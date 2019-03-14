Denver Fashion Week is less than 10 days away and we’re already planning a party. Join us for the Official Kick-off Party of Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19 at NATIV Hotel on Saturday, March 23. Join DFW models, designers and the fashion community for a night of dancing, drinking and celebrating.

NATIV is a lifestyle hotel that caters to business and leisure travelers while also indulging to the nightlife and entertainment in Denver. Located in LoDo, the recently renovated space is home to a new and inviting lobby, restaurant and exclusive lounge, Stereo Lounge Nightclub. NATIV has been known to host celebrity appearances, like their surprise Grandozy performance from Miguel. This combined with their decor, music and tasteful menu makes it the perfect place to kick-off the spring season.

The party is open and free to the public. However, to ensure your spot on the guest list and entry to the event, RSVP here. Grab your friends, plan your outfit and bring your dancing shoes, this will be a night for the books. This event is 21+ and you must bring a valid form of ID.

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19 returns March 23-31 with a week of fashion, veterans and new designers, kid & teenager show, industry workshops, panels, parties and more.

DFW Sponsors: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum/ NATIV Hotel / 303 Magazine / VISIT DENVER / Denver Arts & Venues / Blu Haven / Colorado Fabrics / Alice 105.9 / Forney Museum of Transportation / Getaround