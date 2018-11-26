Denver has some flavor-packed events lined up this week. Start it off by sipping and munching at a Doughnut and Wine Night and end it by learning how to make kimchi at a Kimchi Workshop. Whatever your tastes are, make sure to take a look at this roundup of food and drink events in Denver.

Monday, November 26

Doughnut and Wine Night

When: Monday, November 26, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem teams up with Hotbox Roasters to present a Doughnut and Wine Night. The event features a sampling of three wines paired with three sweet doughnuts. Make sure to email [email protected] to snag a spot in the pairing.

Tuesday, November 27

Cookies and Cider Pairing

When: Tuesday, November 27, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders, 2811 Walnut St. Unit 150, Denver

Cost: $20 at entry

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders partners with Good Sugar Baking to host a Cookie and Cider Pairing. The pairing features four craft ciders from Stem complimented with four delightful flavors of cookies. These pairings are really popular so make sure to arrive early to snag a spot.

Supper Club

When: Tuesday, November 27, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $125 – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery hosts a Supper Club. The event features a four-course meal to celebrate the opening of Okuda San Miguel’s The Plastic Island. Each dish in the meal takes inspiration from the exhibition and is paired with wine. Following the meal, you can explore the gallery and jam out beats from a DJ.

Wednesday, November 28

Après Hour

When: Wednesday, November 28, 5 – 6 p.m.

Where: Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, 245 Columbine St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Halcyon hosts an Après Hour. The event features an hour to sip on a specialty Dior cocktail, nibble on small bites and more while exploring the Halcyon living room with Georgia Alexia Benjou. The event celebrates the opening of Dior: From Paris to the World at the Denver Art Museum.

Bottles for Bella

When: Wednesday, November 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem presents Bottles for Bella. The event features a fundraiser for Bella Boutique. You can sip on two glasses of Infinite Monkey wine and support the boutique. Bella Boutique is a nonprofit organization that helps teens in financial need have access to prom gowns, shoes and more.

Chocolate & Wine Pairing

When: Wednesday, November 28, 6:30 – 7:45 p.m.

Where: Stargazer Fine Chocolate, 700 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stargazer Fine Chocolate partners with Kingman Estates Winery to presents a Chocolate & Wine Pairing. The pairing features a chance to sip on four different handmade chocolate truffles complimented with four Colorado wines from Kingman. You can learn more about each chocolate from Karen, the master chocolatier.

Thursday, November 29

Chasing Brews

When: Thursday, November 29, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Declaration Brewing Co., 2030 S Cherokee St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Declaration Brewing hosts Chasing Brews. The event features a night to learn about Chasing Coral – a film that gives a deeper insight into what is happening in our oceans. You can watch a screening of the film, sip on brews and munch on food. Space is limited to make sure to register soon.

Denver Beertography Meetup

When: Thursday, November 29, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing hosts a Denver Beertography Meetup. You can bring your camera and share your experiences in photography with others while sipping on a cold beer. All levels of photographers are welcome.

Beer Belly Laughs

When: Thursday, November 29, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project presents Beer Belly Laughs. The event features an improv comedy workshop with games, exercises and more guided by comedian Matt Need. You can sip on brews from Intrepid and laugh all night long with other like-minded individuals.

Friday, November 30

Collaborative Tap Release Party

When: Friday, November 30, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Woods Boss Brewing partners with Good River Beer to present a Collaborative Tap Release Party. The event features a tapping release of a red-ish spiced ale that was created to help raise funds for Colorado Water Trust and Conservation Colorado. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to help protect our rivers and forests.

Saturday, December 1

Snowflake 2018

When: Saturday, December 1, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, 200 S Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey presents its Snowflake 2018 release. The event features the release of an American Single Malt whiskey created by Rob Dietrich — Stranahan’s master distiller. Make sure to arrive early because the bottles are limited.

Champagne and Pearls

When: Saturday, December 1, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 1539 17th St., Denver

Cost: $55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar presents Champagne and Pearls. The event features a day of fresh oysters and caviar paired with European wines from different vineyards such as Veuve Clicquot, Lucien Albrecht and Domain St.

Sunday, December 2

Bingo Brunch

When: Sunday, December 2, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Suite 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Win prizes and munch on delights at a Bingo Brunch. The event features mimosas, brunchy bites and bingo hosted by the comedian Sam Tallent. Bingo is free to play and gives you the chance to win prizes while you dine.

Kimchi Workshop

When: Sunday, December 2, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Happy Leaf Kombucha, 5700 W 25th Ave. Ste 100, Edgewater

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Happy Leaf Kombucha hosts a Kimchi Workshop. The event features an afternoon workshop that teaches you the basics of kimchi and how to make it. The ticket price includes all of the materials needed to create the spicy fermented dish and a glass of kombucha to sip on while you work.

