With the new year coming at us fast, Denver is gearing up to finish out 2017 as strong as possible and the final two weeks of December are full of musical events. Red Rocks also started announcing their 2018 season, and it’s no secret that Red Rocks tickets make great gifts. From Englewood to LoDo, The Mile High City is the place to be to get your concert needs satisfied, regardless of the time of year.
Monday, December 18
Recommended: Gary Numan w/ Me Not You, DJ Slave1 @ The Gothic Theatre
Gary Numan is considered to one of the pioneers of the synth-pop genre. On Monday, Numan will bring his discoveries to The Gothic Theatre for a night of classic and pure synth-pop music. Numan first began his career almost 40 years ago in 1979 with his smash release of The Pleasure Principle and his discography has continued all the way to 2017. Joining Numan are New Yorkers Me Not You and Denver’s own DJ Slave1.
Also see…
Menagerie Awards Banquet ft. Flash Mountain Flood @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Sulfuric Baptism @ The Marquis Theatre
LeAnn Rimes w/ Lara Ruggles @ The Paramount Theatre
Tuesday, December 19
Recommended: Todd Rundgren @ The Oriental Theater
Back in 1972, Todd Rundgren’s name became a known presence in the music industry with his hits “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw The Light.” Ever since then, Rundgren has been working the music industry like the veteran he is. On Tuesday, the classic rock legend will be headlining The Oriental Theater and showcasing his tunes from across his lengthy career.
Also see…
Boosie Badazz w/ BlaccRoyal, Meecy W, SwizZy B @ Summit Music Hall
RIVAL [N*O*V*A* w/ Boogie Lights, Mammoth Water @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Lituation @ The Hi-Dive
6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Wednesday, December 20
Recommended: Southpaw Sonata w/ Rare Bloom, Ghostpulse, Picture the Waves, Lost Shapes @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Coming out of the music hub of Austin, Texas, Southpaw Sonata combines elements of alt-rock with a touch of pop-rock to create their sound. On Wednesday, the Texas-rooted group is bringing their show to The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall. Opening up for Southpaw Sonata are Ghostpulse, Lost Shapes, fellow Austin musicians Rare Bloom and Denver artist Picture the Waves.
Also see…
Goopsteppa and Vinja, Mikey Thunder, Jubee, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Agnostic Front w/ Combat Force, Line Brawl @ The Marquis Theatre
The Atlantic Club w/ Joseph Lamar, Rooftop York, Brother, Jayar Young @ Larimer Lounge
Tyler Lee and The Ragers (EP Release) @ Lost Lake
Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Great Holiday Songbook Night 1 @ Nocturne Jazz
Alex Tripp Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Videotape w/ Anxious Arms @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Thursday, December 21
Recommended: AC Slater + Jack Beats @ Beta Nightclub
Beta Nightclub is hosting AC Slater and Jack Beats on Thursday in the heart of LoDo. AC Slater first began his career in the early 2000s. Over the course of the last few years, the EDM DJ has grown and developed a solid following in the scene. The London-based duo Jack Beats is also a growing name in the EDM scene ever since their beginnings in back in 2008. If you’re looking for your fix of bass heavy jams, Beta will be the place to go on Thursday.
Also see…
Jay Roemer Band ft. Dave Carroll w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Drink Drank Drunk w/ Bottom Bracket, Monkeys With Explosives, Deat But Fancy @ Larimer Lounge
Khaki w/ Legion, SidMFkid, Kenny6, Awkwardcliff, 56XansAintCool @ Lost Lake
Rowan w/ Hallie Spoor, Dylan Kishner-Lopez @ Lion’s Lair
Adam Bartczak Republic (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Great Holiday Songbook Night 2 @ Nocturne Jazz
Hey Lady! (B-52s Tribute) w/ DJ Slave1 @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Iluminando 10 Year Friendiversary Show w/ Pigeon Port, Ghosts of Glaciers, Sea Of Teeth, Megalodon, Jet Pants, Lunetta, Charlie Pray, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Rebirth Brass Band @ Globe Hall
Face Vocal Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
3rd Tuesdays Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, December 22
Recommended: Hazel Miller @ Soiled Dove Underground
Hazel Miller is one of Denver’s jazz legends and has played a huge role in the development of the Denver music scene. Miller is a household name in Denver and she is still gigging strong all over The Mile High City. On Friday, Miller will be playing to a sold-out crowd at The Soiled Dove Underground. If you can find some tickets to her holiday show, it will be well worth it.
Also see…
Eoto & Friends ft. Borahm Lee from Pretty Lights Live Band w/ proJect Aspect @ The Ogden Theatre
Rebirth Brass Band w/ Jessee R.S. @ The Bluebird Theater
Octopus Tree w/ Mad Pow, Dr. Zilog, We Are William @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Disco Floyd w/ Phour.O, Sound Travels @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Tyler Paul Glasgow’s 2nd Annual Holiday Extravaganza w/ This Broken Beat, Matt Rouch and The Noise Upstairs, Rachel James of Dearling and More @ The Marquis Theatre
My Boy Elroy @ Larimer Lounge
A Colfax Christmas w/ The Patient Zeros, The Born Readies, To Be Astronauts, Crimson Days @ Lost Lake
Fairchildren Reunion Show w/ Jess Parsons, Christmas Carols, Special Guests @ The Hi-Dive
Brillz + Hydraulix + Eliminate w/ T.O.C. @ Beta Nightclub
Mandy Harvey (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Wellington Bullings Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
FaceMan’s Parade Of Lights w/ Tivoli Club Brass Band, Anthony Ruptak and His Midnight Friends @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
Sar Isatum w/ Crafteon, Nefirum, Noctambulist @ Globe Hall
Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Saturday, December 23
Recommended: 3OH!3 w/ Cobraconda @ The Gothic Theatre
Armed with a clever name revolving around the Denver area code, 3OH!3 are bringing their catchy pop hits to The Gothic Theatre on Saturday. Duo Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte formed 3OH!3 in Boulder back in 2004 and quickly rose to fame with their hits “DONTTRUSTME” and “STARSTRUKK.” Joining the Boulder-based duo is fellow Colorado artist Cobraconda making this a night of fun local talent.
Also see…
Living Legends + Hieroglyphics w/ Whiskey Blanket, DJ Fresh @ The Ogden Theatre
Rebirth Brass Band w/ Jessee R.S. @ The Bluebird Theater
Daily Bread and Toy Box w/ Krushendo, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Dayton Stone & The Undertones w/ Hunter James @ Lost Lake
R.L. Cole & The Hell You Say w/ Larry Nix, Jess Parsons @ The Hi-Dive
DJ Craze @ Beta Nightclub
A Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Keith Oxman Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Joe Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ovo Xmas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Activate Boner w/ V C Hearts, Waifu, Hellspoon, Techno Allah @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Crowboy (Album Release) @ Globe Hall
JoFoKe @ Soiled Dove Underground
Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Sunday, December 24
Recommended: A Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
‘Twas the night before Christmas, and The Annie Booth Trio is hosting A Charlie Brown Christmas at Dazzle Jazz. Join Annie Booth and her trio as they celebrate the holiday with their jazz. The theme of the evening will be A Charlie Brown Christmas, so you can expect to hear some fun holiday tunes. Tickets are still available for this two-set show in the middle of downtown Denver.
