In 1989, A New Jersey phenomenon was born. In 2018, that phenomenon will come to Denver. The classic punk ensemble that is The Bouncing Souls will bounce their souls wide and center at the stunning Bluebird Theater on January 12, 13 and 14. Each show will feature two openers, with Mustard Plug on Friday being the only act of the weekend that is not from the Mile High city. Denver’s Younger Than Neil will join Mustard Plug on Friday, The Dwarves and Potato Pirates will open Saturday and more local favorites The Bunny Gang and All Waffle Trick will help kick off the close out on Sunday.

The Bouncing Souls, who helped put New Brunswick on the punk map, are no strangers to our beloved city. The band has made their way here several times, including stints at Riot Fest and even a New Years run, also at the Bluebird. Since the band lineup has remained the same since George Rebelo (also of the popular acts Hot Water Music and Against Me!) took over the drums for Michael McDermott in 2013, the group will look the same as their last Denver rocking. It would appear that Denver is also looking forward to the shows, as the first two nights are already sold out, leaving just Sunday up for grabs for face value.

The group has been performing a bit more than usual lately, with a slew of performances in December before opening up the new year in Denver. The Denver shows will come almost a year after their latest release of 2017’s “Battleground,” a hearty single that arrived with no album last winter but served as a much-needed snack to hold us over from 2016’s Simplicity until now. However, “Battleground” is not the single they are known for. The band garnered most of their success from 2003’s Anchor’s Aweigh, 2001’s How I spent my Summer Romantic and 1999’s Hopeless Romantic, the home of their top-rated single, “Ole.”

If you follow the band on social media, they have taken an exciting, interactive approach to engaging their Denver fans. On Instagram and their website they are requesting that their followers assist them in curating their setlists for the weekend on Set The Set. Since we know we are all planning to go hoarse from screaming every lyric and chugging beer, we all better submit our favorite tracks to make sure it’s worth the pain the following morning.

The beloved punkers are sure to make the three-nights memorable for all of their true fans, and with the magical walls of The Bluebird wrapped around our safety-pinned leather jackets, there is sure to be no better feeling. After the many decades of their career, you never know when the next chances to catch this act will be done.

Tickets start at $35 and can be found here. Doors are at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The Bluebird Theater is located at 3317 East Colfax Avenue, Denver.