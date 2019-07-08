Denver has some art-filled events lined up this week. Start it off by jamming out at Head Room Sessions No. 35 and end it by witnessing your fitness at the Denver DC Wonder Woman Run. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, July 8

Head Room Sessions No. 35

When: July 8, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver presents Head Rooms Sessions No. 35. The even features a live recording session series with performances from local bands The Dollhouse Thieves and Wellington Bullings. You can rock out to live music, check out some amazing art in the gallery and chill out throughout the night.

Monday Night Fire Jam

When: July 8, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Circus Collective, 4459 Jason St. Unit 3, Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 recommended donation at entry

The Lowdown: Circus Collective hosts a Monday Night Fire Jam. The event features a chance to watch some of the collective’s fire performers perform wild stunts. You can also join in a grill out and bring your own items to the grill and share to add to the party.

14th Street Public Art Tour

When: July 8, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: All Together Now Sculpture, corner of Curtis St. & 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Public Art presents a 14th Street Public Art Tour. The event features a tour around 14th Street and the Denver Theater District pointing out all of the amazing art installations. The tour is led by one of the Denver Public Art Staff and will stop by works such as one Denver’s oldest murals, a public art collection by the artist team of Walczak and Heiss and it all starts at the All Together Now Sculpture.

Tuesday, July 9

Colfax Comedy Festival

When: July 9 – 14

Where: Multiple Locations check here

Cost: Varying prices check here

The Lowdown: Goldfish Entertainment presents the Colfax Comedy Festival. The event features a six-day festival jam-packed with performances from over 30 local and national comedians such as Sam Tallent, Nancy Norton and Ben Kronberg. You can laugh all throughout the festival with a cause as a portion of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Food For Thought Denver.

Ratio Quiz Show

When: July 9, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Ratio Quiz Show. The event features a trivia night where you can flex your brain muscles about the hit television series Game of Thrones. You can gather a team of up to five people and compete with others to win gift cards and sip on some cool Ratio brews.

Sunset Cinema

When: July 9, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver Performing Arts Complex presents Sunset Cinema. The event features a screening of the film O Brother, Where Art Thou? The film follows three men who set out to find buried treasure. You can grab snacks and drinks for purchase courtesy of the Denver Film Society and sit back and relax for the outdoor movie experience. Make sure to bring your own chair.

Charlie and The Chocolate Factory – The New Musical

When: July 9 – 28

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St, Denver

Cost: $45 – $139 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts hosts the wonderous Roald Dahl based play Charlie and The Chocolate Factory – The New Musical. The event features a musical based on the original film with classic songs such as “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination.” You can get nostalgic and see some bright and wild sights.

Moon Rush: The New Space Race

When: July 9, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents Moon Rush: The New Space Race. The event features an exploration with veteran space journalist Leonard David about his new book Moon Rush: The New Space Race and all of that it encounters. David will speak about space exploration, the new investments in corporations and more.

Wednesday, July 10

Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show.

When: July 10, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $49 – $225 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Pepsi Center hosts Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show. The event features a chance to hear from Hugh Jackman himself during his tour as he stops in Denver. You can watch Jackman perform songs from Broadway with help from a live orchestra.

Indigenous Film: The Eagle Huntress

When: July 10, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with the International Institute for Indigenous Resource Management and the Denver American Indian Commission to present Indigenous Film: The Eagle Huntress. The event features a screening of The Eagle Huntress – a documentary film about Aisholpan, a 13-year-old nomadic Mongolian girl who has to fight to become the first female eagle hunter of twelve generations in her Kazakh family.

Mindful Sunset Yoga Flow

When: July 10, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: City Park’s Graham-Bible House, near 20th Ave. & York St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Yoga in the Park Denver hosts a Mindful Sunset Yoga Flow. The event features a one-hour yoga session in City Park guided by Isabel. All levels are welcome to join the class. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated with. Donations are also welcome to keep the classes going.

Film For All Seasons

When: July 10, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $8.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre presents a Film For All Seasons. The event features a screening of The Day The Earth Stood Still. The film presents a story of an alien spaceship landing in Washington, D.C. having a message for all Earthlings, which may or may not be a threat.

Thursday, July 11

To the Moon and Back

When: July 11, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science‎, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts To the Moon and Back. The event features a dinner at the museum with a night dedicated to learn about the moon with a look at the biggest satellite with the help of a high power telescope, Planetarium show and more.

Stencil Art Painting Class

When: June 11, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $28 – $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space presents a Stencil Art Painting Class. The event features a guided class where you can create a Prince masterpiece with stencils, airbrushes and learn techniques used by popular street artists. The ticket price will include all of the materials needed to participate in the class.

Denver Municipal Band with Carol Jantsch Philadelphia Orchestra

When: July 11, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver‎, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion Denver‎ presents Denver Municipal Band with Carol Jantsch of the Philadelphia Orchestra. The event is part of a free concert series and features a performance from the Denver Municipal Band – which is the oldest historic professional ensemble in Denver, with guest Carol Jantsch of the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Sunset Paddle

When: July 11, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, Sheridan Blvd. and W. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 to rent equipment

The Lowdown: Relax at a sunset stand-up paddleboard session on Sloan’s Lake. You can watch the sun go down with a view of the mountains or the Denver skyline on the scenic lake. If you are not a member of the Denver Paddle Club, you can rent equipment to use. Reservations are required, make yours by calling 303.472.3355.

Made in Mexico City Workshop

When: July 11, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: AIR Studio, 3575 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: AIR Studio partners up with Zeppelin Station to present a Made in Mexico City Workshop. The event features a workshop with Mexico City-based artist Demencia Beivide ARTE, Smithe, Seher One and more. You can learn from the artists and makers about their creative processes and sip on brews from New Belgium Brewing.

Friday, July 12

33rd Colorado Black Arts Festival

When: July 12 – 14

Where: City Park West, 1700 City Park Esp., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: The 33rd Colorado Black Art Festival is back in Denver. The event features a celebration of African American art with live music, dance performances, vendors and more. You can delight in food from food vendors while perusing all of the amazing art.

Woman Evolve Conference

When: July 12 – 13

Where: The Potter’s House of Denver, 9495 E. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: $199 register here

The Lowdown: The Potter’s House of Denver hosts the Woman Evolve Conference. The event features two-days of speakers including Sarah Jakes Roberts, Keri Hilson, Arian Simone and Holly Furtick. You can learn from coaches and empower your fellow women.

Special Tour of Artist Select: Jonas Burgert

When: July 12, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Clyfford Still Museum presents a Special Tour of Artist Select: Jonas Burgert. The event features a guided tour from Valerie Hellstein, Ph.D. – who is writing a book about Abstract Expressionism. You can learn more about the works in the galleries and see it through the lens of Expressionism.

Seven Days Too Long

When: July 12, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery hosts Seven Days Too Long. The event features a group exhibition with works from seven artists including Taku Obata, Sickboy and Jonnie Cheatwood. The exhibition dives deeper into the number seven with seven originals and seven editions with multiple different media types.

Saturday, July 13

SWALLOW

When: July 13, 6 p.m.

Where: 701 Art Gallery, Photography Studio & Event Space, 701 W. 6th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation at entry.

The Lowdown: 701 Art Gallery presents SWALLOW. The event features an exhibition with artwork from artists Richard Ingersoll and NUGE. You can explore the art and jam out to live music from musicians Tesoro and Giardia.

Soap Making Workshop

When: July 13, 9:30 – 11 a.m.

Where: I Made It, 617 22nd St., Denver

Cost: $59.57 get tickets here

The Lowdown: I Made It hosts a Soap Making Workshop. The event features a class guided by an I Made It instructor. You can learn how to make soap from oils and bring more than 9 bars to get squeaky clean with.

13th Year Anniversary

When: July 13, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Fancy Tiger Crafts, 59 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fancy Tiger Crafts (FTC) presents its 13th Year Anniversary. The event features a party with free FTC temporary tattoos, goodie bags for the first 113 people in through the door in the morning and more. You can also get stick and poke tattoos from Alyssa of Frankly Tattoo.

Discover the Fascinating World of Beetles

When: July 13, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $22 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science partners with Atlas Obscura Society Denver to host Discover the Fascinating World of Beetles. The event features a deeper look at one of the best beetle collections with rare specimens, a giant dung beetle and more. Dr. Frank Krell will speak about the collection and give more insight into all that the museum does.

Frida Kahlo Sewing Workshop

When: July 13, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $28 – $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas presents a Frida Kahlo Sewing Workshop. The event features a chance to learn how to make a Frida Kahlo pillow from Janel. You can create your own Frida masterpiece and bring it home with you. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to participate in the class.

The Phantom Circus

When: July 13, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Seawell Ballroom at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Seawell Ballroom hosts The Phantom Circus. The event features performances from acrobats, bellydancers, contortionists and more. During the intermission you can sip from drinks poured from aerialists hanging on chandeliers.

Sunday, July 14

Stationary Sundays: Exercise for the Indoorsy

When: July 14, 9:15 – 10 a.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents Stationary Sundays: Exercise for the Indoorsy. The event features a spin class within the galleries of the museum led by Jasmine Anderson of Rhythm Revolution. You can get your fitness on while surrounded by amazing contemporary art and hoppin’ music.

Yoga Rocks the Park

When: July 14, 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sunken Gardens Park, 401 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a morning to relax and stretch out during Yoga Rocks the Park. The event features a guided meditation to calm your thoughts with help from an instructor of the Mayu Sanctuary followed by a yoga flow guided by Stacy Devanney. After the yoga session, you can explore a vendor village filled with drinks and bites to refresh.

STILLness

When: July 14, 8:45 – 10 a.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during STILLness. The event features a guided meditation from the combined effort of the Clyfford Still Museum, Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver and Zen Center of Denver. Be ready to calmly take a spot in the galleries and quiet your inner thoughts.

Denver DC Wonder Woman Run

When: July 13, 7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver

Cost: $59 – $79 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for the Denver DC Wonder Woman Run. The event features a 5k or 10k run around Denver. You can dress up in your best superhero costume to run as fast as you can and later take part in a post-race party.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Make/Shift Monday Presents: Woven Drag Portraits

When: July 15, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Science Lounge: Moon Mayhem

When: July 18, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Global Dance Festival

When: July 19, 3 p.m.

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $89 – $239 tickets available here

Electric Chaco Art Exhibit and Workshop

When: July 19, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Denver County Fair

When: July 19 – 21

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $10 grounds admission here