Denver film fans, you should be proud.

Yesterday, Denver Film Society announced it is receiving a $10,000 grant from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — as in the Academy from the Oscars. This is particularly a big deal since the organization has never received such a grant in its 41-years of existence. According to the Denver Film Society, this signals a big step-up in recognition for the Mile High city as a film hub.

“We are thrilled to receive the support of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” said Denver Film Society Executive Director Andrew Rodgers. “This is a very prestigious grant only a few organizations receive each year. In addition to providing a welcome boost to our bottom line, this important award also showcases how the Denver Film Society has continued to grow into a nationally significant cultural organization.”

Speaking of Denver culture, the grant will go towards CineLatino, a program and annual film festival that showcases Latino cinema. The grant will “pay for film rights, host and accommodate filmmakers, and enable DFS to provide a selection of free event,” according to the press release.

“In just a few years, CineLatino has become one of our most popular programs,” said Brit Withey, Denver Film Society Artistic Director. “Created several years ago to celebrate the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month, CineLatino seeks to bring diverse ideas and cultures together through their mutual appreciation of film.”

This year, the fourth annual event will return to Sie FilmCenter on September 6 to 9, 2018, at the Denver Film Society’s Sie FilmCenter. Additionally, CineLatino will appear at the Denver Film Festival (October 31 to November 11, 2018) in venues throughout Denver.

Denver Film Society is the only Colorado-based organization that received a grant this year out of the $500,000 awarded to 51 film organizations. But considering the growing popularity of film in Denver, we hope it won’t be the last.