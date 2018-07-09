The weather is back and forth but Denver has some great events to keep your month stable. Start off your week by diving into the past at a Yellow Submarine and end it by seeing a honey-centric exhibition at Consuming Nature, Nature Consuming. Wherever the week takes you, make sure that you take a look at this roundup of events in Denver.

Monday, July 9

Yellow Submarine The Film

When: July 9, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre presents a screening of Yellow Submarine, the film. The film features a story about Pepperland which sits 80,000 leagues under the sea. Pepperland is in danger from the Blue Meanies, luckily, The Beatles dive to the rescue. The animated film will bring The Beatles and their psychedelic antics back to life.

Film on the Rocks

When: July 9, 7 – 11 p.m.

Where: Film on the Rocks, 18300 W Alameda Pkwy., Morrison

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Listen to some music and relax for a movie at Film on the Rocks. The event features a live performance from RL Cole & The Hell You Say and High Plains Honky and a screening of The Big Lebowski to follow. The film features an adventure of Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski as he is mistaken for Jeffery Lebowski, aka The Big Lebowski. Get your robes and White Russians ready.

HistoriCity

When: July 9, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 W 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Atlas Obscura Society Denver partners with HistoriCity for an educational tour of Denver. The tours are led by the owners of HistoriCity, Grace and Kendra. The two will let you in on historical stories about the Mile High City while wearing hoopskirts and sipping on drinks.

Tuesday, July 10

Sacred Lunar Surrender

When: July 10, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: ATC DEN, 3420 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a deep breath and let go of the stresses of the world at Sacred Lunar Surrender. The three-part series starts with an intention setting to center yourself, followed by a surrender meditation and later a workshop to create your own altar to take home with you. The ticket price includes all materials needed to make the altar.

Ratio Quiz Show

When: July 10, 8 – 10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks presents Ratio Quiz Show. You can compete in teams to flex your brain muscles on everything Harry Potter, from partonuses to Quidditch. The show is hosted by Ian Douglas Terry and Andrew Bueno. You can win sick prizes and sip on Ratio brews as you play.

Hustle + Flow

When: July 10, 12:15 – 1 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Civic Center MOVES presents a 45-minute workout to keep your fitness journey moving at Hustle + Flow. Jillian Keaveny instructs the cardio and strength mixed workout on the Great Lawn. The class is open for all levels but make sure to bring water to keep hydrated.

80’s Trivia Night

When: July 10, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Create some nostalgia and test your knowledge at an ’80s Trivia Night. The event features a whole slew of ’80s trivia from movies, television and more. You can play to win prizes, giveaways and more. You can also imbibe on $3 Breckenridge Brewery Lager and $5 Monkey Shoulder Whiskey as well as munch on $2 tacos and dive into the ’80s themed menu.

Wednesday, July 11

Film For All Seasons

When: July 11, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Watch a viewing of The Wizard of Oz at Film For All Seasons. The film features the classic story of Dorothy Gale played by Judy Garland as she is transported to the land of Oz by a tornado. You can delight in seeing how Dorothy meets friends along the path to finding her way home back to Kansas.

Golden Triangle Public Art Tour

When: July 11, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Explore the amazing art that Denver has to offer at a Golden Triangle Public Art Tour. The tour will take you around the public contemporary art stationed around the Denver Public Library, History Colorado and the Denver Art Museum. A public art docent will lead the tour.

Movie at the Symphony

When: July 11, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 – $94 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony presents Movie at the Symphony. You can experience Jaws in Concert with Colorado Symphony’s Brett Mitchel conducting the award-winning Jaws movie score, created by John Williams. You can see the classic thriller and experience the majesty of an amazing symphony providing the music.

Thursday, July 12

Bonsai: Art on the Edge of Life and Death

When: July 12, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $20 register here

The Lowdown: Listen to Bjorn Bjorholm speak about the magnificent bonsai at Bonsai: Art on the Edge of Life and Death. The exhibition features a display of bonsai art created from living plants mixed with deadwood from the Rocky Mountains. The exhibition explores the life cycles of plants in extreme environments. Space is limited so register soon.

Free Concert

When: July 12, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 W Florida Ave., Denver

Cost: Free – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the summer warmth at a Free Concert. Levitt Pavilion Denver continues its concert series with the performances of Larkin Poe, Grayson Capps and Florea. Larkin Poe is comprised of sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell who deliver a dark rock ‘n roll. Grayson Capps presents soft relaxing sounds and Florea entices with Americana rock.

The Watering Hole: Mating, Dating and Copulating 2.0

When: July 12, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Zoo teams up with Puzzah – Denver to present The Watering Hole: Mating, Dating and Copulating 2.0. The event features a night of education giving you insight on the breeding, courtship and more juicy information. You can participate in a scavenger hunt, sip on drinks from a cash bar and nibble on appetizers throughout the night.

Friday, July 13

Colorado Black Arts Festival

When: July 13 – 15

Where: City Park Denver, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate African American art at the Colorado Black Arts Festival. For the 32nd year in a row, the festival has brought culture, art and more to Denver. You can peruse vendors, watch dance performances, listen to live music and dig into food from food vendors.

Summer Flea

When: July 13 – 15

Where: Denver Rock Drill, 1717 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 – $35 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Shop the best local vendors at the Summer Flea. You can peruse unique items, explore up and coming brands, excite in a Talking Heads + Taco party, sip on drinks from pop-up bars and more throughout the day. The flea is the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind pieces.

Denver County Fair

When: July 13 – 15

Where: Denver County Fair, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $20 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Delight in fried foods, carnival games and more at the Denver County Fair. The three-day fair features tons of amusement rides, pony rides, entertainment and a DCF Beer and Wine Fest with 30 vendors from all over Colorado.

Broncos Movie Night

When: July 13, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab a seat in the Broncos Stadium for a Broncos Movie Night. The event features a screening of the Pixar/Disney hit, Coco. The film follows young Miguel as he journeys into the land of the dead to find his grandfather and realize his dreams as a musician.

UMS Preview Party

When: July 13, 7 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Oskar Blues Black Buzzard, 1624 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free get tickets here

The Lowdown: Oskar Blues Black Buzzard hosts a UMS Preview Party. You can have at the chance to see a sneak peek of what is to come during the Underground Music Showcase. The party features live music from Oxeye Daisy, in/PLANES and Tyto Alba. The first 100 people will receive a free Oskar Blues beer.

The Vinyl Revival

When: July 13, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 fair admission here

The Lowdown: Find the best vinyl records at The Vinyl Revival. Ryan Dykstra Records partners with the Denver County Fair for a vinyl sale to end all vinyl sales. You can purchase from over 20,000 vinyl records that are all for sale at 99 cents or buy one get one free.

Goats in RiNo

When: July 13, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Snuggle up to a baby goat and watch a film at Goats in RiNo. The event features baby goats from the Broken Shovels Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit farm rescue that takes in goats, cats and more. You can see a screening of Beetlejuice, munch on candy bars and food from a food truck — all to help raise funds for the farm. Make sure to bring your own chair to sit on.

A Conscious Surrender Opening Reception

When: July 13, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Walker Fine Art Gallery Contemporary Art Denver, 300 W 11th Ave. Unit A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Walker Fine Art Gallery Contemporary Art Denver presents A Conscious Surrender. The exhibition features art from Ben Strawn, Sara Pittman, Carol Browning, David Mazza, Diedre Adams and Anna Charney. The exhibition looks deeper into surrendering in thought and abstraction.

B-Side Music

When: July 13, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver continues its B-Side Music series. You can listen to live music from Neon Brown — a local DJ and Poor Bodhi — a group that creates funkadelic sounds. The first 100 attendees will receive a free Ratio beer.

Saturday, July 14

Summer Horseshoe Market

When: July 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Horseshoe Craft & Flea Market, 46th and Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop from more than 130 vendors at the Summer Horseshoe Market. The market features local artists, designers, vintage goods and more. You can munch on food from food trucks, jam out to live music from the Highland Ramblers and sip on drinks while you shop.

Bastille Day Block Party

When: July 14, 2 – 6 p.m.

Where: Alliance Française de Denver, 571 Galapago St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Alliance Française de Denver presents a Bastille Day Block Party. You can celebrate Bastille Day with live musical performances from Simba, DJ Titi de Nice and more. You can also delight in food from Euro Crepes, The Pikine grills, Sweet Cow Ice Cream and La Belle French Bakery.

Wanderlust 108

When: July 14, 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Great Lawn Park, 101 Yosemite St., Denver

Cost: Free – $150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take part in a “mindful triathlon” at Wanderlust 108. The event features a 5k run followed by a yoga session with music from a DJ and ends with a guided meditation. You can also shop from a local artisan market, snack on foods from a True North Cafe, dance and more. A portion of the profits will go towards (RED) to help fight AIDS.

Mullet 5k Run

When: July 14, 8 – 10 a.m.

Where: Denver County Fair, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $40 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your sneakers for a Mullet 5k Run. The run features a course around the Denver County Fair before it opens. You can wear some fun costumes and run the race to win prizes, snack on refreshments and more. All runners will receive a mullet with a headband and admission to the fair.

Sunday, July 15

Goat Yoga

When: July 15, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: Denver County Fair, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Help create a world record at Goat Yoga. The Denver County Fair is attempting to break the world record for the biggest Goat Yoga session. You can bend into downward dog as goats trot beside you. The ticket price includes the yoga session, admission to the fair and a bloody mary or mimosa to refresh after the session. Make sure to bring a mat and water to hydrate.

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: July 15 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House is back at it with Foul-Mouth Cross-Stitch. You can create your own dirty cross-stitch with the instruction of one of Grandma’s House best instructors. The materials are free with the purchase of a full beer or for the price of $5. Come with a saying or pattern in mind to create your naughty masterpiece.

Consuming Nature, Nature Consuming

When: July 15, 3 – 3:15 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with museum admission

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver welcomes Kristen Hatgi Sink for her exhibition Consuming Nature, Nature Consuming. The exhibition features a performance using 115-gallon honey filled vitrine. You can experience the oddity of honey in multiple fashions and uses.

Mark Your Calendars

Larger Than Life

When: July 16, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 tickets available here

Film For All Seasons

When: July 18, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $8.50 tickets available here

Global Dance Festival

When: July 20 – 21

Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver

Cost: $89 – $139 tickets available here