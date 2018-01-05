As a precursor to the impending winter sports games, New York-based production company Doperoots is partnering with A$AP Ferg and the X Games to bring the first edition of their No Ends. party to Denver. Featuring many musical guests, a skate jam, vintage arcade games, a tattoo pop-up and multiple food trucks, the multifaceted event brings aspects of the culture under one roof for what is sure to be one of the freshest parties of the new year.

Merging the urban music scene and the action sports world, the occasion is a perfect precursor to the Winter X-Games 16th year at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen. The music lineup presents a stunning array of EDM and hip-hop talent including Baauer, Cousin Stizz, Lil Skies, MTN Men, TJ Mizell, Jayceeoh, RHÊTORÍK, TGUT, Lenny Emery, Playpat, Smokeasac and Dylan St. John. The whole event will be hosted by none other than Ferg himself.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

No Ends. will transform the Exdo Event Center’s ample space into a custom-built skate park featuring a night of jamming from Jackass’ very own Wee Man, professional skaters Dashawn Jordan and Joel Espinal, and up-and-coming local talent. Those with chops can fill out the “Contact The Organizer” tab found on the bottom of the website — a waiver is available for those interested in bringing their board and hitting the course. This will be part of a five-city tour that includes Los Angeles, D.C., Minneapolis and New York.

A full three weeks into 2018 the exhilarating event will be a good time to cast out resolutions, with the heavy lineup an obvious invitation to let loose. It all goes down Sunday, January 21 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the Exdo Event Center at 1399 35th St., Denver. Tickets are $35 in advance and can be found here.