Street culture, plant medicines, hip-hop, nature, interdimensional space travel and the future — even though all of these are big topics, the new exhibition at DATELINE opening Saturday, February 9 uses them all as inspiration. Called Ancient Voyage, the show features three Denver-based artists — John Gay, Pher01 and Chris Haven — with works that speak to their individuality while also celebrating their interconnectedness.

Ancient Voyage is curated in order to stimulate conversation, to pose the question of how do we use art to reflect our experiences in the world? It’s also a marker to explore the relationship of art and evolution, asking “when does art come before advancement?” Haven, Pher01 and Gay present their interpretations — both in solo work and collaborations — using paint, black lights, neon and more. In the main room of the gallery, art from all three artists will hang salon-style (or, mingled together on a wall) and a separate room in the gallery will be used as a special black light room.

The intersection of these artists’ work is not too far-fetched. Pher01 and Gay already have similar styles — using sacred geometry, bright colors, otherworldly figures and nature often. Both artists have also experimented with incorporating black light, Pher01 most notably during the street art festival CRUSH in 2018, where his spray-painted mural became 3D when illuminated with a black light. Although Haven tends to paint within the realm of this world — including his iconic cityscapes — one of his most popular designs are the pyramid people, which are otherworldly in their own right.

During the opening reception, special limited releases will be for sale including Haven T-shirts with those pyramid people and a signed collaboration print between Pher01 and Gay called Tokyo Drift. Aside from the visual art, visitors can enjoy the added bonus of seeing Haven DJ — another way he relates to the world around him, and a cherry to top the evening.

Over 20 pieces will be on display starting Saturday, with an opening reception featuring a DJ, limited T-shirt and signed print releases and the artists in person. Ancient Voyage will only be on view until February 28, 2019. DATELINE is located at 3004 Larimer Street.