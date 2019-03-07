Iconic Denver designer and Denver Fashion Week alum, Mondo Guerra, will bring a taste of Project Runway to Denver on March 14 with Runway Remake, a subscription-only, digital streaming series of nine episodes, according to The Know. The development is an incredible coup for Denver and its fashion community, as Denver-based video-learning company, Bluprint, will shoot Runway Remake in Denver exclusively.

The show’s immersive format will center around Guerra’s guidance as he leads the audience through the most recent Project Runway challenges, shows them his designs and practices techniques on camera, supporting the DIY, entrepreneurial spirit Project Runway viewers have. Most of the episodes will be available as a digital add on to new Project Runway episodes.

Season 17 of Project Runway will debut on Bravo on March 14. Runway Remake will be available via subscription with Bluprint online.

Mondo Guerra’s line for Denver Fashion Week Fall ’18. Photos by Heather Fairchild.