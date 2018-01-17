Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are on a roll. Just one week ago the Colorado group released a new single paired with an album announcement. Now, they’re back with more news — they’re returning to Red Rocks on August 22, 2018. Though it was to be expected, they’ve announced an exciting opener and only one show this year (so far) compared to the two at Red Rocks in 2017 during the same month. The announcement comes in light of a full tour which kicks off in May and ends right here in Colorado at Red Rocks. Tickets to most shows on the tour include a digital download of Rateliff’s new album Tearing at the Seams due out March 9 (with a few exceptions). Luckily, Red Rocks is one of the shows that comes with the free album.

Also included on Rateliff’s tour are Deer Tick, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, The Head and the Heart and His Golden Messenger. However, Tank and the Bangas will be the opener for the Red Rocks show. This comes not long after their Denver stop at Globe Hall for a sold-out show in 2017. The New Orleans group won NPR‘s Tiny Desk Concert Series, which launched them onto the road to success, now opening at Red Rocks for Nathaniel Rateliff — going from a 200 person venue to an opening set at Red Rocks.

Tickets go on sale January 25 at 10 a.m. and can be found here. Presale tickets can be requested now through January 24.