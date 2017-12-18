Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

The Colorado love was strong with these shows. On December 15 and 16, hometown heroes Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats had the crowd boot-scootin’ and screaming the lyrics to their soulful blues rock. Accompanied by Colorado natives The Still Tide and plenty of local Colorado beer, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats ended their nearly two-year tour cycle off their debut album in style. The two nights at the Ogden Theatre marked the third year of the Colorado group playing their holiday show. One dollar from every ticket sold went to Veterans Homeless Services, Volunteers of America-Colorado Branch. Check out our photos from night two below, and even more here.

Words by Alden Bonecutter and Tyler Harvey. All photography by Alden Bonecutter.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.