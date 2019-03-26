With Denver Fashion Week (DFW) less than a week away, there’s no shortage of events to look forward to. There is something for everyone, from the casual shopper to the fashion devotee, including runway shows, workshops and networking events.

For anyone who can’t make the runway shows but wants to partake in the festivities, these events around Denver will help you do just that. In celebration of DFW, locals in the fashion industry will host events where you and your friends can come network, collaborate, shop, enjoy and meet some of the DFW designers!

Take a look at the full list of events below. Shop local and celebrate the return of Denver Fashion Week!

Stylist Workshop

When: Tuesday, March 26, 6:30 -8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building- 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30+ get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you’ve ever aspired to be an editorial stylist, this event will provide you with what you need to know to get started. Expert stylists will also guide you through a live styling session and provide a hands-on approach. In this workshop, you will learn how to get into the field, how to build your portfolio, how to network and how to develop your signature style! The workshop is led by 303 Magazine stylists Cheyenne Dickerson, Koya Nyangi and Denver stylist, Hannah Moon.

Designer Workshop: Boom Your Fashion Brand with Styled by Kait

When: Wednesday, March 27, 6:30 -8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building- 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $30+ get tickets here

The Lowdown: You’re a fashion or beauty professional with creativity and great ideas — but how will you make sales, find clients, and grow your business? In this interactive workshop, you’ll hear from Kait Thomas and Laura Hansen. With over 25 years of combined experience in the fashion industry, they will discuss steps to running your fashion business for profit. You’ll get tips to define your personal brand, gather insider secrets on marketing & profits, and find tricks to monetize your personal brand across social media channels.

Behind & Be In the Scenes:

Meet Denver’s Fashion Makers

When: Thursday, March 28, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Marketplace

Cost: $39 get tickets here

The Lowdown: This is FashionEco’s (The Fashion Ecosystem) first exclusive fashion & beauty networking event in collaboration with 303 Magazine & Denver Fashion Week. Meet and socialize with Denver’s top professionals, designers, models, photographers, hair stylists, makeup artists, bloggers, stylists, fashion production and influencers. Then at 8 p.m., enjoy an open mic for short announcements. Starting a new local business? Opening a salon? A new magazine? Looking to hire? Need talented people for a photo shoot project? This is your chance to share your announcement with the crowd.

DFW Official After-Party with Stevie Boi

at NATIV Hotel

When: Saturday, March 30, 10:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Where: NATIV Hotel

Cost: FREE, must RSVP here

The Lowdown: NATIV Hotel is throwing the official after party for the last weekend of Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19. Hosted by celebrity designer and DFW designer, Stevie Boi, celebrate our spring season alongside Denver’s fashion industry including DFW models and designers. Enjoy drinks, music and more! This event is FREE and open to the public, however, to ensure your entry to the party, you must RSVP.

Denver Fashion Week Exhibit Tour

When: Sunday, March 31, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (tour times vary)

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building- 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: FREE

The Lowdown: Fashion Denver founder Brandi Shigley will give tours of the current exhibit of the Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit on Sunday, March 31st from 11-1 p.m. as a part of Denver Fashion Week. Join Shigley for a fun and informative tour of our local fashion that’s been on the runway in past DFW shows, as well as, some fun facts about the designers that Shigley has learned through working with many of these designers over the course of the past 15 years. Please meet on the third floor to start the tour. The tour is FREE and is all ages (with some slight nudity in the portraits — so use discretion).

This event is supported by the Cultural Partner Program at the McNichols Civic Center Building and is part of the McNichols Project Series.

Denver Fashion Week Pop-up Marketplace

When: Sunday, April 7, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building- 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

The Lowdown: On April 7, Denver Fashion Week (DFW) will launch its very first pop-up marketplace. Featuring a diverse selection of local designers, the single day event will give attendees the opportunity to shop one-of-a-kind looks straight from the runway. Similar to, the Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit, we’re taking over the McNichols building as a part of our cultural partnership with the City of Denver. The marketplace will also act as the final day of the fashion and photography exhibit. Tickets are $10 and come with a complimentary drink for the first 100 people who buy tickets, courtesy of Ratio Beerworks and Proximo Spirits. You can see the full lineup of participating boutiques and designers here.