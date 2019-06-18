Art museums almost always have sterile cleanliness about them. No blemishes mar the walls, the floors are clean enough to reflect the work and the idea that a number of people are behind each detail may not make sense to every visitor. That’s why NPR has a podcast that gets behind the scenes of various museums with host Jeff Martin of Philbrook Museum of Art — Museum Confidential. With interviews and tidbits, the podcast allows people to experience museums and a surprising variety of art in a different, more intimate way.

This week, Museum Confidential is coming to Denver to tape an episode inside the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA). It will be the “exit interview” of longtime curator and director Adam Lerner. Lerner was responsible for exhibitions like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Marilyn Minter and Mark Mothersbaugh — among many others. By looking back on his impressive and unusual tactics at the MCA, listeners will learn how his tenure has changed not only the museum but also Denver’s art scene. They’ll also learn a little about how the museum operates — behind all those manicured exhibits.

It will be a live taping inside the museum on Thursday, June 20 from 7 to 8 p.m. Audience questions are encouraged.

Tickets are $10 for members and students and $15 for nonmembers. MCA Denver is located at 1485 Delgany St., Denver.