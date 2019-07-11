When the wooden, nest-like towers sprouted off I-25 near Downtown Denver — curiosity starting growing. Then, in the beginning of June, the structure was opened to the public, as part of the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. Designed by Bonsai Design, the museum’s exhibit team and artist-in-residence Wes Sam-Bruce, the Adventure Forest (as it’s called) offers kids an incredibly profound experience that combines play with philosophy. But is it just for kids? We didn’t think so when we were able to access a sneak peek of the installation.

But, since it’s part of the Children’s Museum, the Adventure Forest is generally closed to adults (without children). Except for two times this summer, on July 25 and August 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. when the forest won’t admit anyone under 18 years old. The interest from childless adults was so great that the Children’s Museum decided to start throwing these grown-up gatherings regularly. Along with access to the forest, adults at these events will also find a cash bar and a food truck, as well as other activations on the grounds of the museum.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Adventure Forest, aside from being visually appealing, is also an obstacle course with climbing walls, a glass bridge, a 70-foot slide and a netted floor called the Spider’s Web. Sure, it was constructed primarily for children, but it’s big enough for adults and it’s challenging in certain areas — if you aren’t used to scaling playground equipment. It’s the perfect option for a date night or just a good time to tease your inner child and bring out the joy of discovery.

—

Tickets for the adults-only nights are $20 in advance or $25 at the door (if available). The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus is located at 2121 Children’s Museum Drive.

All photography by Karson Hallaway