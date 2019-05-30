The Spring/Summer 2019 collection was the season of prints, with almost every designer embracing statement prints and patterns. Although the concept of mixing prints was once considered a major fashion foul, mixed print themes of the Spring 2019 collections — with the idea of escapism, a mixed affinity for travel, leisure and exploration — proved it’s more than okay.

Spring is such a vibrant season when you should choose fun hues to brighten up your outfits. If anything, it’s an opportunity to really have fun and express yourself creatively. The most important non-rule is don’t overthink it. It’s about getting comfortable with what you’ve put together. You can always surprise yourself, so 303 Magazine decided to show fun ways to dare you to mix prints.

Play with Color

The Lowdown: Print-clashing really relies on the color palette. When thinking about clashing prints and marrying them together, color comes into question. Clashing patterns based on the same color scheme actually go together. So, when skimming your closet for prints that could pair well together, think about how the colors complement each other. The mix print puzzle won’t seem so confusing as color is a key component to mixing patterns. The general idea is to find a single color that appears in all of the patterns or pops in the patterns. Alternatively, you may want to choose two completely different complementary colors but in the same type of pattern or you may want to mix two different patterns with the same theme and color. An example would be both green floral pieces but completely different patterns. Using these methods will help to mix your prints.

Use Similar Themes

The Lowdown: One way to help multiple prints look cool is to pick items that have the same aesthetic. When thinking of delving into mixed prints, you may feel warranted to take two totally different patterns — but stick to a single theme or family. Think of them as similar-based artworks that will help in achieving the visual balance you want. When you are contemplating clashing of pints, your patterns don’t have to match, they just have to go. This means the prints you choose need to have some kind of unifying element. This could be colors, style or scale. Pair two types of the same print and try out prints that are similar in design yet occupy opposing style camps. For example, one tip that always works for doubling up on the florals is to opt for one monochrome print and one multicolor print that picks up the first color. Marry delicate patterns with bolder ones.

Play with Size and Density

The Lowdown: If you have two totally disparate prints to pair, you need to create a balanced outfit by mixing prints of various sizes, such as bigger graphic prints with smaller ones. For example, a large abstract, geometric print can look great with a smaller floral or a small striped print. Alternatively, you could mix a bolder print with a subtler pattern, like big, multicolored graphics with a simple, muted floral print. If you are going to wear an outfit that features various prints and colors, then we recommend you create a beautiful contrast, so your outfit looks well-balanced and put together. A sure way to mix prints is to match a lighter print with a darker one.

All photography by Caroline Miller.

Model Jessi Longwe, Dacy Luneburg, Danshay Martinez & Mishael La Bella.

Models provided by Goldie Mae Productions and Donna Baldwin.

Makeup by Oksana Starling.

Makeup assistant Sameera Ahmed.

Hair by Keva Morris.

Clothing provided by Dillards, Midnight Rambler, Lady Jones Denver, Pinks Denver.

Shoes provided by John Fleuvog, Dillard’s.

Styled by Koya Nyangi.