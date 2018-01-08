The Denver music scene is off to a strong start with over 80 concerts to see within the second week of 2018. With more Red Rocks shows being announced by the day, new venues popping up in the city and headlining acts set to play in Denver’s stadiums, 2018 is shaping up to be one hell of a year for concerts. Make it a resolution to see at least one show this week – or seven, whatever works.

Monday, January 8

Recommended: Menagerie 2018 Kickoff ft. Gypsy Whiskey, Andy Babb’s Big Beautiful Band, Zeta June, Freakeasy @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Northern Colorado rockers Gypsy Whiskey alongside a killer Denver-based line up of Andy Babb’s Big Beautiful Band, Zeta June and Freakeasy are joining forces for Cervantes’ Menagerie 2018 Kickoff show on Monday. All four of the Denver acts will bring different elements of funk and rock to the Other Side stage. If you’re looking for an exciting way to end a Monday, this show will do the trick.

Also see…

Panties at the Bar Burlesque Show (Every Monday) @ 3 Kings Tavern

God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night @ Hi-Dive

Jazz Night (Every Monday) @ The Meadowlark

Tuesday, January 9

Recommended: K.L.O w/ Sort of Vague, Cosmic Synergy @ The Black Box

Denver’s wicked underground electronic venue The Black Box is hosting beatsmiths K.L.O as a part of their Sub.Mission Electronic Tuesdays. K.L.O’s beats and synths are guaranteed to make you nod your head and are sure to shake the walls of The Black Box. Featured artists Sort of Vague and Cosmic Synergy will also be making appearances on Tuesday for this electric showdown in LoDo.

Also see…

The Autonym w/ Bankaji, Smokers Lownge, Salt n Peppa @ The Lounge at The Black Box

Wednesday, January 10

Recommended: Midland @ Grizzly Rose

On Wednesday, the country rockers of Midland are headed up from Austin to The Mile High City for a show at Denver’s premier country venue, The Grizzly Rose. This Texas band aims to combine a modern country sound with elements of the genre from the ’70s and ’80s. Come grab a drink and saddle up for a night at The Grizzly Rose to enjoy the smooth country sounds of Midland.

Also see…

EarthCry w/ Cualli, Living Light, Mikey Thunder, JuBee, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Fable Heist w/ Kenny Lee and the Young Souls, Singletrack, Knife Crime @ Larimer Lounge

Dave Divine @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Jason Eady @ Soiled Dove Underground

The Final Five Agency Presents @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Remain and Sustain w/ Low Roads, Dirty Sprite, Lonely Bones, Deter @ Marquis Theater

Grand Zelo w/ Fathom all the Animals, Ashton Lee, Trevor Toms, Zack Baker @ Herman’s Hideaway

Cowgirl Clue w/ Surf Mom, Sweater Belly, Meeting House @ Lost Lake

Thursday, January 11

Recommended: Pandas & People w/ Wildermiss, Whitacre @ Bluebird Theater

Pandas & People, Wildermiss and Whitacre, three growing names in the Denver music scene, are putting on a show at The Bluebird Theater on Thursday. Pandas & People celebrated the release of their latest album Out to Sea in October of last year. Wildermiss shared a similar celebration in October when they released their debut album Lost With You. Whitacre wrapped up their year with a live recorded album at The Fox Theatre. Come see three great local acts come together at The Bluebird on Thursday.

Also see…

Black Veil Brides & Asking Alexandria w/ The Crown Empire @ The Fillmore

The New Mastersounds w/ The RunniKine @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Exit Liberty w/ Stray The Course, Upstanding Citizen @ Larimer Lounge

Sunny Sweeney w/ Jimbo Darville & The Truckadours @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Shark Fin Soup + Scotty & The Late Nights, + Poor Bodhi @ Your Mom’s House Denver

The Lollygags w/ Granny Tweed, Cyanidols @ Hi-Dive

Bommer & Crowell w/ Sektah, RYUK @ The Black Box

Boom in the Box w/Gal XC, Lexi Fey, Evasive, PWNGE Method, Benny Young @ The Lounge at The Black Box

Hotel Bar / False Report (dual album release show) w/ In my Room, The Mystery Collection Presents Paul Noffsinger @ Marquis Theater

Ari Hest @ The Walnut Room

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt w/ The Bright Silence, Hallie Spoor @ Lost Lake

Josh Abbott Band @ Grizzly Rose

Poets & Wolves w/ Stereoshifter, Echoes in Reverie, Wolf Poets @ Globe Hall

Greensky Bluegrass @ Ogden Theatre

Friday, January 12

Recommended: Greensky Bluegrass @ Ogden Theatre

Greensky Bluegrass fans know how much energy the band is known to put into their sets. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Greensky Bluegrass will be headlining The Ogden Theatre as they bring their classic sound to Denver for the second year in a row. This three show run is already sold out, but as we said before, it’s probably not impossible to get some tickets if you look hard enough.

Also see…

Motel Radio w/ Strange Americans, The Solid Ocean @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Typhoon w/ Mimicking Birds, Sunbathe @ Gothic Theatre

The New Mastersounds w/ Space Orphan ft. The Sisters of Soul @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Take Shape w/ Redivider, Places Back Home, The Leshen @ Larimer Lounge

Terravita @ Beta Nightclub

Public Safety w/ Old Soul Era, Two Faces West, Mad Wallace, King Friday the 13th @ Herman’s Hideaway

Deer Creek w/ Still Valley, Piojos, Drune @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Esham w/ Leary Y’n’A, Outspoken Bad Guy @ The Roxy Theatre

The Bouncing Souls w/ Mustard Plug, Younger Than Neil @ Bluebird Theater

The Austin Young Band w/ Mojomama @ The Oriental Theater

Ginga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Chancey Williams and The Younger Brothers @ Grizzly Rose

Filthy Hearts w/ Flight Kamikaze, One Time Crime, Literally The Worst @ Lost Lake

Dub Phizix & Strategy w/ Despise, Solid, Visc, X-TS Emcee @ The Black Box

Astra w/ Poppa Bear, DJ Tony Knight, Ksuhdilla @ The Lounge at The Black Box

John Adam Smith w/ Samantha Emmit Trio, Oli McCracken @ The Walnut Room

Smokestack Relics w/ Husky Burnette, Grant Sabin and the Juke Joint Highball @ Marquis Theater

Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

The Bouncing Souls After Party @ Goosetown Tavern

Banshee Tree w/ Moxa, The Dirty Duo @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Living Mythologies @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Shane Smith & The Saints w/ Whitacre @ Globe Hall

Grayson County Burn Ban Album Release w/ Last of the Easy Riders, The Milk Blossoms @ Hi-Dive

THE SOLUTION w/ DJ Lowkey (Every Friday) @ The Meadowlark

Saturday, January 13

Recommended: Emilie Brandt w/ The Stike, OptycNerd (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Singer-songwriter Emilie Brandt is headed to Denver to perform at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox with Utah electro-funk band The Strike and the Denver based hip-hop duo OptycNerd. Brandt is known for her talents as a songwriter and her powerful abilities as a singer. The bill for the evening is stacked with talent making this great way to spend a Saturday night.

Also see…

Octave Cat ft. Jesse Miller, Eli Winderman, Charlie Patierno, Big Brazilian Cheese, Michael Kang, Dominic Lalli, Aaron Johnston, Jesse Murphy w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

DJ Z-Trip w/ Chris Karns, Mikey Thunder, Ginger Perry @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Too Many Humans w/ The Royal, The Patient Zeros, The Trujillo Company @ Larimer Lounge

Richard Vission @ Beta Nightclub

Jus Allah @ The Roxy Theatre

The Bouncing Souls w/ The Dwarves, Potato Pirates @ Bluebird Theater

Two Houses w/ Jack’s Smirking Revenge, BlackDots, State Drugs @ 3 Kings Tavern

Dexter Payne (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Flahoola, Driftin’ Suns, Aloris, Da Screech, En Tu Oblivion @ Herman’s Hideaway

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

The Bouncing Souls After Party @ Goosetown Tavern

Today’s Paramount w/ Giardia, Hellgrammites @ Lost Lake

Shane Smith & The Saints w/ The Threadbarons @ Globe Hall

The Green w/ Sammy J, Leilani Wolfgramm @ Gothic Theatre

Brett Young @ Grizzly Rose

The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

Chris Daniels & The Kings ft. Freddi G w/ Herestofightin, Ethan Griggs & Sonder Ensemble @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Lucy Kaplansky @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Sons & Brothers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Mayhem @ The Black Box

Bryan Erickson @ The Lounge at The Black Box

Redlands w/ The Hollow, CITRA, Water Aerobics @ Marquis Theater

Coles Whalen w/ John Common @ The Walnut Room

Benefit for Rob w/ Dirty Few, The Corner Girls, Tyto Alba, Club Soda and DJs @ Hi-Dive

Greensky Bluegrass @ Ogden Theatre

Sunday, January 14

Recommended: Robert Dietz w/ Chris Irvin @ Beta Nightclub

Who says Sunday is the day to get ready for the week? If you’re not ready to end the weekend party, spend Sunday night with Robert Dietz at Beta. Dietz is a house DJ out of Berlin known for his laid-back tracks and is sure to bring a taste of Europe to the heart of Denver. Joining the Berlin DJ is fellow artist Chris Irvin, making this a night of house jams that is free to the public.

Also see…

Afton Showcase ft. Luva Jay, WakeNblake, Cross/CRX, Prof!t the plugg, Keelos 187, Loud Pack Za, RocknRob, The RMXKNG, Tripsick Trill, King F.O.C.U.S, The Accountant, More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

School of Rock Littleton @ The Oriental Theater

Leon and The Revival (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Bouncing Souls After Party @ Goosetown Tavern

The Bouncing Souls w/ The Bunny Gang, All Waffle Trick @ Bluebird Theater

Scalafrea w/ Fields Of Elysium, Kenaima, Widdly Wah @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Beyond Bridges w/ MountainUs, T. Marie @ Globe Hall

90’s Til Dawn w/ Blitzkrieg Bop, Triangle Introverts, Lincoln Station House Band @ Lost Lake

Weinercat w/ OkStupid, Pennysick @ Larimer Lounge

