Don’t miss out on all the events happening around Denver this week. From the Kentucky Derby to Cinco de Mayo, there is a party for everyone. Wherever the week takes you make sure to check out this roundup of food and booze events.

Monday, April 29

Study Workshop: Crafting the Perfect CBD Cocktails

When: Monday, April 29 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14th St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hotel Teatro is hosting an event on how to craft the perfect CBD infused cocktail. Guests will get to taste three CBD cocktails created by The Nickel using Supergood CBD products. You will go home with recipes for all three beverages and fun ways to modify for any guest you may host. Tickets also include charcuterie provided by The Nickel and Hotel Teatro will be doing giveaways for attendees.

Movie Night in Mirus: Old School

When: Monday, April 29, starting at 7 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Temple Denver and Mirus Gallery present an immersive movie night featuring Will Ferrell’s Old School. With food trucks, craft cocktails and two local short films being featured, this event is sure to satisfy all your senses.

WomenCook

When: Monday, April 29 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Work Options for Women is celebrating 15 years of the WomenCook event this Monday. Come for a night of delicious food provided by all women chefs with all proceeds going to Work Options for Women and their culinary job skills training program. For $125 you will get unlimited food from restaurants like Annette, Euclid Hall and Gozo with unlimited beer and wine as well.

Grand Opening of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Denver

When: Monday, April 29, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop (Denver), 3996 Central Park Blvd., Suite 110, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is opening its Denver location and is celebrating with prizes for the first 150 guests. The first 50 people in line will receive free tacos for a year, and the first 100 people in line will receive an exclusive Fuzzy’s t-shirt.

Night Shift Heroes Happy Hour

When: Monday, April 29, 7 – 11 a.m.

Where: FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave, Ste. 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: FlyteCo Brewing is opening early this Monday to provide a happy hour specifically geared towards the night shift workers of Denver. Guests will receive 30% off beer with their work badges and a breakfast food truck will provide delicious eats. Celebrate the end of your night shift weekend with an early morning happy hour at FlyteCo Brewing.

Tuesday, April 30

Whiskeys to Ring in Spring at The Bindery

When: Tuesday, April 30, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bindery, 1817 Central St., Denver

Cost: $116 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Distillery 291 and The Bindery are hosting a spring dinner featuring seasonal courses and fresh cocktail pairings. Tickets include a four-course meal from The Bindery and four cocktails using Distillery 291 whiskey. Trade in that old-fashioned and kick back with some lighter and floral cocktail options.

Secrets of Maki Rolling Class at Uchi

When: Tuesday, April 30, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Uchi Denver, 2500 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $95 plus gratuity, call 914-960-1559 to reserve your spot

The Lowdown: Learn the process and evolution of creating sushi rolls from the chefs at Uchi Denver. Guests will have the opportunity to create their own maki while sampling sake at this event.

Mongolian Bites Pairing

When: Tuesday, April 30, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: BD’s Mongolian Grill is partnering with Stem Ciders to present the first ever Mongolian Bites Pairing event. For $20 guests will enjoy four signature ciders and four Mongolian bites. With ciders like A Salted Cucumber and dishes like BD’s Signature veggie fried rice, your taste buds will be delighted.

Sip and Sushi Night

When: Tuesday, April 30 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Sip and Sushi Night by GetFed Concepts is back and at the Odell Brewing RiNo Brewhouse. For $35 guests will learn to roll their own sushi and will receive their first beer. Learn the art of sushi while sipping on some of Odell’s RiNo exclusive beers.

Wednesday, May 1

Nonprofit Night with Colorado Mountain Club

When: Wednesday, May 1, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Crazy Mountain Brewery (Denver), 471 Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crazy Mountain Brewery is hosting nonprofit night this Wednesday to support the Colorado Mountain Club. All sales from the Mountain Livin Pale Ale will be donated to the organization that is dedicated to the state’s recreation, conservation and education. Colorado Mountain Club staff and members will be at the event to answer any questions guest may have about the organization.

Giant Beer Pong League

When: Starts Wednesday, May 1, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $120 per team, register here

The Lowdown: Put your game face on as Bierstadt Lagerhaus and C Squared Ciders host a brewery league unlike any other. This Giant Beer Pong League will be every Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at Rackhouse Pub. Registration is $120 for a team of four and includes access to the league and exclusive drink specials.

Thursday, May 2

Cinco de Mayo Party at Mile High Spirits

When: Thursday, May 2, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mile High Spirits is kicking off the Cinco de Mayo celebrations early thanks to the electronic performance of MartyParty with Entomo and DJ TIMMY OC. Cuidado Tequila specials will be running all night to keep the fiesta going.

Cocktails & Cheese at Rising Sun Distillery

When: Thursday, May 2, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Rising Sun Distillery, 1330 Zuni St., Unit J, Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rising Sun Distillery is hosting a cheese and cocktail pairing event this Thursday. Tickets include tastings of four cheeses from around the world and individually paired cocktails to bring out the unique qualities of each cheese.

Fiesta de la Miel

When: Thursday, May 2, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Luxx Retreat, 2537 N. Williams St., Denver

Cost: Starting at $85, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Fiesta de la Miel — Spanish for “honey party” — is a paired dinner focused around the honey products from iIndulge Honey. This event will feature a four-course dinner using iIndugle Honey and custom created CBD infused cocktails. Before dinner, there will be a cocktail hour where guests are encouraged to come and mingle, imbibe and begin the audio journey with live music. The audio journey will continue throughout the entire dinner causing your taste buds to dance with the beat.

No Shade Pilsner Release at Ratio Beerworks

When: Starting Thursday, May 2, 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks releases the no-frills summer classic, the No Shade Pilsner. No Shade Pilsner is a light, dry, traditional German-style Pilsner that goes down easy.

Dining Out For Life

When: Thursday, May 2, 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Multiple locations in the Denver and Boulder area

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join Dining Out For Life at a participating restaurant or brewery for breakfast, lunch, happy hour or dinner, and 25% of your check will be donated to Project Angel Heart to help provide delicious, medically-tailored meals for Coloradans living with HIV/AIDS. With over 250 participating locations there is something for everyone. See the full list of participating restaurants here.

Friday, May 3

Kentucky Derby Pre-Party at Moxy Cherry Creek

When: Friday, May 3, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek Beer Garden, 240 Josephine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Moxy Cherry Creek is starting the Kentucky Derby celebrations early this Friday with Mint Juleps and canned beer specials in the recently opened Cherry Creek Beer Garden. Put on your best Kentucky Derby hat and get ready to celebrate what is called the greatest two minutes in sports.

Patio Party at Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: Friday, May 3, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem (RiNo), 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem Denver invites you to the inaugural opening of the patio for the summer season. At the event there will be live music, a food truck and signature wine slushies from Infinite Monkey Theorem.

Music and Margs at Howl at the Moon Denver

When: Friday, May 3, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Howl at the Moon Denver, 1735 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Howl at the Moon Denver is kicking off margarita season this weekend with a live band and drink specials. With $3 Coronas and $25, 86-ounce Blue Margarita buckets, you can start the Cinco de Mayo weekend off right.

Root Baby: A Play with a Drinking Game and a Rock Band

When: Friday, May 3, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $15- $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Root Baby: A Play with a Drinking Game and a Rock Band is an immersive new play with rock music. Featuring music from Proper Villain and an interactive drinking game, this play is not your usual theater. Diebolt Brewing Company hosts this full-length feature of Root Baby, which premiered as a short production in May 2017 at the brewery.

Cinco de Mayo at Los Chingones

When: Starting Friday, May 3, 11 a.m.

Where: Los Chingones, 2463 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Los Chingones is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration this Friday. Celebrate like a chingon with the restaurant’s signature food and drink specials.

14er Brewing Company First Friday Art Show

When: Friday, May 3, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: 14er Brewing Company, 3120 Blake St., Unit C, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: In an art show curated by Sarah Ramirez and presented by 14er Brewing Company, Matt Verges, Julie Rose Waters and Halle Nicholas will be back in the Blake Street Beer Garden location. Presenting the art throughout the month, the showcase gives you a chance to sip on your favorite 14er brew while perusing local artists.

Saturday, May 4

Poka’s Derby Day Celebration

When: Saturday, May 4, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Poka Lola, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Put on your best preppy attire for the Run of the Roses this Saturday at Poka Lola. The bar will be featuring drink specials and a Mint Julep bar. Prizes will be gifted to the guests wearing the best hat as well as the best bowtie and suspenders.

Cinco de Mayo Weekend at Kachina

When: May 4, starting at 11 a.m. through May 5

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kachina Cantina is having a weekend-long celebration of Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant will be having food and drink specials featuring Dulce Vida from open to close. The first 50 guests each day to order Dulce Vida will receive a complimentary shaker.

Kentucky Derby Party at Mythology Distillery

When: Saturday, May 4, 2 – 11:50 p.m.

Where: Mythology Distillery, 3622 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mythology Distillery and Lola Rising are celebrating the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby this Saturday. Featured drink specials at the event include Mint Juleps, a Churchill Downs Punch for groups and a Seasonal Whiskey Smash. Mythology Distillery will also have a projector screen showing the races throughout the day so you can imbibe while betting on your favorite horse.

Churchill on Chestnut with Blue Moon RiNo

When: Saturday, May 4, 3 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Blue Moon RiNo, 3750 Chestnut Place, Denver

Cost: Free admission, $35 – $75 food and drink packages, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Blue Moon is the official craft beer sponsor of the Kentucky Derby and Blue Moon RiNo is throwing a party to celebrate. This free event features music from Trout Steak Revival and a DJ Set by Maddy O’Neal. When you aren’t watching the race or listening to music be sure to check out the Tenderbelly pulled pork sandwich bar and dessert offerings from Little Man Ice Cream and Good Sugar Baking.

Julep’s Kentucky Derby Party

When: Saturday, May 4, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Julep Restaurant, 3258 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $69 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Julep Restaurant is hosting its annual Kentucky Derby Party. This year Julep will have its renovated patio open and more screens to watch the race and prizes. The cost of the ticket includes three signature drinks and Derby-inspired bites.

Cinco de Mayo First Anniversary Fiesta

When: Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Cervecería Colorado, 1635 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Cervecería Colorado celebrates one year since it opened its doors with special beer releases, Mexican games and Mexican food trucks. This free event will also feature tres leches cakes, street corn, churros, piñatas and a photo booth.

Bottle Release of Shirtless Putin Nuzzling with Dolphins

When: Saturday, May 4, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company is releasing its third batch of their bourbon barrel-aged Imperial Baltic porter with coffee. This decadent dark lager was brewed with Czech Pils yeast and eight different malts, along with the addition of Chinook hops. It was then aged in bourbon barrels, and to add even more complexity, the brewery added Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters Hometown Blend as the finishing touch. Finishing at 11.4% ABV, the resulting brew offers flavors of subtle oak, vanilla, marshmallow and chocolate covered cherries.

The 2nd Annual Kentaco Derby

When: Saturday, May 4, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join Zeppelin Station in celebrating the Kentucky Derby at the 2nd Annual Kentaco Derby Party. Festivities will be kicked off at Big Trouble at 12 p.m. with a mint julep and margarita making class. Later in the day, there will be live music from New Mexican and other party happenings like a petting zoo and a coloring contest.

Sparkling Rosé IPA Release Party

When: Saturday, May 4, 1 -11:59 p.m.

Where: Freshcraft, 1530 Blake St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Freshcraft and Upslope Brewing company are bringing back the wildly successful Sparkling Rosé IPA. The beer will now be available in cans, on draft and in the form of a Beer Frosé.

CO-Brew’s Fourth Anniversary Party & Sale

When: Saturday, May 4, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: CO-Brew, 1133 N. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: CO-Brew is hosting its fourth-anniversary party this weekend. The event will have a nacho bar, piñatas and their biggest sale of the year.

Stoney’s 9th Annual Kentucky Derby Crawfish Boil

When: Starting Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stoney’s Bar and Grill is hosting its 9th Kentucky Derby Crawfish Boil this weekend. The crawfish boil will be dumped at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and tickets guarantee crawfish. There will also be Derby themed drink specials on Saturday and Cinco de Mayo specials on Sunday.

Yeah Baby x TheBigWonderful

When: Starting Saturday, May 4, 12 p.m.

Where: TheBigWonderful, 4400 Fox St., Denver

Cost: $4 – $32 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Yeah Baby is taking over TheBigWonderful this weekend for the first round of the Summer 2019 Pop Ups. On Saturday there will be a Kentucky Derby viewing party with music from Fun Factory. Sunday is the Cinco de Disco party with music from local DJs. For $32, on either day, you will receive unlimited beer samplings, a shopping tote bag and free parking and admission.

One Year Anniversary Party at The Ramble Hotel

When: Saturday, May 4, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Ramble Hotel, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Ramble Hotel and Death & Co. Denver invites you to celebrate their one-year anniversary with a Kentucky Derby party and the re-opening of The Garden. Guests will be treated to live music at The Garden’s outdoor bar and a live stream of the big race inside Vauxhall. The first 100 guests will be entered into a raffle with the chance to win a free night stay at the Ramble Hotel, dinner for two at Death & Company, and other prizes.

Sunday, May 5

Denver Tacos & Margs Crawl

When: Sunday, May 5, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Starting at Brothers Bar & Grill Denver, 1920 Market St., Denver

Cost: $22.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bar Crawl Nation is bringing a tequila-inspired bar crawl to LoDo this weekend. Tickets include free entry to each venue and access to drink specials.

Après Yoga at Ratio Beerworks

When: Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Après Yoga teacher Amelia Loftin is partnering with Ratio Beerworks for the next Breathe, Bend & Brew. Guests will practice yoga in the brewery before doors open to the public and then start the day over a fresh pint of Ratio’s finest brews.

Viva Cerveza #2 on Cinco de Mayo

When: Starting Sunday, May 5, 12 p.m.

Where: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ironton Distillery is honoring Cinco de Mayo with its second Mexican craft beer tap takeover. This event features imported craft beers from all over Mexico including Chela Libre and Aguamala.

Warrior Goddess Dinner

When: Sunday, May 5, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 3455 Ringsby Court #105, Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: May 5 is the nationally recognized day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Four Directions has chosen to help bring awareness to this day by hosting a dinner to benefit the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center. This multi-course dinner will highlight pre-colonial ingredients grown locally.

Sunday Funday Cinco de Mayo Special Edition

When: Sunday, May 5 , 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Viewhouse Ballpark Sunday Funday is saluting Cinco de Mayo with brunch, games and a live mariachi band. Starting at 2 p.m. there will be relay games, volleyball tournaments, a dunk tank, dodge ball tournaments, a taco eating competition, piñatas and more.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Larimer Beer Hall

When: Sunday, May 5, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Larimer Beer Hall, 2012 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Larimer Beer Hall is also joining in on the Cinco de Mayo fun with drink and food specials. The food menu includes Mexican classic like elote, street tacos and fried ice cream with everything priced at $5.

Cinco de Mayo at Epic Brewing Company

When: Sunday, May 5, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company, 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company is celebrating Mexico’s 1862 victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla this Sunday. They will have tacos, burritos, Los Locos Specials and Micheladas.

Sunday Funday: Cinco de Mayo Edition at Avanti F&B

When: Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti F & B is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party in LoHi this weekend. This event will feature all-day happy hour, a build your own Bloody Mary bar and $3 tacos from BorraCho.

Chefs Up Front 2019

When: Sunday, May 5, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $5,000 for a table of ten. $500 for an individual, get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The annual Chef’s Up Front dinner and luxury auction is this Sunday. The event will start with shucked oysters and a charcuterie station which will be followed by a four-course meal prepared by notable Colorado chefs. This event’s proceeds will go to Cooking Matters Colorado, a food skills education program.

Mark Your Calendar

Second Anniversary Party for Intrepid Sojourner

When: Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Denver Pancakes and Booze Art Show

When: Thursday, June 27, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Temple denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here