You heard that right. The Festival of Balls (yes, really) is bringing an immersive adult ball pit and bar to the Mile High City. First introduced in Australia where the original Ball Pit bar stands, the forthcoming extravaganza will throw you back into childhood to the tune of 500,000 balls. The basement playground will serve up fan-favorite cocktails, from martinis to Moscow Mules and DJs spinning throughout the night. The party, which appears to be connected to the upcoming Brick Bar, is set to debut in Denver in September. The location and specific date have yet to be announced, but the article will be updated accordingly when the information is released.

Fans can snag pre-release tickets here, while supplies last.