydancers, contortionists and more. During the intermission you can sip from drinks poured from aerialists hanging on chandeliers.

Bastille Day Brunch

When: July 13 – 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Le French Bakery & Cafe, 4901 S. Newport St., Denver

Cost: $28 get reservations here

The Lowdown: Le French Bakery & Cafe celebrates Bastille Day with a Bastille Day Brunch. The event features a four-course dining experience with French delights such as charcuterie, French onion soup, steak frites and mini crêpes, all for $28. You can also sip on $5 glasses of some of Le French Bakery’s favorite summer wine to pair with each course.

Frida Kahlo Sewing Workshop

When: July 13, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $28 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas presents a Frida Kahlo Sewing Workshop. The event features a chance to learn how to make a Frida Kahlo pillow from Janel. You can create your own Frida masterpiece and bring it home with you. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate in the class.

Catwalk

When: July 13, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Dumb Friends League, 2080 S. Quebec St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Dumb Friends League hosts Catwalk. The event features a chance to learn about cats while sampling craft beer and wine. You can explore different booths, sip on beer tastings, snack on bites from a food truck and hear more about the adorable purrfect creatures while raising funds for the Dumb Friends League.

Oxeye Daisy EP Release

When: July 13, 8 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: The Savoy at Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rock out to a special Oxeye Daisy EP Release. The event features a performance from the local grunge band Oxeye Daisy as they release their new EP – They Say You’re a Demon. You can snag the EP in limited vinyl, CD and cassette form and jam out to beats from the band.

Sunday, July 14

Denver DC Wonder Woman Run

When: July 13, 7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $59 – $79 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Denver DC Wonder Woman Run. The event features a 5k or 10k run around Denver. You can dress up in your best superhero costume to run as fast as you can and later take part in a post-race party.

Purple Brunch

When: July 14, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Monkey Barrel presents a Purple Brunch. The event features a brunch dedicated to Prince with a themed brunch menu, purple cocktails and mimosas. You can rock out to fresh beats from DJ MRGroove throughout the morning as you dine. Guests are encouraged to wear their best purple attire to match the theme.

STILLness

When: July 14, 8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during STILLness. The event features a guided meditation from the combined effort of the Clyfford Still Museum, Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver. Be ready to calmly take a spot in the galleries and quiet your inner thoughts.

Yoga Rocks the Park

When: July 14, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 401 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a morning to relax and stretch out during Yoga Rocks the Park. The event features a guided meditation to calm your thoughts with help from an instructor of the Mayu Sanctuary followed by a yoga flow guided by Stacy Devanney. After the yoga session, you can explore a vendor village filled with drinks and bites to refresh.

Stationary Sundays: Exercise for the Indoorsy

When: July 14, 9:15 – 10 a.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Stationary Sundays: Exercise for the Indoorsy. The event features a spin class within the galleries of the museum led by Jasmine Anderson of Rhythm Revolution. You can get your fitness on while surrounded by amazing contemporary art and hoppin’ music.

Mark Your Calendar

Global Dance Festival

When: July 19, 3 p.m.

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $89 – $239 tickets available here

Denver County Fair

When: July 19 – 21

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $10 grounds admission here

Underground Music Showcase

When: July 26 – 28

Where: Underground Music Showcase, S. Broadway between 5th St. and Alameda Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

Denver Summer Brew Fest

When: July 27, 12 p.m.

Where: Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 get tickets here