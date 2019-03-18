Denver has some artsy events lined up this week. Start it off by learning about wolves at To Howl or Not to Howl and end it by getting crafty at Sassy Stitching. Wherever the week takes you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, March 18

To Howl or Not to Howl

When: March 18, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $140 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts To Howl or Not to Howl. The event features a class all about wolves. You can hear from Dr. Sue Ware about the Canidae family that are found on almost every continent and how they evolved to shape domestic dogs.

Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit

When: March 18 – April 7

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Fashion Week teams up with 303 Magazine and McNichols Building to present the Best of Denver Fashion Week exhibit. The exhibit features some of the best looks that have graced the runways of Denver Fashion Week in one room. You can take an up-close look at different designs, photos printed on fabric and more. This event is supported by the Cultural Partner Program at the McNichols Civic Center Building and is part of the McNichols Project Series.

Authentic Connection

When: March 18, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: Free – $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago presents Authentic Connection. The event features a workshop to explore the complexities of human connection. You can learn more about consciously connecting with others, experiment with mind-body practices and more with the help of Amelia Broughton.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

When: March 18, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver presents a screening of Terminator 2: Judgement Day. The film is the sequel in The Terminator series that follows the story of John Connor who is the key to saving the future from a robot uprising and is the target of a T-1000 who wants to kill him.

Tuesday, March 19

Month of Photography Lecture: Evan Anderman

When: March 19, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $12 general admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents a Month of Photography Lecture: Evan Anderman. The event is part of a month-long lecture series showcasing Colorado photographers. This Tuesday you can hear from local photographer Evan Anderman who explores our relationship and impact on the natural landscapes that surround us using abstract and representational compositions.

Artistic Activation

When: March 19, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Invisible City, 1545 Julian St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Invisible City presents an Artistic Activation happy hour. The event features an evening to get your creative juices flowing with performances from Rainbow Militia aerial dancers, live music from Jen Korte, Mala making with DarcMoon and more. You can bring your own libations to enjoy while you experience the entertainment.

Wednesday, March 20

Mortified Live

When: March 20, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $18 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts Mortified Live. The event features a night of comedy, confessionals and more with Rachel Weeks, Christie Buchele, Tyrel Hartman and Nate Brown. Mortified Live has toured around the world with adults sharing their embarrassing stories, diaries, photos and more for your entertainment.

ButtFest

When: March 20, 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Circus Collective, 2041 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Circus Collective hosts ButtFest. The event features a festival to celebrate sustainable alternatives to help divert waste from landfills and waterways all while raising awareness about the number one most littered item– cigarette butts. You can learn from groups and individuals during a showcase, explore vendors, munch on food from food trucks and more – all for a good cause.

Indians in the Wilderness

When: March 20, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Indians in the Wilderness. The event features an exhibition by Gregg Deal from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe. Deal looks deeper into how indigenous peoples are regarded in Western culture and how in the art world, they have often been held hostage in a stereotype – unable to break out and do more.

Thursday, March 21

Own This City

When: March 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: McNichols Civic Center Building partners with Warm Cookies of the Revolution to host Own This City. The event features a chance to go over the local candidate forums in a fun fashion – with LEGOS. You can party with professional LEGO-builders, watch videos by Lockerpartners and Molina Speaks (Mo SPKX) and more while learning about the confirmed candidates that are on the ballot.

Art Fitness Training

When: March 21, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Flex your artistic muscles at Art Fitness Training. The five-part series helps you build an understanding of how to appreciate contemporary art. You can learn all about the basics of contemporary art at the museum and then show off your skills at other museums, collections and galleries. You can pick and choose one of five or attend all of the courses.

Sew Expo

When: March 21 – 23

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 E. 58th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Find the best fabrics, sewing, quilting and other crafting at the Sew Expo. You can shop from hundreds of vendors presenting vintage sewing patterns, supplies and all that you could possibly think of. You can also take classes throughout the three-day festival.

Science Lounge: Beetle Mania

When: March 21, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Science Lounge: Beetle Mania. The event features a night dedicated to beetles. You can learn all about different types of beetles from across the world and learn about the new discovery of Lucy – named after a famous song.

Colorado Mograph Meetup

When: March 21, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a Colorado Mograph Meetup. The event features a chance to hear from two local animators, Thomas Moore and Kendall Hotchkiss. Thomas Moore aka iamcyclo is a motion designer, dimensional explorer and installation artist that has created content for IBM, Pepsi, HP and more. Kendall Hotchkiss is an emerging 2D motion designer from Boulder who formerly worked as an animator and designer for Team Garyvee.

Friday, March 22

Hot Humor and Cold Drinks

When: March 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station continues with its Eyes Open Project Made in Reykjavik pop-up with Hot Humor and Cold Drinks. You can sip on drinks prepared by bartender Kári Sigurðsson and listen to a hilarious set from comedian Hugleikur Dagsson. You can also explore the amazing curated Icelandic retail pop-up while you sip and laugh.

In The Fold

When: March 22 – May 4

Where: RULE Gallery, 530 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RULE Galley hosts In The Fold. The event features a group exhibition composed of photography from artists Susan Blake, Renluka Maharaj and Basil Kincaid. Each artists’ work will explore the intersection of identity and culture using fabric as the subject to present their ideas and impressions.

One Two Kazoo!

When: March 22, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents One Two Kazoo! The event features a series that showcases local storytellers. This Friday you can hear from Stephen Bracket, Timmi Lasley and James Lopez as they tell wild tales that will enchant you. Timmi Lasley is a comedian that runs Epilogue Comedy, Stephen Bracket is a member of Flobots and is also a co-founder of the NOENEMIES project and James Lopez is a local magician and freelance marketer.

Jurassic Quest

When: March 22, 3 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Colorado Convention Center hosts Jurassic Quest. The event features a look into the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic period with life-size animatronic dinosaurs. You can interact with the dinos and learn more about the extinct creatures that once roamed our Earth.

Closing Reception

When: March 22, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Center for Visual Art, MSU Denver, 965 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Center for Visual Art at MSU hosts a Closing Reception and dance performance by the MSU Denver Students. The event features a final chance to see the Gravity of Perception exhibition. You can also watch a choreographed dance performance called Traces and Archives created by MSU Denver Students.

Aletheia

When: March 22, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery hosts Aletheia. The event features a group exhibition that explores the Greek word Aletheia – that translates roughly into truth or the state of not being hidden. You can peruse works from nine realist painters including Daniel Munoz, Drew Young and Cristian Blanxer. Each artist will take a deeper look into the concept of Aletheia.

ReDefine: Fabric

When: March 22, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver presents ReDefine: Fabric. The event features a chance to get crafty with fabric. You can take part in weaving with Holly Foerster Harrison of Textile Restyle, dying yarn with Independence Street Yarn, making t-shirt tote bags with the Denver Sewing Collective and more throughout the day.

Saturday, March 23

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19

When: March 23 – 31

Where: Multiple Locations

Cost: Various Prices check here

The Lowdown: Prepare to be immersed in fashion during Denver Fashion Week Spring ’19. The event features a week jam-packed full of workshops with designers, model workshops, runways and more dazzling activities. The week kicks off this Saturday with a Fashion X Art runway show.

6th Annual Native Fashion in the City

When: March 23, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: National Western Complex hosts the 6th Annual Native Fashion in the City. The event features premier Native American fashion from multiple indigenous designers, models, photographers and more. You can shop, network and watch an interactive runway show at the end of the night.

9th Annual Seed Swap

When: March 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: The GrowHaus, 4751 York St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The GrowHaus hosts its 9th Annual Seed Swap. The event features a day to bring your seeds that you didn’t use from last year and find new ones from other individuals. You can also take part in gardening workshops, listen to live music and munch on food from local vendors.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with the Colorado Symphony

When: March 23 – 24

Where: 1STBANK Center, 11450 Broomfield Ln., Broomfield

Cost: $46 – $85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: 1STBANK Center hosts Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with the Colorado Symphony. You can listen to the famous score with music created by John Williams performed by the Colorado Symphony. May the force be with you through the sound of the music.

Discussion and Exhibition of Scrap Paper Art

When: March 23, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Tealee’s Teahouse, 611 22nd St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Tealee’s Teahouse presents a Discussion and Exhibition of Scrap Paper Art with Lia Nelson – the artist and creator of the exhibition Little Brown Skin Girls. Nelson will discuss the origins of paper art with interactive materials. You can also have a chance to win a door prize with your registration.

Colorado Vibes Vol. 3

When: March 23, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free – $7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts Colorado Vibes Vol. 3. The event features a showcase of Colorado art, music and fashion with works from more than 21 artists including Ashley Blocker, Joe Gergley and Lindsey Foy. You can jam out to live music, watch a fashion show and more throughout the night while perusing the art.

Sunday, March 24

Courage Club

When: March 24, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago hosts Courage Club. The event features a gathering to help you discover better ways to face personal, social or any other kind of fears in an open and relaxed setting. You can learn more about tools to help you improve your confidence and gain a bit of courage to help keep you going in the daily grind.

Sassy Stitching

When: March 24, 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Where: ReCreative Denver, 765 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: ReCreative Denver presents Sassy Stitching. The event features a class with local fiber artist Emilie Luckett. You can learn how to stitch a snarky saying into your hoop while sipping a mimosa. The ticket price includes all the materials needed to participate.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Fashion Week Industry Party

When: March 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Improper City, 3201 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

Boom Your Fashion Brand Workshop

When: March 27, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 tickets available here

Hello, Dolly!

When: March 27 – April 7

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $165 tickets available here

Untitled Final Friday

When: March 29, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission here