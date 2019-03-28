Electronic music’s favorite masked musician will take the Red Rocks stage on November 1, 2019. Deadmau5 has a vast history in the electronic scene as a DJ, producer and overall musician for almost two decades. The Grammy-nominated producer has made a large impact, going as far as creating his own record label “Mau5trap.” Furthering his broad reach, Deadmau5 just recently ventured into film scoring, taking on the entire score for Netflix’s Polar. The details of his upcoming tour are still in the dark, although the unveiling of his new cube concept is the pinnacle piece.

Deadmau5 unveiled his cube concept back in 2010 during Coachella. The first version of the cube was a feat in itself, changing the DJ booth aesthetic tremendously. Six years later we got a taste of version two, with 3D graphics and moving parts. The upgrade was revolutionary. Now, Deadmau5 is set to unveil his third evolution, taking Red Rocks to a harmonious mixture of sonic and visual bliss, unlike anything he’s done before.

Tour dates for the U.S. experience as well as pre-sale information are available here.