Denver has some interesting events lined up this weekend. Kick it off by learning about your candidates with LEGOS during Own This City and end it by making delicious food during Sunday School – Pasta Making in Northern Italy. Wherever the weekend takes you, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Thursday, March 21

Own This City

When: March 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: McNichols Civic Center Building partners with Warm Cookies of the Revolution to host Own This City. The event features a chance to go over the local candidate forums in a fun fashion – with LEGOS. You can party with professional LEGO-builders, watch videos by Lockerpartners and Molina Speaks (Mo SPKX) and more while learning about the confirmed candidates that are on the ballot.

Science Lounge: Beetle Mania

When: March 21, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Science Lounge: Beetle Mania. The event features a night dedicated to beetles. You can learn all about different types of beetles from across the world and learn about the new discovery of Lucy – named after a famous song.

Sew Expo

When: March 21 – 23

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find the best fabrics, sewing, quilting and other crafting at the Sew Expo. You can shop from hundreds of vendors presenting vintage sewing patterns, supplies and all that you could possibly think of. You can also take classes throughout the three-day festival.

Cocktail Class

When: March 21, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Big Trouble, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Big Trouble hosts a Cocktail Class as part of the Made in Reykjavik pop-up series. You can learn about Icelandic cocktails from bartender Kári Sigurðsson and sip on concoctions made of Reyka Vodka and Brennivín. The class is free and open to the public but registration is required to attend the discussion and demonstration.

Friday, March 22

One Two Kazoo!

When: March 22, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents One Two Kazoo! The event features a series that showcases local storytellers. This Friday you can hear from Stephen Brackett, Timmi Lasley and James Lopez as they tell wild tales that will enchant you. Timmi Lasley is a comedian that runs Epilogue Comedy, Stephen Brackett is a member of Flobots and is also a co-founder of the NOENEMIES project and James Lopez is a local magician and freelance marketer.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: March 22, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location in Denver. This Friday you can laugh at hilarious sets somewhere in North Capitol Hill. You will find out the location via email the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Snowed In Vanilla Release

When: March 22, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Copper Kettle Brewing Company, 1338 S. Valentia St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Copper Kettle Brewing Company presents the Snowed In Vanilla Stout. The imperial oatmeal stout is brewed with delicious vanilla notes to make a full-bodied and smooth pour to keep you warm– even when you are literally snowed in.

Jurassic Quest

When: March 22, 3 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Convention Center hosts Jurassic Quest. The event features a look into the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic period with life-size animatronic dinosaurs. You can interact with the dinos and learn more about the extinct creatures that once roamed our Earth.

ReDefine: Fabric

When: March 22, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver presents ReDefine: Fabric. The event features a chance to get crafty with fabric. You can take part in weaving with Holly Foerster Harrison of Textile Restyle, dying yarn with Independence Street Yarn, making t-shirt tote bags with the Denver Sewing Collective and more throughout the day.

45th Annual Denver Powwow

When: March 22 – 24

Where: Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $3 – $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Explore Colorado’s largest powwow during the 45th Annual Denver Powwow. The event features performances from more than 1000 American Indian dancers, live music from 37 drum groups, more than 180 vendors and more. Ninety-five tribes from the United States and parts of Canada will be represented throughout the weekend during the event making for a truly magical experience.

The Wicked World of Disney

When: March 22, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Deviant, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Deviant host The Wicked World of Disney. The event features a themed party with bangin’ beats from DJ Slave1, GSTV and Erin Evenflo. You can dress up in your best Disney costumes whether that be princess, hero or– even a villain. Make sure you are ready to party until the sun comes up.

SNAP! ’90s Dance Party

When: March 22, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $12 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab your jelly shoes and bucket hats for SNAP! ’90s Dance Party. You can show off your ’90s dance moves and jam out to all of the best hits of the decade from DJ A-L, DJ Love, DJ Yohuck and more. You can sip on drinks from Ophelia’s and dance till you drop.

Saturday, March 23

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19 – Art x Fashion

When: March 23 – 31

Where: Multiple Locations

Cost: Various Prices check here

The Lowdown: Prepare to be immersed in fashion during Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19. The event features a week jam-packed full of workshops with designers, model workshops, runways and more dazzling activities. The week kicks off this Saturday with a Fashion X Art runway show followed by our Hairshow on Sunday, March 24.

Denver Fashion Week Official After Party at NATIV Hotel

When: March 23

Where: NATIV Hotel, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free entry, must RSVP here

The Lowdown: After Denver Fashion Week head to NATIV hotel for the official after party. Join DFW models, designers and fashion community for a night of celebration. This event is FREE and open to the public, however, to ensure your entry to the party, you must RSVP.

Drunken Historians

When: March 23, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mercury Cafe presents Drunken Historians. The event features a night of comedy with some tipsy jokes. You can giggle at some maybe historically embellished sets and dance all night long after during with a DJ dance party.

Under Pressure

When: March 23, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Monkey Barrel presents Under Pressure. The event features a tribute party to honor Queen and David Bowie. You can vibe to some of the greatest hits with the help of DJ LEA LUNA throughout the night. Costumes are encouraged to match the theme of the night.

9th Annual Seed Swap

When: March 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus hosts its 9th Annual Seed Swap. The event features a day to bring your seeds that you didn’t use from last year and find new ones from other individuals. You can also take part in gardening workshops, listen to live music and munch on food from local vendors.

The 5280 Brunch Event

When: March 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop, 222 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Jacquard Hotel & Rooftop partners with 5280 and Vitalant to present The 5280 Brunch Event. The event features a menu created by local restaurants with sweet and savory items. You can sip on cocktails, snap photos and brunch in luxury.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with the Colorado Symphony

When: March 23 – 24

Where: 1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Ln., Broomfield

Cost: $46 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: 1STBANK Center hosts Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with the Colorado Symphony. You can listen to the famous score with music created by John Williams performed by the Colorado Symphony. May the force be with you through the sound of the music.

Captain Marvel Cereal Party

When: March 23, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 7301 Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: $13.04 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse hosts a Captain Marvel Cereal Party. Grab your spoons for an unlimited supply of cereal to munch on while you watch the new and highly anticipated action film. The film presents the story of how the superhero Captain Marvel came to be.

Joyride Rooftop Grand Opening

When: March 23, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Joyride Brewing Company, 2501 Sheridan Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help Joyride Brewing Company celebrate during the Joyride Rooftop Grand Opening. The event features a chance to see the new rooftop with a view of Sloan’s Lakes and downtown Denver while sipping on a beer from Joyride.

’80s Purim Party

When: March 23, 9:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Israeli Experience and The Israeli American Council present an ’80s Purim Party. The event features a dance party with fresh beats from DJ Ofir, kosher Hamentaschen to nibble on, an art exhibition by Oliver Vernon from NYC in the gallery and more. ’80s costumes are highly recommended to go with the theme.

Colorado Vibes Vol. 3

When: March 23, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free – $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts Colorado Vibes Vol. 3. The event features a showcase of Colorado art, music and fashion with works from more than 21 artists including Ashley Blocker, Joe Gergley and Lindsey Foy. You can jam out to live music, watch a fashion show and more throughout the night while perusing the art.

Yummy World Pop-Up

When: March 23, 9 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: The Cereal Box, Inc., 5709 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Cereal Box, Inc. teams up with Kidrobot to present a Yummy World Pop-Up. The event features a chance to explore limited edition collectibles, sample cereal mixes from The Cereal Box, sip on coffee and more. Kidrobot specializes in custom artistic figurines.

Sunday, March 24

Courage Club

When: March 24, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago hosts Courage Club. The event features a gathering to help you discover better ways to face personal, social or any other kind of fears in an open and relaxed setting. You can learn more about tools to help you improve your confidence and gain a bit of courage to help keep you going in the daily grind.

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19 – Hair Show

When: March 23 – 31

Where: Multiple Locations

Cost: Various Prices check here

The Lowdown: Prepare to be immersed in fashion during Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19. The event features a week jam-packed full of workshops with designers, model workshops, runways and more dazzling activities. Sunday marks the legendary hair show featuring a segment from the iconic Sassoon.

Sassy Stitching

When: March 24, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver presents Sassy Stitching. The event features a class with local fiber artist Emilie Luckett. You can learn how to stitch a snarky saying into your hoop while sipping a mimosa. The ticket price includes all the materials needed to participate.

Sunday School – Pasta Making in Northern Italy

When: March 24, 12 – 2 p.m.

Where: Dio Mio, 3264 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dio Mio hosts Sunday School – Pasta Making in Northern Italy. The event features a class that teaches you techniques unique to styles in Northern Italy from Dio Mio’s talented chefs. You can create fresh pasta, sample wine, snacks and bring home your knowledge to wow others.

Mark Your Calendar

Men in Purple

When: March 30, 7 p.m – 12 a.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 tickets available here

Weird Touch

When: March 30, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

Cool Beans Beer & Coffee Festival

When: March 31, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $35 tickets available here