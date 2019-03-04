Our former governor John Hickenlooper has announced he will run for president in 2020. Following the announcement, Hickenlooper planned a campaign kick-off concert in Civic Center Park on Thursday from 6 – 7:30 p.m. The concert will feature Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and is free and open to the public.

Hickenlooper has been a staple part of Colorado’s political fabric and receives high praise from his former constituents due to his legislative consistency and his “Colorado first” attitude. He also has contributed to Denver’s culture and media through his emphatic involvement including posing for our 303 Day photos.

Once dubbed “Colorado’s rock governor“, Hickenlooper has collaborated musically with local bands including DeVotchKa and OneRepublic so the Nathaniel Rateliff collaboration comes as no surprise. With a track record for integrating local music like his, Thursday night is sure to be the perfect pairing for the governor’s campaigning send-off.

RSVP for the event here.