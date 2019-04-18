What is better than getting out in nature and not paying the cost of an entrance fee to do so?

On April 20, all National Parks in Colorado will open access to the parks for free as the start National Park Service‘s National Park Week. The week starts one day before Earth Day and Easter and gives you the chance to take advantage of exploring the parks without having to pay an annoying fee.

Not only is the whole day free from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. but it is also themed as National Junior Ranger Day with activities to get involved with if you choose. Each day of National Park Week has its own special theme to get you involved in some fun adventures and teach you more about how National Park Service keeps the National Parks in tip-top shape for all to enjoy.

For more information on National Park Week check here.