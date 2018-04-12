–

There was a time, not so long ago, when checking the back of a package for the word “gluten” wasn’t a thing.

Presently, especially in a city as progressive as Denver, going gluten-free is seemingly as popular as yoga, sushi and almond milk lattes. Across the state, consumers have begun to demand gluten-free options, and it seems that companies across the board are listening. This April 21 and 22, more than 100 gluten free and allergy friendly brands will come together at the National Western Complex for two days of product exploration.

—

“With comfort foods like pizza and baked goods to healthy lifestyle options like protein bars and probiotic drinks, this expo truly offers something for everyone,” said GFAF Expo Founder Jen Cafferty . “An event of this scale being accessible to the general public is a rare and exciting way to explore new products and sample new options before you buy them. We’re excited to be bringing this expo to the gluten-free community in Denver .”

–

The event will bring together big names like Pie in the Sky Bakery out of Boulder, Holidaily Brewing Company and RollinGreens, to name a few. While the gluten-free movement has attracted those without an actual intolerance to the ingredient, many have chosen to go gluten-free for allergy purposes. This expo is catered to both those with and without an allergy. It is meant to meet the needs of people with a diverse array of health conditions. Pie in the Sky Bakery, one vendor featured at the event, is known across Colorado for their handmade baked goods and excellence in gluten-free options. They will feature gluten-free cheesecakes and gluten-free key lime pies. And the event isn’t just for foodies — those searching high and low for a gluten-free beer option, Holidaily Brewing Company, out of Golden, will provide beer.

According to the organizers, this expo is the biggest gluten-free and allergy expo in the world, and if you’re apart of the movement this is a cant-miss event. Additionally, If you’re looking to do more than attend, the team is looking for volunteers — sign up here.

The gluten-free and allergy expo will take place Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., purchase tickets here, or at the door.

Photo courtesy of Denver Gluten Free and Allergy Expo via Facebook