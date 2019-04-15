There are endless exciting activities happening in Denver this week. Whether you’re looking to do something different like a Harry Potter themed dinner or trying to find the best spot for Easter brunch — this roundup has you covered. Search through it to find the best event for you this week.

Monday, April 15

Titanic First Class Dinner

When: Monday, April 15, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens, 2555 W. 37 Ave., Denver

Cost: $130 get tickets here

The Lowdown: For three years in a row the historic Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens has held this elegant Titanic dinner. The 12 courses are recreations of the first meal served on the RMS Titanic on the ship’s last night on the sea. Enjoy this delicious meal while admiring the architecture of this 1890 historic castle.

Tax Day Happy Hour

When: Monday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Tamayo, 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: It’s tax day so that means it’s time to drink — right? Head over to Tamayo to take a break from tax season and have a few drinks. It’s all day happy hour so enjoy $5 margaritas, sangria and Latin wines all day. Hopefully, your tax returns will cover the cost of your drinks.

Tuesday, April 16

Sip and Sushi

When: Tuesday, April 16, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Comrade Brewing Company, 7667 E. Iliff Ave., Ste. F, Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comrade Brewing Company partners with GetFed Concepts for an evening of craft beers and tasty sushi rolls. Join the chefs at GetFed for a pop-up sushi class which teaches you three different styles of sushi and a little history about the art of sushi. One of the rolls on the menu is the Uramaki — a roll with cured salmon, ginger, cilantro and Thai coconut. Pair this delicious role and a handful of others with a tasty brew from Comrade Brewing.

Chef’s Invitational: Frank Bonanno vs. Mark Henry

When: Tuesday, April 16, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Pony Up Dinner, 1808 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pony Up is hosting a Dip Duel this Tuesday night and you get to help choose the winner. Chef Frank Bonanno and Chef Mark Henry from Colorado Springs will be competing to make the tastiest dip. Order one of each and help pick the winner.

Cupcakes & Cider

When: Tuesday, April 16, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St., Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Mermaids Bakery for an extra sweet cupcake and cider pairing this Tuesday evening. $20 gets you four cupcakes and four ciders – each pair perfectly matched to create tasty perfection.

Wednesday, April 17

Study Workshop: Crafting the Perfect CBD Cocktail

When: Wednesday, April 17, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Hotel Teatro, 1100 14 St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you’re looking for a new way to entertain guests at your home, you should sign up for the CBD cocktail class with Hotel Teatro. You’ll learn the ins and outs of crafting CBD cocktails from a Nickel bartender and leave with three CBD drink recipes. The class will feature two CBD cocktails and one CBD mocktail. Charcuterie is also included in the ticket price.

Colorado Natural Wine Week

When: Wednesday, April 17, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spend your Wednesday tasting wines, meeting local winemakers and immersing yourself into natural wine culture. There will be hundreds of natural wines for tasting and your ticket also includes a $15 food card valid at any of the food vendors at Zeppelin Station.

Thursday, April 18

Wine Dive for Slow Food Denver

When: Thursday, April 18, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Noble Riot, 1336 27 St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Join Noble Riot for a wine week event to support Slow Food Denver — a nonprofit that focuses on food and farming practices that are healthy for the consumers, farmers and the environment. Several wineries will be donating wine to the event and glasses will be just $8.

An Evening with Breckenridge Distillery

When: Thursday, April 18, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Coohills Restaurant, 1400 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: $100

The Lowdown: Coohills Restaurant partners with Breckenridge Distillery to host a tasty six-course paired dinner. Coohills will prepare the six dishes and Breckenridge Distillery will pair the dishes with the perfect spirits. There’s limited space so reserve your spot today.

Community Dinner – Guest Chef: Tacos La Tapatia

When: Thursday, April 18, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Washington Street Community Center, 809 S. Washington St., Denver

Cost: $6 for nonmembers

The Lowdown: Washinton Street Community Center welcomes the community to join them for a tasty street taco meal provided by Tacos La Tapatia this Thursday. Asada and al pastor are just a couple of the delicious taco options available. Drinks and desserts are included and all proceeds benefit Washington Street Community Center.

Friday, April 19

Harry Potter Night

When: Friday, April 19, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Castle Marne Inn, 1572 Race St., Denver

Cost: $100 reservations via phone only

The Lowdown: Harry Potter drinking events are fun — but have you ever been to one in a castle? Join Castle Marne Inn this Friday for a magical evening full of Harry Potter themed drinks, hors d’oeuvres, trivia and much more. It won’t be hard to forget you aren’t actually at Hogwarts in this magical Denver castle.

Fifth Annual Worst F’ing Easter Egg Hunt Ever

When: Friday, April 19, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: After not having the best luck with Easter egg hunts in the past — Factotum decided to go all-out and make this the worst Easter egg hunt ever. Each time you purchase a pint of beer you can reach into the Easter egg basket and grab an egg that may contain candy, free beer, Factotum gear or even a free small batch brew session.

Cirque Kitchen and Éclat Culinary Collaboration Pop-Up Dinner

When: Friday, April 19, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Kingman Estates Winery, 800 E. 64 Ave., Denver

Cost: $85 – $115 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Kingsman Estates Winery partners with Cirque Kitchen and Éclat Culinary for a deletable ten-course meal. Cirque Kitchen and Éclat Culinary will prepare the dishes and Kingsman Estates Winery will pair the meals with nine delicious wines.

The Whiskey Extravaganza

When: Friday, April 19, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Denver, 1111 14 St., Denver

Cost: $95 – $195 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to The Whiskey Extravaganza for a day of sampling over 100 whiskeys, sipping on whiskey cocktails and munching on deliciously-paired bites. No need to be a whiskey aficionado — all are welcome to join in on the whiskey party.

Saturday, April 20

420 Dinner

When: Saturday, April 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: TAG Restaurant, 1441 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $84.20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: TAG is hosting a 420-inspired dinner you won’t want to “puff puff pass.” These elevated munchies include menu items such as fried pig ears, Frito pie casserole, lobster mac ‘n cheese and so many more. The cost includes a welcome drink, appetizers, four courses and dessert.

Easter Stroopwafel and Beer Pairing

When: Saturday, April 20, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St., Unit A, Denver

Cost: $16

The Lowdown: River North Brewery partners with Good Sugar Baking for delicious “stroopwafel” and beer pairing. Enjoy four of the Easter-themed caramel waffle treats baked at Good Sugar Baking perfectly matched with a River North Brewery beer taste. You’re probably not going to be able to find a unique pairing like this anywhere else so hop over to River North Brewery to try this tasty combo.

Sunday, April 21

Red Rocks Easter Brunch

When: Sunday, April 21, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison

Cost: $34.99 get tickets here

The Lowdown: It’s hard to imagine a venue better than Red Rocks for an Easter brunch. Enjoy a delicious brunch while being surrounded by the beauty of Red Rocks. Reservations are required so make sure to book your spot today.

Easter Brunch at 12 @ Madison

When: Sunday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: 12 @ Madison, 1160 Madison St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don’t forget about 12 @ Madison as you search for the perfect Easter brunch destination. This Sunday they will be adding special Easter menu items like strawberry thyme-stuffed French toast and a candied bacon breakfast sandwich in addition to the regular brunch menu. Even the most difficult family members will be able to find a menu item they like here.

Safta’s Israeli Brunch

When: Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Safta Restaurant, 3330 Brighton Blvd. Ste. 201, Denver

Cost: $45 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Safta Restaurant is hosting its first ever Israeli brunch this Sunday. Join them for a delicious buffet-style feast with menu items such as bagels and smoked fish, eggs and pastrami and many more. There will also be a rolling spritz cart and specialty brunch cocktails.

