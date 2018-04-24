We will always arise for a good festival. And this summer we have boundless chances to jam out. The ARISE Music Festival, one among many festivals to visit Colorado in 2018, will return for the sixth time this summer with more than 200 presentations and performances. Located on Sunrise Ranch, the Loveland festival comes to Colorado every year with musical acts, yoga, wellness workshops, cultural ceremonies, art, film and of course, activism. ARISE will return with all of that and more on August 3 through 5, 2018. As previously announced, the lineup includes industry giants like Slightly Stoopid, Thievery Corporation, Trevor Hall, Kitchen Dwellers and Quixotic. Now, the festival has released the name of another headliner that will rock ARISE and it’s big.

New Zealand hailing, big beat dropping, festival fiend OPIUO will light up Loveland in August. The internationally acclaimed DJ has rocked Denver multiple times, most recently this past April 21 at Red Rocks alongside Syzygy Orchestra and with support from Flamingosis, Anomalie and Colorado-based artist SunSquabi. The artist is known for non-traditional techno-dance music — blending funk-based EDM into their beats. The DJ’s latest album, Omniversal, was his first move from glitchy bass to electrofunk and we’re anticipating that evolution to continue into ARISE. This year’s lineup is the best yet and we recommend snagging passes soon. They also have one more headliner to be announced in May.

Rides will be offered to ARISE from Denver, Fort Collins and Boulder for only $5 per person round-trip through Bus to Show. Check out the full initial lineup below. You can find more information on passes, camping and parking options here. For a better idea of the festival’s vibe, check out our review of ARISE 2017 here. –