What is better than sitting down to a romantic dinner on Valentine’s Day? Not having to wash any dishes after finishing your meal. Restaurants in Denver have you covered for that special meal with bites and sips to please any date. You can find cuisine made for any palate — from the traditionally romantic to the more adventurous, making this list of 35 restaurants in Denver your guide to the perfect Valentine’s night out.

These events occur on Valentine’s Day — Thursday, February 14, unless otherwise noted.

Uchi’s Valentine’s Day

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Uchi Denver, 2500 Lawrence St, Denver

Cost: $190 per couple

The Lowdown: Celebrate the day of love at Uchi’s Valentine’s Day. The event features a special Omakase tasting menu with bites of Oyster with hibiscus and pink peppercorn, king crab with English cucumber and watercress and a dark chocolate “White Russian” to finish the meal. Call 303.444.1922 to create your reservations.

Valentine’s Day at Corinne

When: 4 -10 p.m.

Where: Corinne Denver, 1455 California St., Denver

Cost: $48 per person

The Lowdown: Take a night to relax and enjoy the presence of your loved ones during Valentine’s Day at Corrine. You can dine from a prix fixe three-course menu with choices of parsnip soup with chili oil and toasted pumpkin seeds, seared scallops with a sweet potato puree and a flourless chocolate cake accompanied with vanilla ice cream and a spiced cherry sauce to perfect the night. A drink pairing is available with an extra fee. Make your reservations by calling 720.996.1555 or booking online here.

Il Posto Valentines

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Il Posto, 2601 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $100 per person

The Lowdown: Dine on some of the best Italian bites in Denver during Il Posto Valentines. The prix fixe menu features four-courses of traditional Italian dishes to serenade your date. You can taste delights of Tagliere – wagyu bresaola, coppa and grissini, risotto with lobster, saffron and an herb stem vinaigrette and sip on a themed cocktail dubbed The Juno – created with Cappelletti, grapefruit, rose water, rhubarb and Pinot Brut Rosé. Create your reservations here or by calling 303.394.0100.

V-Day at Panzano

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Panzano, 909 17th St., Denver

Cost: $95 per person

The Lowdown: Panzano presents a special V-Day menu. The five-course prix fixe menu features dishes of broiled west bank oysters with shallots, pecans, herbs and citrus, veal capalache with smoked butter, brodo and pecorino and a chocolate layer cake with raspberry mousse and a hazelnut tuille to finish the meal with a sweet note. Make your reservations by calling 303.296.3525 or book online.

Valentine’s Day Prefix Menu at Citizen Rail

When: 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Citizen Rail, 1899 16th St Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Citizen Rail presents its Valentine’s Day Prefix Menu. The menu features a three-course dinner with choices of Wagyu beef carpaccio, foie gras stuffed quail, a chocolate confection tasting and more. You can delight in each dish and not worry about cleaning those dirty dishes.

Valentine’s Deals at Acova

When: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Acova, 3651 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Acova presents a night of Valentine’s Deals so you don’t break the bank trying to please Cupid. You can dine on a special of a complimentary appetizer and half bottle of wine with the purchase of two entrees. There are no exclusions or limitations to the complimentary appetizer so make sure you pick something good.

Dinner for Two at Que Bueno Suerte

When: February 14 – 16

Where: Que Bueno Suerte, 1518 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $85 per couple

The Lowdown: Que Bueno Suerte presents a Dinner for Two. The dinner features a mix and match menu with Mexican dishes. You can try one appetizer, two entrees, one dessert and two cocktails for $85. Call 720.642.7322 to create your reservations.

Range Valentine’s Day Dinner

When: February 14 – 16

Where: Range Restaurant, 918 17th St., Denver

Cost: $55 per person

The Lowdown: Delight in Colorado queso fondue and choices of smoked duck breast, pan roasted Pacific black cod and more during a Range Valentine’s Day Dinner. Following your savory bites, you can dive into sweet treats of Meyer lemon tartlets, bittersweet chocolate pot de crème or raspberry profiteroles. Create your reservations by calling 720.7264800.

The Fort Is For Lovers

When: February 14 – 17

Where: The Fort, 19192 CO-8, Morrison

Cost: $59 per person

The Lowdown: Celebrate your holiday at The Fort Is For Lovers. The event features a menu of salad, freshly baked bread, a six-ounce buffalo filet mignon paired with a four-ounce Alaskan Sockeye salmon and more. You can finish the night with a heart-shaped chile dark chocolate bourbon cake to really make the dinner worthwhile. Call 303.697.4771 to make your reservations.

Anti-Valentine’s Day at Wally’s Wisconsin

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern, 1417 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Wally’s Wisconsin Tavern hosts an Anti-Valentine’s Day. The event features deals such as half price baskets of cheese curds, $5 Mind Erasers and more to take your mind off any heartbreak.

Hearth & Dram’s Valentine’s Day

When: 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: $59 per person

The Lowdown: Hearth & Dram’s Valentine’s Day has got you covered for the night. The event features a prix-fixe three-course dinner with dishes of beef heart tartare, pan seared Japanese scallops, a champagne and strawberry macaron and more to choose from. If you aren’t dining with a date, you can stop in at 9 p.m. for a menu of oysters, burger sliders and cocktails and more and maybe meet someone special. Create your reservations by calling 303.623.0979.

Valentine’s at Avelina

When: 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Avelina, 1550 17th Street. Denver, CO 80202

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: Delight in a three-course dinner during Valentine’s at Avelina. The menu features bites of brioche with whipped bone marrow and fried leek horseradish gel, duo of oysters with rose granita and a leek emulsion an lardon, a sesame-crusted duck breast with brussel sprouts, turnips, sweet potato puree and bourbon maple sauce, a blood orange olive cake with basil ice cream and tarragon and more. Reservations can be made by calling 720.904.6711.

Valentine’s Day at Narrative

When: February 14 – 16, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Narrative, 222 Milwaukee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spoil your sweetheart during Valentine’s Day at Narrative. The event features a prix-fixe menu with dishes of king crab risotto with asparagus, basil, lemon and parmesan, oysters casino with jalapeno bacon, oregano and garlic butter, Limoncello semifreddo with raspberries, amaretti and balsamic and more. You can also take advantage of a tasting menu for two for $150 that will pair each dish with bubbly. Create your reservations here.

Valentine’s Day Dinner at Death & Co.

When: 6 – 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Death & Co. Denver, 1280 25th St., Denver

Cost: $195 per couple

The Lowdown: Death & Co. Denver presents Valentine’s Day Dinner. The event features a five-course prix-fixe menu that includes cocktail and wine pairings. The menu holds delights of Maine lobster, pork belly carbonara, coffee and beignets and more. A vegetarian menu is also available. Book your reservations here.

Valentine’s Weekend at DC Pie Co

When: February 14 – 16

Where: DC Pie Co., 2223 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $55 per couple

The Lowdown: DC Pie Co. hosts Valentine’s Weekend. You can dine on a three-course menu with choices of Escarole salad, Veggie Pie with red bell pepper, onions and mushrooms, a berry and ricotta calzone and more. You can also sip on one of two themed cocktails to add to the meal.

Valentine’s Day at Nomad Taqueria + Beer Garden

When: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Nomad Taqueria + Beer Garden, 18485 W. Colfax Ave., Golden

Cost: $35 per person

The Lowdown: Add a little spice to your night during Valentine’s Day at Nomad Taqueria + Beer Garden. The event features a three-course meal with dishes of crab-stuffed grilled avocado, crispy oyster tacos, ending with a tres leches cupcake and more. You can dine on the prix-fixe menu or as a la carte. Make your reservations by calling 303.215.2511 or booking online here.

J Street and Living The Dream Collaboration

When: 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Living The Dream Brewing, 12305 N. Dumont Wy., Littleton

Cost: $20 per person

The Lowdown: Spend your Valentine’s Day with a chill J Street and Living The Dream Collaboration. The event features a special three-course prix fixe menu with hot bites of BBQ shrimp, Chicken wings, Blackened catfish and a white chocolate raspberry bread pudding. You can wash down each dish with a beer pairing for an additional cost. Snag your tickets here.

Valentine’s Day at Kachina Cantina

When: 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee St, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Don’t break the bank on your romantic meal but savor some delicious bites during Valentine’s Day at Kachina Cantina. The event features specials of blue corn dusted oysters with elderberry gastrique and cocktail sauce for $10, a 30-day dry-aged ribeye for two with manchego and smoked cheddar gratin and Fresno pepper salad with chimichurri for $45 and a mango chocolate parfait made with mango mousse, ganache, streusel and mango sorbet for $8.

Urban Farmer Valentine’s Day

When: 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Urban Farmer, 1659 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $80 per person

The Lowdown: Chef Chris Starkus has created a romantic dinner full of seasonal dishes during Urban Farmer’s Valentine’s Day. The event features a four-course prix-fixe menu with deviled eggs and caviar on brioche toast, surf and turf with a six-ounce 7x wagyu flat iron, seared sea scallop and a Yukon potato puree with root vegetables and a Tableside baked Alaska to end your meal on a top note. Make your reservations here.

Galentine’s Day at Poka Lola Social Club

When: February 13 – 14, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Ground Floor, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Poka Lola hosts Galentine’s Day. The event features a night of cocktails and punches to cheers to all types of love. You can pick and choose your spirits and mixers for the Poka Lola team to craft your perfect drink.

Sweetheart’s Retreat at The Cruise Room

When: 4:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: The Cruise Room, 1600 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Cruise Room presents a Sweetheart’s Retreat. The event features a chance to grab a nightcap following your dinner plans and a sweet bite with a dark chocolate souffle with pink peppercorn and a Chambord anglaise.

Tiki for Two at Adrift

When: 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Adrift, 218 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 per person

The Lowdown: Adrift presents Tiki For Two. The event features a five-course Polynesian specialty dinner with dishes of fresh Ahi poke, Fried tofu puffs in Chinese curry, Sopa de la Casa and more. You can end the meal with a Pineapple upside down cake topped with Little Man’s Crème Fraiche ice cream. You can also add on a Lovebird cocktail pairing menu for $40 per person.

Valentine’s Day Tasting Menu at Blackbelly

When: 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Blackbelly, 1606 Conestoga St. #3, Boulder

Cost: $75 per person

The Lowdown: Blackbelly presents Valentine’s Day Tasting Menu. The menu features a five-course experience with an optional beverage pairing. You can delight in dishes of Carter Country Beef Crepinette with truffle, bone marrow, salsify and huckleberry, Venison with butterball potatoes, a pine nut emulsion, piquillo pepper gremolata, and alliums, “Expressions of chocolate” and more. Create your reservations by calling 303.247.1000 or online.

Arcana’s Valentine’s Day

When: 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Arcana, 909 Walnut St., Boulder

Cost: $75 per person

The Lowdown: Spend your night in luxury during Arcana’s Valentine’s Day. The event features a four-course prix-fixe menu with an optional wine pairing for $40 per person. You can dine on choices such as oysters with charred blood orange mignonette, Elk Tartare with Fortuna chocolate and pomegranate, Lobster and Grits with Sue Buxton lobster, chestnut, cherry bomb pepper and chervil, scallops with toasted oat, glazed sunchoke, tangerine and black sesame and a Benne Seed Layer Cake with blood orange, crème fraiche mousse and a sorghum brittle. To make a reservation book online or call 303.444.3885.

Valentine’s Day at Beast + Bottle

When: 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Beast + Bottle, 719 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dabble in a special tasting menu on Valentine’s Day at Beast + Bottle. The menu features Meyer lemon risotto with Dungeness crab, charred radicchio and a 12-year balsamic for $21, a 10-ounce dry-aged New York strip with heirloom potato, crispy mushroom and sauce financiere for $44 and a chocolate stack cake with malted milk buttercream, hazelnut crunch and cocoa truffles for $14. You can create your reservations by calling 303.623.3223 or booking online here.

Palace Arms Valentine’s Day Dinner

When: 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: Palace Arms, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $80 per person

The Lowdown: The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa presents a Palace Arms Valentine’s Day Dinner. The event features a four-course meal within the luxury restaurant with two complimentary glasses of champagne and rosé for the women. You can reserve your spot by calling 303.297.3111 ext. 3104.

Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea

When: 12 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $40 per person

The Lowdown: The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa continues its annual traditions with a Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea. The event features an afternoon to sip tea with an optional add-on of oysters half shell with champagne pearls, four chocolate covered strawberries and a split of Moet and Chandon rose for $36. You can make a reservation by calling 303.297.3111 ext. 3104.

Valentine’s Day at Bar Dough

When: 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: Bar Dough, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: Chef Carrie Baird has created the perfect night for Valentine’s Day at Bar Dough. The event features a four-course menu with amuse bouche. You can delight in bites of cream filled dates with walnuts, prosciutto and basil, a kale and heart beets salad, a butternut squash ricotta ravioli with mushroom garlic cream, a roast halibut with lemon, caper and buttered spinach, a flourless chocolate cake with passionfruit caramel, hazelnuts and more. Create your reservations here.

San Valentín at Señor Bear

When: 3 – 11 p.m.

Where: Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon St, Denver

Cost: $65 per person

The Lowdown: Señor Bear presents San Valentín. The event features a Latin-inspired five-course menu created by Chef Sebastian Ramirez-Lohne with choices of albacore tuna ceviche, beet carpaccio, chorizo parrillero, crispy pigtail and Valentine’s churros. You can also add on an optional beverage pairing for an additional fee. Make a reservation by calling 720.572.5997.

Valentine’s Day Celebration at Morin

When: 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Morin, 1600 15th St., Denver

Cost: $60 – $80 per person

The Lowdown: Morin hosts a Valentine’s Day Celebration. The event features a three-course prix-fixe menu and a five-course prix-fixe menu. You can choose from dishes of a Frisee salad with preserved lemon and fine herbs, ribeye with eggplant and spinach, chicken vin Joane with duxelles and egg yolk, a chocolate and passionfruit tart and more.

Jovanina’s Valentine’s Day

When: 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Jovanina’s Broken Italian, 1520 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Dive into a themed menu during Jovanina’s Valentine’s Day. The menu features delight such as a Mushroom “Cappuccino” Soup with beet foam, a beet pasta stuffed with goat cheese and egg yolk and a “Loser Picks Up the Tab” peanut butter and chocolate tic-tac-toe bar with almond sugar cookie X’s and O’s for a fun treat.

Aphrodisiac Oyster Lunch at Tammen’s

When: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Tammen’s Fish Market, 2669 Larimer St. f, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tammen’s Fish Market host an Aphrodisiac Oyster Lunch. The event features a build your own lunch of oysters and other seafood delicacies from $2 to $3.25. You can grab a glass of champagne from Curio and slurp down some ocean delights.

The Corner Office Valentine’s Day

When: February 14 – 16

Where: The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar, 1401 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get festive during The Corner Office Valentine’s Day. The event features an a la carte menu with fresh bites of ricotta with pistachio, dates, candy stripe beets and grilled ciabatta, Duck a l’orange with confit duck leg, seared duck breast, and root vegetable mash and a finale of a blackberry champagne cake. You can also imbibe on $15 Chandon specials.

Día De San Valentín at Tamayo

When: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Tamayo, 1400 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $60 per person

The Lowdown: Tamayo presents Día De San Valentín. The event features Valentine’s Day three-course menu paired with a strawberry Brisas cocktail. The menu holds items such as Tamales in Love, slow braised short rib with Oaxacan Mole and a chocolate explosion dessert with cookie crumbles, berries and a cream cheese mousse. Create your reservations here.

Amor at Fogo de Chão

When: February 14 – 17

Where: Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 1513 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Tap into your wild side during Amor at Fogo de Chão. The event features a night of grilled meats carved tableside, a bone in Cowboy ribeye and more. You and your date will also receive a card redeemable for a complimentary churrasco experience for lunch or dinner at the end of your meal. Book your reservation here.

Bonus

Galentine’s Day Chocolate and Wine Tasting

When: February 13, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20 per person

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem hosts a Galentine’s Day Chocolate and Wine Tasting. The event features a two-course bonbon and wine tasting with Temper Chocolates and Confections. You can also sip on $6 cans of rose and bubble universe wines from Infinite Monkey while maxing and relaxing. Email [email protected] to secure your spot.

Lonely Hearts Club

When: February 15, 10 – 12 p.m.

Where: Citizen Rail,1899 16th St. Mall, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Citizen Rail hosts a Lonely Hearts Club. The event features an anti-Valentine’s Day ’90s themed night. You can dance all night to beats from a DJ, sip on Mezcal and Campari infused punch and down strawberry champagne jello shots to celebrate some self-love.