Denver has some cultural events lined up this week. Start it off by upping your wardrobe game with a Denver Apparel Market and end it by getting some vintage finds at an Old School Cool Vintage Market, Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, June 3

Denver Apparel Market

When: June 3, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Terrace Gardens, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Terrace Gardens presents a Denver Apparel Market. The event features a special market jam-packed with more than 400 exhibitors showcasing their products. You can shop until you drop and fuel with complimentary coffee and breakfast.

Faust

When: June 3 – 4

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre hosts a screening of the Royal Opera House’s Faust. The film features the French opera that tells the story of Faust – a man who makes a deal with the Devil for power and youth. The opera will pay tribute to the architecture and art of 1870s Paris.

Tuesday, June 4

Fetch Shop Grand Opening

When: June 4, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Fetch Shop Colorado, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fetch Markets celebrates its Fetch Shop Grand Opening. The event features the opening of the brick and mortar store located within the Dairy Block. You can party with booze, live music and tons of makers in the new storefront.

LAPOMPE National Release Celebration

When: June 4, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station hosts the LAPOMPE National Release Celebration. The event features the release of LAMPOMPE’s new album Passages. You can jam out to live music and participate in a free swing dance lesson from Swingin’ Denver.

Fit & Rock

When: June 4, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dairy Block presents Fit & Rock. The event features a workout session with The Rhythm Revolution. You can jam out to fresh beats from a DJ while breaking a sweat during a 45-minute uniquely curated class.

Wednesday, June 5

Ratio Comedy Night

When: June 5, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a Ratio Comedy Night. The event features a showcase of some of Denver’s best stand-up comedians including Danny Ramos, Olivia Schyling and Grace Thomas. You can grab a glass of Ratio beer and kick back to laugh during some great sets. The show is free to attend, as always.

Daybreaker DEN

When: June 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Invisible City, 1545 Julian St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $35 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Invisible City teams up with Daybreaker to present Daybreaker DEN. The event features a morning yoga session guided by instructor Maurice Daniel followed by a dance party with poppin’ beats from DJ Sundragon. You can start your morning off with a party and complimentary breakfast bites.

Thursday, June 6

Phamaly 30th Anniversary Concert

When: June 6, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion Denver partners with Phamaly Theatre Company to host the Phamaly 30th Anniversary Concert. The event features a celebration of Phamaly Theatre Company directed by Steve Wilson with choreography from Debbie Stark, musical direction Donna Debreceni and written by Mark Dissette and Lucy Roucis.

Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Premiere Viewing Party

When: June 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents a Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Premiere Viewing Party. The event features a screening of the newest season of the hit television series the Handmaid’s Tale. You can watch along with others and see what happens next on the latest season.

Joseph Coniff and Marina Kassianidou

When: June 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Georgia Art Space, 952 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Georgia Art Space hosts a group exhibition with works from Joseph Coniff and Marina Kassianidou. The exhibition called (In)visible Hand explores domestic consumption and how our economic systems dictate our lives with the usage of different materials.

Stay Human Party in the Park

When: June 6, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Civic Center Park presents the Stay Human Party in the Park. The event features an outdoor screening of the film Stay Human created by Michael Franti, a yoga session, food and more. You can jam out to live acoustic music and participate in an activism row throughout the evening.

Syrian Refugee Art Compilation

When: June 6, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sip, 891 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip hosts a Syrian Refugee Art Compilation. The event features a showcasing of art created by the collection of artists Nas Nouilati, Essa Nema and Etab Hreb with a silent auction. Each artist is a Syrian refugee that has a special story to tell through their art.

Friday, June 7

Cultural First Friday

When: June 7, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Museo De Las Americas celebrates LGBTQ Pride during Cultural First Friday. The event features a chance to explore the museum and all of the art it holds. You can see some cool artwork and celebrate pride all in one place.

First Friday Art Walk

When: June 7, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Make the most the Friday of every month with the First Friday Art Walk. You can take a stroll down the Art District on Santa Fe to experience all of the wonderful galleries and creative businesses. The walk features over 100 participating locations on Santa Fe and a whole slew of food trucks to fuel your art adventures. You can see sculptures, prints and more at the participating businesses.

First Friday Film Series

When: June7, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: FERAL, 3936 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FERAL hosts First Friday Film Series. The event features a screening of The Passage. The film takes a deeper look at growing old and how wild places can change and define us. Make sure to bring your own camp chair or blanket to sit on during the screening.

Lucha Libre & Laughs

When: June 7, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – $100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater presents Lucha Libre & Laughs. The event features a night of comedy from David Rodriguez, Anthony Siraguse, Roxxy Haze and Timmi Lasley, Luchador wrestling matches and more. You can listen to commentary from Nathan Lund and Sam Tallent and host Kyle Pogue while watching masked wrestlers fly through the laughter-filled air.

Animals2 Opening Reception

When: June 7, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alto Gallery, 4345 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alto Gallery presents a group exhibition Animals2 with an Opening Reception. The exhibition features works from multiple artists including Sabin Aell, Koko Bayer, Tom Bond and Summer Sleight with an animal theme. The event will benefit Planned Pethood International.

Punk Rock Drag Show

When: June 7, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a Punk Rock Drag Show. The event features a night to raise funds for One Colorado and Denver’s LGBTQ+ community. You can kick off Denver Pride Week with a killer drag show and sip some delightful brews while you are at it.

Summer Opening Celebration of Clark Richert

When: June 7, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents a Summer Opening Celebration of Clark Richert. The event features a celebration the opening of Richert’s exhibition within the museum that looks at hyperspace and the Nth Dimension. You can see geodesic domes, popping colors and more.

Sounds of Summer

When: June 7 – 9

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $175 – $220 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago presents Sounds of Summer. The event features three days of live musical performances, interactive art, connection workshops and more to help you connect with and experience the theme of sound. The weekend also has some surprises lined up to keep you guessing.

World Wide Antique & Vintage Show

When: June 7, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Mart hosts the World Wide Antique & Vintage Show. The event features a weekend dedicated to all things vintage. You can shop from a myriad of vendors throughout the three days and find some one-of-a-kind items.

Saturday, June 8

Yoga in the Park

When: June 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during Yoga in the Park. The event features a free yoga session in City Park guided by yoga instructor Leslie. You can participate in a vinyasa yoga flow and bring a dish to share for a community picnic. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.

Garage de Art

When: June 8, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: 50 W. 2nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Michelle Carnes Art presents Garage de Art. The event features an exhibition with art from artists Michelle Carnes, Jen Starling and Dmitri Valone. You can meet each of the artists, jam out to music and purchase some local art.

Reptilian Nation Expo

When: June 8 – 9

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $12 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Find some of the coolest reptiles, arachnids, amphibians and more at the Reptilian Nation Expo. The event features a two-day expo filled with tons of vendors, thousands of animals, exhibits and other wild experiences to explore as the largest reptilian expo around.

Summer Art Market

When: June 8 – 9

Where: Art Student League of Denver, 200 Grant St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Art Student League of Denver presents a Summer Art Market. The event features a two-day market filled with over 200 vendors presenting ceramics, paintings, photography and more. You can buy some amazing art to add to your collections and support your local artists.

Tasha Pruitt

When: June 8, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Hooked on Colfax, 3213 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hooked on Colfax hosts Tasha Pruitt. The event features Pruitt’s first solo show with a touch of flames. You can jam out to music from Flyin’ Hot Saucers and sip on drink specials while experiencing the show.

Grand Opening of Tough Mudder Bootcamp

When: June 8, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Tough Mudder Bootcamp Denver City Park, 3805 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Experience a whole new way of working out at the Grand Opening of Tough Mudder Bootcamp. The event features a chance to explore the new gym, take a free class, have a chance at winning a six-month membership and more throughout the day.

Colorado Coastal Opening Reception

When: June 8, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: K Contemporary, ‎1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: K Contemporary presents the Colorado Coastal Opening Reception. The event features an exhibition with works from artist Jonathan Saiz that explore the landscapes of Colorado that have been affected by climate change and rising tides. Saiz uses small and large scale oil paintings to show the subject matter.

13th Anniversary Fashion Show

When: June 8, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Matthew Morris Salon & Skincare, 13 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Matthew Morris Salon & Skincare hosts the 13th Anniversary Fashion Show. The event features a night of the hottest looks with fashion from designer Renato Dicent. You can sip on cocktails and watch a killer runway show filled with gorgeous clothes.

Queer Flea

When: June 8, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Exchange (Colorado), 51 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Buffalo Exchange (Colorado) presents a Queer Flea market. The event features a flea market in celebration of Denver Pride. You can celebrate local designers and artists and support your community.

Sunday, June 9

Fractal Wood Burning Workshop

When: June 9, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center‎, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center‎ hosts a Fractal Wood Burning Workshop. The event features a class with fractal wood burning expert Joe Middleton of Electrifying Art. You can learn how to burn your own design into reclaimed lumber and bring your masterpiece home to show off.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: June 9, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Heavy Metal Flea is back in Denver. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors including Sasa’s Ceramics, Pins and Needles Boutique and Devious Means, listen to some sick heavy metal jams and more. You can also grab a pour from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop.

Old School Cool Vintage Fashion Market

When: June 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Improper City presents an Old School Cool Vintage Fashion Market. The event features more than 30 vendors to shop from such as New Relevance Vintage, All of the Above Vintage, Big Sky Supply and Heir Vintage, food trucks dishing out food, sips from Improper city and more. If you love vintage fashion, you need to be there.

Mark Your Calendar

The Princess Bride

When: June 10, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 4335 Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Fiddler on the Roof

When: June 11 – 16

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $149 tickets available here

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

When: June 13 – 16

Where: Between the Bones Studio Collective, 3250 E. 6th Ave., Denver

Cost: $17 tickets available here

17th Annual Crosswalk Walk Off

When: June 14, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Exchange (Colorado), 51 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission