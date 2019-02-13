Denver has some sweet events lined up this weekend. Start it off by munching on donuts at a Molecular Pop-Up Shop and end it by brunching at A Brunch as Cold as Ice. Wherever the weekened leads you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, February 14

Molecular Pop-Up Shop

When: February 14 – 17

Where: The Inventing Room Dessert Shop, 4433 W. 29th Ave. Unit 101, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Inventing Room Dessert Shop hosts a Molecular Pop-Up Shop. The event features a pop-up donut shop with new and innovative treats created by Chef Ian. You can snag bites of donuts such as the Elvis created with a double peanut butter cream, bananas foster and spicy candied bacon. More information here.

Valentine’s Day at Syntax

When: February 14, 8:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera presents Valentine’s Day at Syntax. The event features a night of music with fresh beats from Bluebook, Joe Sampson and Patrick Dethlefs. You can dance your heart out and maybe find some love.

Mortified Live: Doomed Valentine’s

When: February 14, 8 – 9:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Mortified Live: Doomed Valentine’s. The event features a hilarious night of confessionals, comedy and a throwback cover band. Mortified Live has toured around the world with adults sharing their embarrassing stories, diaries, photos and more for your entertainment.

Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit

When: February 11 – April 7

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: McNichols Building partners with Denver Fashion Week to present a Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit. The exhibit features pieces that have graced the runways during some of the best fashion shows. You can find works from designers and brands such as Electric Bubblegum, Rachel Marie Hurst and Allison Nicole Berger.

Catch Love

When: February 14, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Milk Market hosts Catch Love. The event features live music from Something Vinyl Club, dinner specials at Bonanno Brothers Pizzeria, Mano Pastaria and Albina and $5 cocktails to sip on while you celebrate the day of love.

Valentine Beer and Chocolate Pairing

When: February 14, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Co. partners with Chocolate Lab to host a Valentine Beer and Chocolate Pairing. The event features a relaxed night with five delights of artisanal chocolates paired perfectly with five four-ounce brews from Denver Beer Co.

Wine & Cupcake Pairing

When: February 14, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $22 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem teams up with Good Sugar Baking for a Wine & Cupcake Pairing. Grab your sweet thing for a night of indulgence with three cupcakes baked by Good Sugar and three wines to imbibe on from Infinite Monkey.

BAO-lentine’s Day

When: February 14, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Big Trouble hosts BAO-lentine’s Day. The event features dumplings, cocktail specials from Fernet Branca and more. You can munch on steamy delights and jam out to live music from L.A. Zwicky throughout the evening.

Galentine’s Day Cocktail Class

When: February 14, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free RSVP here

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Ballpark is spreading the love with a free Galentine’s Day Cocktail Class. The event features a night out with instructions on how to make two different tantalizing cocktails. The first 60 people will receive a swag bag full of mixology items and the first 100 will receive two free drink tickets.

9th Annual Singles Soiree

When: February 14, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: NATIV Hotel Denver, 1612 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $5 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: NATIV Hotel Denver presents its 9th Annual Singles Soiree. The event features a night to let loose. Don’t let your Valentine’s Day go to waste just because you don’t have a date– instead party it out with drinks, live beats from DJs, body painting and more.

The Bad Chick Ball

When: February 14, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s presents The Bad Chick Ball. The event features a night for all of you single ladies. You can dance the night away to hits from Beyonce, Rihanna, Cardi B. and more from Ophelia’s team of crackin’ DJs.

Friday, February 15

Love Bites: A Valentine’s Haunted House

When: February 15 – 16

Where: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $24.99 – $44.99 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The 13th Floor Haunted House Denver presents Love Bites: A Valentine’s Haunted House. The event features a terrifying experience with vampires. Your goal? to make it through the haunted house and conquer the beasts to keep your valentine safe and sound.

Space Cowboy ROLL

When: February 15, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up a pair of roller skates for a Space Cowboy ROLL. The event features an evening to don your cowboy hats, with a futuristic western theme. You can ride on mechanical bulls, sing karaoke and of course skate to beats from DJ Soup.

Cheers to FOUR Years!

When: February 15 – 16

Where: Factotum Brewhouse, 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse presents celebrates with Cheers to FOUR Years! The event features a release of Factotum’s 4th Anniversary Flagship Beer– a mango pineapple Berliner Weisse, music from Luke Story Music, Radiant Drive and Crescent City Connection and more.

Second Annual Ice Bar + Silent Disco

When: February 15 – 16

Where: Urban Farmer Denver, 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Urban Farmer Denver presents its Second Annual Ice Bar + Silent Disco. The event features a fully stocked bar made of ice on the patio of Urban Farmer. You can sip on specialty Bulleit and Ketel One cocktails and party in a silent disco.

Saturday, February 16

The Velveteers, RL Cole & The Hell You Say and Colfax Speed Queen

When: February 16, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Baker, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Experience a night of musical performances from local artists The Velveteers, RL Cole & The Hell You Say and Colfax Speed Queen. The Velveteers are a Denver rock group that has gained a following for their jams. Comment on the event page here to find out the address of the performance.

Denver Roller Derby Doubleheader

When: February 16, 5:30 p.m.

Where: 2375 S. Delaware St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Cheer for some crazy ladies on roller skates during a Denver Roller Derby Doubleheader. The event features two games, one between the Bad Apples versus the Green Barrettes at 5:30 p.m. and the second between the Orange Crushers versus the Shotgun Betties at 8 p.m. You can sip on brews from Declaration Brewing, grab bites from the PB&R food truck and celebrate at an after party.

Seventh Anniversary Bash

When: February 16, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: River North Brewery, 6021 Washington St. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: River North Brewery hosts its Seventh Anniversary Bash. The event features a tapping of seven barrel-aged brews, a mini birthday cake and beer pairing with Good Sugar Baking and more. You can grab tacos from El Taco Veloz Food Truck and celebrate seven years with River North.

Drinking History Tour of Denver

When: February 16, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Buckhorn Exchange Restaurant, 100 Osage St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Atlas Obscura presents a Drinking History Tour of Denver. The event features a tour of three different locations in Denver that hold some amazing history. You can imbibe on drinks at each stop and learn more about the amazing Mile High City. The tour starts at The Buckhorn Exchange Restaurant.

Sunday, February 17

Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless

When: February 17, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 suggested donation

The Lowdown: Help make and pack lunches for those in need at Impact Sack Lunches for the Homeless. You can pitch in your effort to put together sack lunches and hand them out in downtown Denver. You can make an impact on your local community one lunch at a time. Volunteer here.

Comrade’s Great Chili Cook-Off

When: February 17, 1 – 3 p.m.

Where: Comrade Brewing Company, 7667 E. Iliff Ave. Ste F, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sample some kickin’ chili during Comrade’s Great Chili Cook-Off. The event features a cook-off of the best chili around. You can submit between a green chili category and a red chili category and win prizes for each or you can sample and vote for the winner of each category.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: February 17, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Heavy Metal Flea is back. You can shop from more than 10 hardcore vendors, listen to some sick heavy metal jams and more. You can also grab a brew from Black Sky Brewery to sip on while you shop.

A Brunch as Cold as Ice

When: February 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Monkey Barrel hosts A Brunch as Cold as Ice. The event features a hip-hop themed brunch with a special menu and bangin’ beats flowing from DJ MrGroove. You can jam out to Ice Cube, Ice-T, Vanilla Ice and more to keep you chill for the weekend.

Mark Your Calendar

Lucha Libre and Laughs

When: February 22 – 23, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 – $60 get tickets here

Reptilian Nation Expo

When: February 23 – 24

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $12 tickets available here

First Friday Art Walk

When: March 1, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public