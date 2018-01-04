If you’ve been following us for awhile, you know how much we love Smokin Yard’s in Idaho Springs. We’ve talked about it a lot (including here, here, here and here.)

Now, if you haven’t felt like driving into the mountains to get there, you can get in on the action in the city. Just a few days ago, the Yard family — Ian, Scott, Andrew, Chris and Katie — opened their second location in the Sante Fe Arts District.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Not only does Smokin Yards have free boiled peanuts, it also has some of the best hickory-smoked pulled pork (if not the very best) we’ve ever had. You can’t leave without getting your hands on a burnt ends sandwich ($8.50, subject to availability) or the Carolina Pulled Pork sandwich ($8.50), drizzled with a mustard sauce and topped with slaw. The portions are huge, but you’ll be determined to finish —along with your choice of one (for $2) or two (for $3) sides from a list of 13 options — french fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, smoked baked beans, potato salad, collard greens, creamed corn, cole slaw, spicy coleslaw, sweet potato fries, fried okra and fried pickles. Can we get an amen?

The menu also includes ribs, chicken, a brisket sloppy jo, fried catfish, chicken fried steak and more. And, if you’re like us and can’t get enough, the menu also offers to-go food, including carry-out smoked meats by the pound ($14.99-17.99).

Smokin Yard’s is located at 900 West First Avenue, Denver. Its opening hours are Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. through 10 p.m.