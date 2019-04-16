You’re probably wondering, what is a Cider Circus? The Colorado Cider & Beer Circus is an annual showcase extravaganza typically held on Cooper Mountain. It celebrates everything cider with circus entertainment roped into the mix, and this year, the festivities are heading to Denver for the first time ever. Named the “2018 Cider Event of the Year” by the U.S. Association of Cider Makers, The Colorado Cider & Beer Circus will team up with C Squared Ciders in RiNo for the event on August 24.

“We love having our event at Copper Mountain, but occasionally circuses go on tour — even of the cider variety — and this summer is just a little fun detour into RiNo and a way to party with our Denver friends who make the trek up to Copper every summer,” said event producer Stephanie Carson Despite changing locations, the lauded event will continue to feature circus-style entertainment, music, crafts for kids, Cider University and cheese pairings. The adjoining Rackhouse Pub will provide food for the festival as well.

Tickets for the event will go on sale May 1, 2019 at www.cidercircus.com