Most times, fashion and art are categorized as two separate entities with varying characteristics and histories. Art — a creative design made with rich color often found between the edges of a frame or a novelty gracefully placed on a shelf — houses a famous list of idolized characters such as Pablo Picasso, Leonardo da Vinci and Andy Warhol. In comparison, fashion is a wearable design — one that doesn’t only hang on a wall but instead hugs the curves of individuals. Fashion design icons such as Karl Lagerfeld, Christian Dior and Raf Simons presented this type of wearable art with their collections housing elements of paintings, nature and galleries.

However different these two aspects of design are, many artistic creatives collaborated with one another to present the majestic, powerful and stunning designs that exhibit unique details derived from art pieces with the patterns of style and design. To celebrate that continued intense and extraordinary collaboration, fashion designers and artists were encouraged to form partnerships and design special pieces together for Denver Fashion Week running March 23 through 31. These designers and artists are scheduled to showcase their inventive designs to audiences on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

REBELLELION x LADIES FANCYWORK SOCIETY

Rebellelion and Ladies Fancywork Society weaved their designs together to form bright and colorful cohesive looks filled with bold textures, youthful details and surprising accessories this season. Rebellelion — known for her patchwork components on vintage denim alongside frays — brings a classic and forceful approach to the partnership. Ladies Fancywork Society specializes in crochet — all four team members engage in the art — and together the artists use this as a creative outlet. Together, these two female-powered artistic teams coproduce designs audiences will be sure to rave about.

303 Magazine: What is it about each other’s designs that drew you to work with one another?

Rebellelion: I was really excited that they were textile artists because I feel like it just gave us a lot more versatility when it came to designing together. It was also really exciting that they are so colorful because I love color and I had a lot of yellow in my last collection but I’m more kind of earthy tones and I kind of go for more muted colors so to come full technicolor rainbow is definitely pushing me a little bit out of my comfort zone.

Ladies Fancywork Society: I also think so many textures that we all use is the more the better in this scenario. The more you layer on the more exciting it will be.

303: Collaboration is so important in this industry. Can you all explain the process when working with another designer?

R: We definitely made a game plan. We had our first meeting and we kind of talked about things that we liked and luckily we have a lot of things in common. I remember at our first meeting they were like how do you feel about pom poms and I was like, “I think we are soulmates.” We pulled a bunch of things that would be cool and sketched it out. Then from there we’ve just been going back and forth where they have a set of things they are making and I have a set of things I am making and then things that are coming together that we are meshing on. It’s definitely a process.

303: Do you have specific designs for specific models?

R: We have one model in mind and she has this beautiful fierce walk and she’s incredible so we have one outfit that we are like she is going to wear. We chose models based on their energy. We want people to have an energy and a walk that excites you but I think for all of us it’s about girl power.

LFS: All of the models will work so well with all of our designs. I think most of these designs are universally flattering so all of the different body types will all be fun.

303: Are there any specific designs you are ecstatic to show the audience at Denver Fashion Week?

R: The line is fun because the denim is very wearable but then a lot of it is very avant-garde and I don’t think I’ve ever pushed clothing that far. It’s cool to take a concept of something like the yarn and fringe and crazy things and be like, “someone could wear this.” I think of denim as such a lifetime piece so something you can have forever and add on to it. Clothing is artwork, it’s just a different medium. I think investing in something and having it for a long time makes it so much more special.

LFS: I’m excited to see all of the denim jackets. They are all going to be very different. There is basically going to be someone walking down with a monster jacket of some sort. It’s going to be like one of our art installations came to life and Madi form fitted it to a human. We are making art, but we are making wearable art.

303: Is there a specific trend you would all like to see more of in 2019?

R: Small makers. I’m really sick of corporate chains and I think it’s cool to support small makers because it’s unique and it’s something fun, especially in Denver and there is a lot of cool fashion in Denver. I feel like people don’t give it enough credit. There are a lot of talented designers in Denver. I don’t know any other publication that continually supports small artists specifically.

LFS: It is really cool to see what 303 is doing with the collaborating and having the artists work with the designers because I feel like we come from the same mold but in two totally separate worlds that don’t often get to connect like that.

DarkDenim x DINKC

AldoElCreator, originator of DarkDenim, designed unique and thrilling pieces for three years and is now welcoming his first collaboration with DINKC. Together, these two brands with their well-composed designs are expected to astound and enthuse onlookers.

303: Has the collaboration with DINKC inspired you to design in new ways? If so, how?





AldoElCreator: Yeah in the sense that I have to be working with someone else because I spend all my time in my studio alone and I’ve never collaborated with anyone before so this was first for me.





303: Is there a specific theme you and DINKC are interested in for the collaborative designs for Denver Fashion Week?

A: We are going with a Dark Death or Muerte Oscura (Latin Pronunciation) theme, which we’ve incorporated both our unique styles and made it into 10 different looks that will “kill” the runway.

303: How did you come up with your name, DarkDenim, and can you tell us more about your tag line, “Garments Made For the Living Dead?”

A: For the first year I didn’t have a name but one day some asked what kind of clothing I made and I just said “Dark Denim” even though I had no idea what it meant but I liked it plus it sounded good so ever since then its been that. My tag Line “garments made for the living dead” describes the kind of people that follow my brand. A bunch of lost, dead souls being sustained in a human body living this death trap experience we call life. My clothing is a way to express both that and yourself all in one.

303: Where do you find inspiration for your designs and what is your process for crafting those works?

A: I find inspiration in music and being locked in my studio every week for hours on end. My process is simple, I watch a lot of old horror movies, bump heavy loads of underground music while working on multiples pieces at a time. Some pieces will take me a couple hours and some will take me a couple months. It all depends on the story going behind the piece.

Photography by Karson Hallaway.