Denver has some adventure filled events lined up this weekend. Start it off by exploring gardens during GardenLust and end it by embracing the warming weather with a Summer Kick-Off Party. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a quick gander at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, May 30

GardenLust

When: May 30, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts GardenLust. The event features a lecture from contemporary garden expert Christopher Woods. Woods will speak about his new book GardenLust and how he traveled around the world to seek out luscious botanic gardens.

The Ladies of LCD Soundsystem

When: May 30, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $18 – $42 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents The Ladies of LCD Soundsystem. The event features a performance from Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom with guest DJ L.A Zwicky. You can jam out all night long with killer beats.

Friday, May 31

Denver Pop Culture Con

When: May 31 – June 2

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $49.50 – $93.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Pop Culture Con is back for the summer. Formerly known as Denver Comic Con, the event features three days packed full of more than 800 hours of panels, workshops, comic creators and more. You can meet some of your favorite pop culture celebrities and find some amazing nerdy collectibles while you are at it.

Untitled Final Friday

When: May 31, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Untitled Final Fridays. The Untitled series is a monthly program with changing performances, art making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday you can hear from artist Kenzie Sitterud about the theme Sit. Stand. Play. and learn about her creative processes.

Wellderness Festival

When: May 31 – June 2

Where: The Ridgeline Hotel – Estes Park, An Ascend Hotel, 101 S. Saint Vrain Ave., Estes Park

Cost: $30 – $35 register here

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness during the Wellderness Festival. The event features a weekend dedicated to “wellness in the wilderness”. You can run in a 6k or 10k race withing Estes park, listen to wellness seminars, learn about nutrition and fitness and more throughout the weekend.

Saturday, June 1

All Day I Dream in the Mile High City

When: June 1, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sculpture Park, 1736 Speer Blvd., Denver

Cost: $29.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lee Burridge and his team present All Day I Dream in the Mile High City. The event features a movement that brings a yoga session meshed with a musical experience. You can participate in a yoga flow with Sound Off headphones and listen to music from Hoj, Roy Rosenfeld, Newman and Lee Burridge.

Denver Chalk Art Festival

When: June 1 – 2

Where: Larimer Square, between 14th and 15th St. on Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Watch as artists create amazing works of art all from chalk at the Denver Chalk Art Festival. The two-day festival features chalk creations on the sidewalks and streets of Larimer Square. It’s one of the few art festivals where you can witness artists creating pieces before your very eyes.

Esme Patterson with Carsie Blanton

When: June 1, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W. Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Levitt Pavilion Denver hosts Esme Patterson with Carsie Blanton. The event features live musical performances from beloved local indie-folk musican Esme Patterson with guest jazz musician Carsie Blanton. You can listen to music in the open air and embrace the warming weather.

Punk Rock Soiree

When: June 1, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hi-Dive Denver teams up with Ratio Beerworks to host a Punk Rock Soiree. The event features a night of music and beer with a lineup of performances from bands including Modern Goon, The Swindlin Hearts and Scooter James. You can sip on Ratio brews and jam out to music all night long.

Free Day at DAM

When: June 1, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum (DAM) hosts Free First Saturday at DAM. The event features a chance to explore the galleries and exhibitions for free. You can explore the new paint studio and take a look at The Light Show — a new exhibition now on display.

The 7th Annual Whiskey Throwdown + Doughnuts Showdown

When: June 1, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place, Denver

Cost: $39 – $69 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Number 38 presents the 7th Annual Whiskey Throwdown + Doughnut Showdown. The event features a celebration of booze and baked goods with unlimited whiskey and doughnut tastings from 30 different vendors. The best part of the event? The proceeds will benefit Minds Matter of Denver.

19th Annual Indian Market and Powwow

When: June 1 – 2

Where: The Fort Restaurant, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Explore the largest juried Native American art showcasing during the 19th Annual Indian Market and Powwow. The event features two days of celebrating Native American Culture with a gathering of more than 40 Native American Nations, an art show, traditional dancing and more.

The 5th Annual Youth on Record Block Party

When: June 1, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Youth on Record, 1301 W. 10th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help celebrate all of Youth on Record’s achievements and support the organization’s efforts with The 5th Annual Youth on Record Block Party. The event features live music from Youth on Record’s students and local musicians, t-shirt printing, on-site haircuts from Floyd’s 99 Barbershop and more.

Truck Stop

When: June 1, 1 – 8 p.m.

Where: 25th- 29th Street on Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into some hot bites during Truck Stop. The event features a food truck rally that travels to different locations. This Saturday Truck Stop makes its way to Five Points with tons of local food trucks holding anything from BBQ to tacos. You can sip on drinks and jam out to live music while you dine throughout the evening.

Sunday, June 2

Hilltop Annual Garage Sale

When: June 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Team Denver Homes – Kentwood Real Estate‎, 215 Saint Paul St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Find some awesome second-hand items during the Hilltop Annual Garage Sale. The event features a community garage sale giving the neighborhood a chance to lay out their no-longer-wanted goods. The sale usually has around 30 homeowners that participate so you do not want to miss a chance to find some killer deals.

Beti Bike Bash

When: June 2, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Bear Creek Lake Park, 15600 W. Morrison Rd., Lakewood

Cost: $70 – $80 register here

The Lowdown: Grab a helmet and start peddling for the Beti Bike Bash. The event features a women’s mountain bike race to get more women involved in the sport created by Yeti. You can select your level, from beginner to expert and race around Bear Creek Park.

Yoga in the Park

When: June 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: City Park, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of your weekly stresses during Yoga in the Park. The event features a free yoga session in City Park with a yoga instructor. You can participate in a vinyasa yoga flow and bring a dish to share for a community picnic. Make sure to bring a mat to practice on and water to stay hydrated.

The Craftsman’s Market

When: June 2, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Salvage Design Center, 1200 W. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Salvage Design Center hosts The Craftsman’s Market. The event features more than 20 local crafters presenting their wares. You can find art, food, jam out to live music and more. You can even find a furry friend during pet adoptions from local rescue groups.

Summer Kick-Off Party

When: June 2, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks welcomes the beginning of summer with a Summer Kick-Off Party. The event features a night with live music, special tappings and more. You can also bring your gently used musical gear to donate for a gear drive to benefit the nonprofit organization Girls Rock Denver to rock someone else’s summer.

Mark Your Calendar

Punk Rock Drag Show

When: June 7, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Reptilian Nation Expo

When: June 8 – 9

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $20 tickets available here

Old School Cool Vintage Fashion Market

When: June 9, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here