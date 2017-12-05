It’s been a good year for Durham, North Carolina’s Sylvan Esso. The duo released a critically acclaimed new album, which was recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Now, they’ve announced they’re returning to Denver after shows at both the Ogden Theatre and Mishawaka Amphitheatre this year — but in a much larger fashion. On July 18, 2018, the duo will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The announcement came this morning that Sylvan Esso had extended their Spring Tour through August of 2018. This means the band will have toured for well over a year by the time the dates conclude with the exception of a few weeks off in December and January. They will be headlining some of the largest venues of their career including Chicago’s Riviera Theatre, the Greek Theatre in both Los Angeles and San Francisco and of course, our very own Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Go here to check out the full 2018 Red Rocks lineup so far.

Presale for the show is this Thursday, December 7 at 10 a.m. and full sale is Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. and will be available here.