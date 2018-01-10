Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats just made 2018 better by releasing a new single titled “You Worry Me,” while also planning to release their next album Tearing at the Seams on March 9 via Stax Records. The song is unsurprisingly upbeat, starting with some piano chords before going into a catchy, foot-tappin’ flow. Paired with Rateliff’s charismatic voice singing the chorus, “I’m gonna leave it all out there to dry.” The brass instruments shine near the end of the song before Rateliff brings it home with a repetition of “you worry me,” making you want to replay the song again and again.

Fans can pre-order the album on CD, vinyl and deluxe options, set to release in about two months. Shortly after, the band sets off on tour in Europe, hitting cities like Berlin, Amsterdam and London throughout the spring. The Night Sweats will be back in the states for the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta May 4 through 6.