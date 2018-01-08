The Denver music scene is off to a strong start with over 80 concerts to see within the second week of 2018. With more Red Rocks shows being announced by the day, new venues popping up in the city and headlining acts set to play in Denver’s stadiums, 2018 is shaping up to be one hell of a year for concerts. Make it a resolution to see at least one show this week – or seven, whatever works.
Monday, January 8
Recommended: Menagerie 2018 Kickoff ft. Gypsy Whiskey, Andy Babb’s Big Beautiful Band, Zeta June, Freakeasy @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Northern Colorado rockers Gypsy Whiskey alongside a killer Denver-based line up of Andy Babb’s Big Beautiful Band, Zeta June and Freakeasy are joining forces for Cervantes’ Menagerie 2018 Kickoff show on Monday. All four of the Denver acts will bring different elements of funk and rock to the Other Side stage. If you’re looking for an exciting way to end a Monday, this show will do the trick.
Also see…
Panties at the Bar Burlesque Show (Every Monday) @ 3 Kings Tavern
God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night @ Hi-Dive
Jazz Night (Every Monday) @ The Meadowlark
Tuesday, January 9
Recommended: K.L.O w/ Sort of Vague, Cosmic Synergy @ The Black Box
Denver’s wicked underground electronic venue The Black Box is hosting beatsmiths K.L.O as a part of their Sub.Mission Electronic Tuesdays. K.L.O’s beats and synths are guaranteed to make you nod your head and are sure to shake the walls of The Black Box. Featured artists Sort of Vague and Cosmic Synergy will also be making appearances on Tuesday for this electric showdown in LoDo.
Also see…
The Autonym w/ Bankaji, Smokers Lownge, Salt n Peppa @ The Lounge at The Black Box
Wednesday, January 10
Recommended: Midland @ Grizzly Rose
On Wednesday, the country rockers of Midland are headed up from Austin to The Mile High City for a show at Denver’s premier country venue, The Grizzly Rose. This Texas band aims to combine a modern country sound with elements of the genre from the ’70s and ’80s. Come grab a drink and saddle up for a night at The Grizzly Rose to enjoy the smooth country sounds of Midland.
Also see…
EarthCry w/ Cualli, Living Light, Mikey Thunder, JuBee, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Fable Heist w/ Kenny Lee and the Young Souls, Singletrack, Knife Crime @ Larimer Lounge
Dave Divine @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Jason Eady @ Soiled Dove Underground
The Final Five Agency Presents @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Remain and Sustain w/ Low Roads, Dirty Sprite, Lonely Bones, Deter @ Marquis Theater
Grand Zelo w/ Fathom all the Animals, Ashton Lee, Trevor Toms, Zack Baker @ Herman’s Hideaway
Cowgirl Clue w/ Surf Mom, Sweater Belly, Meeting House @ Lost Lake
Thursday, January 11
Recommended: Pandas & People w/ Wildermiss, Whitacre @ Bluebird Theater
Pandas & People, Wildermiss and Whitacre, three growing names in the Denver music scene, are putting on a show at The Bluebird Theater on Thursday. Pandas & People celebrated the release of their latest album Out to Sea in October of last year. Wildermiss shared a similar celebration in October when they released their debut album Lost With You. Whitacre wrapped up their year with a live recorded album at The Fox Theatre. Come see three great local acts come together at The Bluebird on Thursday.
Also see…
Black Veil Brides & Asking Alexandria w/ The Crown Empire @ The Fillmore
The New Mastersounds w/ The RunniKine @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Exit Liberty w/ Stray The Course, Upstanding Citizen @ Larimer Lounge
Sunny Sweeney w/ Jimbo Darville & The Truckadours @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Shark Fin Soup + Scotty & The Late Nights, + Poor Bodhi @ Your Mom’s House Denver
The Lollygags w/ Granny Tweed, Cyanidols @ Hi-Dive
Bommer & Crowell w/ Sektah, RYUK @ The Black Box
Boom in the Box w/Gal XC, Lexi Fey, Evasive, PWNGE Method, Benny Young @ The Lounge at The Black Box
Hotel Bar / False Report (dual album release show) w/ In my Room, The Mystery Collection Presents Paul Noffsinger @ Marquis Theater
Ari Hest @ The Walnut Room
Jocelyn & Chris Arndt w/ The Bright Silence, Hallie Spoor @ Lost Lake
Josh Abbott Band @ Grizzly Rose
Poets & Wolves w/ Stereoshifter, Echoes in Reverie, Wolf Poets @ Globe Hall
Greensky Bluegrass @ Ogden Theatre
Friday, January 12
Recommended: Greensky Bluegrass @ Ogden Theatre
Greensky Bluegrass fans know how much energy the band is known to put into their sets. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Greensky Bluegrass will be headlining The Ogden Theatre as they bring their classic sound to Denver for the second year in a row. This three show run is already sold out, but as we said before, it’s probably not impossible to get some tickets if you look hard enough.
sold out*
Also see…
Motel Radio w/ Strange Americans, The Solid Ocean @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Typhoon w/ Mimicking Birds, Sunbathe @ Gothic Theatre
The New Mastersounds w/ Space Orphan ft. The Sisters of Soul @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Take Shape w/ Redivider, Places Back Home, The Leshen @ Larimer Lounge
Terravita @ Beta Nightclub
Public Safety w/ Old Soul Era, Two Faces West, Mad Wallace, King Friday the 13th @ Herman’s Hideaway
Deer Creek w/ Still Valley, Piojos, Drune @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Esham w/ Leary Y’n’A, Outspoken Bad Guy @ The Roxy Theatre
The Bouncing Souls w/ Mustard Plug, Younger Than Neil @ Bluebird Theater
The Austin Young Band w/ Mojomama @ The Oriental Theater
Ginga @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Chancey Williams and The Younger Brothers @ Grizzly Rose
Filthy Hearts w/ Flight Kamikaze, One Time Crime, Literally The Worst @ Lost Lake
Dub Phizix & Strategy w/ Despise, Solid, Visc, X-TS Emcee @ The Black Box
Astra w/ Poppa Bear, DJ Tony Knight, Ksuhdilla @ The Lounge at The Black Box
John Adam Smith w/ Samantha Emmit Trio, Oli McCracken @ The Walnut Room
Smokestack Relics w/ Husky Burnette, Grant Sabin and the Juke Joint Highball @ Marquis Theater
Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
The Bouncing Souls After Party @ Goosetown Tavern
Banshee Tree w/ Moxa, The Dirty Duo @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Living Mythologies @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Shane Smith & The Saints w/ Whitacre @ Globe Hall
Grayson County Burn Ban Album Release w/ Last of the Easy Riders, The Milk Blossoms @ Hi-Dive
THE SOLUTION w/ DJ Lowkey (Every Friday) @ The Meadowlark
Saturday, January 13
Recommended: Emilie Brandt w/ The Stike, OptycNerd (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Singer-songwriter Emilie Brandt is headed to Denver to perform at Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox with Utah electro-funk band The Strike and the Denver based hip-hop duo OptycNerd. Brandt is known for her talents as a songwriter and her powerful abilities as a singer. The bill for the evening is stacked with talent making this great way to spend a Saturday night.
Also see…
Octave Cat ft. Jesse Miller, Eli Winderman, Charlie Patierno, Big Brazilian Cheese, Michael Kang, Dominic Lalli, Aaron Johnston, Jesse Murphy w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
DJ Z-Trip w/ Chris Karns, Mikey Thunder, Ginger Perry @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Too Many Humans w/ The Royal, The Patient Zeros, The Trujillo Company @ Larimer Lounge
Richard Vission @ Beta Nightclub
Jus Allah @ The Roxy Theatre
The Bouncing Souls w/ The Dwarves, Potato Pirates @ Bluebird Theater
Two Houses w/ Jack’s Smirking Revenge, BlackDots, State Drugs @ 3 Kings Tavern
Dexter Payne (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Flahoola, Driftin’ Suns, Aloris, Da Screech, En Tu Oblivion @ Herman’s Hideaway
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
The Bouncing Souls After Party @ Goosetown Tavern
Today’s Paramount w/ Giardia, Hellgrammites @ Lost Lake
Shane Smith & The Saints w/ The Threadbarons @ Globe Hall
The Green w/ Sammy J, Leilani Wolfgramm @ Gothic Theatre
Brett Young @ Grizzly Rose
The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
Chris Daniels & The Kings ft. Freddi G w/ Herestofightin, Ethan Griggs & Sonder Ensemble @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Lucy Kaplansky @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Sons & Brothers @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Mayhem @ The Black Box
Bryan Erickson @ The Lounge at The Black Box
Redlands w/ The Hollow, CITRA, Water Aerobics @ Marquis Theater
Coles Whalen w/ John Common @ The Walnut Room
Benefit for Rob w/ Dirty Few, The Corner Girls, Tyto Alba, Club Soda and DJs @ Hi-Dive
Greensky Bluegrass @ Ogden Theatre
Sunday, January 14
Recommended: Robert Dietz w/ Chris Irvin @ Beta Nightclub
Who says Sunday is the day to get ready for the week? If you’re not ready to end the weekend party, spend Sunday night with Robert Dietz at Beta. Dietz is a house DJ out of Berlin known for his laid-back tracks and is sure to bring a taste of Europe to the heart of Denver. Joining the Berlin DJ is fellow artist Chris Irvin, making this a night of house jams that is free to the public.
Also see…
Afton Showcase ft. Luva Jay, WakeNblake, Cross/CRX, Prof!t the plugg, Keelos 187, Loud Pack Za, RocknRob, The RMXKNG, Tripsick Trill, King F.O.C.U.S, The Accountant, More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
School of Rock Littleton @ The Oriental Theater
Leon and The Revival (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Bouncing Souls After Party @ Goosetown Tavern
The Bouncing Souls w/ The Bunny Gang, All Waffle Trick @ Bluebird Theater
Scalafrea w/ Fields Of Elysium, Kenaima, Widdly Wah @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Beyond Bridges w/ MountainUs, T. Marie @ Globe Hall
90’s Til Dawn w/ Blitzkrieg Bop, Triangle Introverts, Lincoln Station House Band @ Lost Lake
Weinercat w/ OkStupid, Pennysick @ Larimer Lounge
