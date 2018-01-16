Copper Mountain has teamed up with POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. and is kicking off its first Feel Good Fridays on January 26, 2018 with discounted lift tickets. A portion of purchases will go towards two nonprofits involved in winter sports. Normally, a lift ticket at Copper is $150 for one day. For Feel Good Fridays, lift tickets are $85 for a full day. Skiers and riders must purchase their tickets online in advance to receive the discounted rate. Lift tickets that are purchased the day of at the ticket window will be full priced. Of the $85 ticket, $5 will go towards both nonprofits organizations, High Fives Foundation and Adaptive Action Sports.

“Feel Good Fridays is a way to raise money and awareness for organizations involved in the winter sports community,” said John Monson, director of sales and marketing for Copper Mountain Resort. “This program has been tremendously successful at our sister resorts across the country and we’re thrilled to be able to support High Fives and Adaptive Action Sports this season.”

High Fives Foundation is a Tahoe-based non-profit that raises injury prevention awareness and provides resources and inspiration to those with life-altering injuries. Adaptive Action Sports is a local nonprofit that is the first nonprofit to focuses specifically on bringing action sports to the disabled community. Adaptive Action Sports creates skateboard and snowboard camps, as well as other action camps, events and programs for youth, young adults and wounded veterans living with permanent physical disabilities, traumatic brain injuries and PTSD.

During the four Feel Good Fridays, skiers and riders can head to the Burning Stones Plaza in Center Village for a special happy hour to learn more about the organizations they are benefiting by participating in the event. Copper Mountain will also give away prizes throughout the day. If you’re unable to make it to the first Feel Good Fridays on January 26, don’t worry. Copper has planned three more Feel Good Fridays on February 23, March 2 and April 13.

All photos by Tripp Fay, courtesy of Copper Mountain Resort.