This Saturday, January 13 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fort Greene Bar will host the first Digital Bath House (DBH) pop-up featuring music from Milky.Wav, Hex Kitten and more. There will also be live art and merch from Crispysz and Nostalgia Collective. This pop-up event is hosted by John Green, a local artist hoping “to build a platform for like-minded and creative people to connect.”

Local musician Milky.Wav (Jordan Nickerson) who will be performing at the DBH said, “I think what’s special about this function is [that] it’s more than just music — it’s a collaboration of music, as well as art and fashion tied into a welcoming dive bar. The goal is to connect and conquer.” He also explained that the Japanese writing at the bottom of the flyer stands for “a creative union.” Several of the artists participating are also involved in Denver’s Souls in Action artist collective.

This is one of many pop-up events that Fort Greene Bar hosts — in December they held a Denver Holiday Pop-Up, in November they held a Small Business Market. This pop-up, however, is Green’s first event and will be focused on expressing and exploring different sounds, sights and people in our arts community. Green said,

“The artists I chose are a select group of people I have interacted with in the past three or so years that match the sound, energy, perception and overall personality I want DBH to represent. I want to put content and talent that is overlooked in Denver on a comfortable platform to express themselves freely in a environment full of friends and creatives in the community.”

Green described himself as just another struggling artist “trying to put Denver and its hidden gems on the map in the new world of modern art and culture.” Those interested can attend the DBH pop-up this weekend, or look out for other events by Greene in the future, as this will definitely not be a one-time-only event.