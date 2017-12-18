With the new year coming at us fast, Denver is gearing up to finish out 2017 as strong as possible and the final two weeks of December are full of musical events. Red Rocks also started announcing their 2018 season, and it’s no secret that Red Rocks tickets make great gifts. From Englewood to LoDo, The Mile High City is the place to be to get your concert needs satisfied, regardless of the time of year.

Monday, December 18

Recommended: Gary Numan w/ Me Not You, DJ Slave1 @ The Gothic Theatre

Gary Numan is considered to one of the pioneers of the synth-pop genre. On Monday, Numan will bring his discoveries to The Gothic Theatre for a night of classic and pure synth-pop music. Numan first began his career almost 40 years ago in 1979 with his smash release of The Pleasure Principle and his discography has continued all the way to 2017. Joining Numan are New Yorkers Me Not You and Denver’s own DJ Slave1.

Menagerie Awards Banquet ft. Flash Mountain Flood @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Sulfuric Baptism @ The Marquis Theatre

LeAnn Rimes w/ Lara Ruggles @ The Paramount Theatre

Tuesday, December 19

Recommended: Todd Rundgren @ The Oriental Theater

Back in 1972, Todd Rundgren’s name became a known presence in the music industry with his hits “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw The Light.” Ever since then, Rundgren has been working the music industry like the veteran he is. On Tuesday, the classic rock legend will be headlining The Oriental Theater and showcasing his tunes from across his lengthy career.

Boosie Badazz w/ BlaccRoyal, Meecy W, SwizZy B @ Summit Music Hall

RIVAL [N*O*V*A* w/ Boogie Lights, Mammoth Water @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Lituation @ The Hi-Dive

6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Wednesday, December 20

Recommended: Southpaw Sonata w/ Rare Bloom, Ghostpulse, Picture the Waves, Lost Shapes @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Coming out of the music hub of Austin, Texas, Southpaw Sonata combines elements of alt-rock with a touch of pop-rock to create their sound. On Wednesday, the Texas-rooted group is bringing their show to The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall. Opening up for Southpaw Sonata are Ghostpulse, Lost Shapes, fellow Austin musicians Rare Bloom and Denver artist Picture the Waves.

Goopsteppa and Vinja, Mikey Thunder, Jubee, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Agnostic Front w/ Combat Force, Line Brawl @ The Marquis Theatre

The Atlantic Club w/ Joseph Lamar, Rooftop York, Brother, Jayar Young @ Larimer Lounge

Tyler Lee and The Ragers (EP Release) @ Lost Lake

Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Great Holiday Songbook Night 1 @ Nocturne Jazz

Alex Tripp Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Videotape w/ Anxious Arms @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Thursday, December 21

Recommended: AC Slater + Jack Beats @ Beta Nightclub

Beta Nightclub is hosting AC Slater and Jack Beats on Thursday in the heart of LoDo. AC Slater first began his career in the early 2000s. Over the course of the last few years, the EDM DJ has grown and developed a solid following in the scene. The London-based duo Jack Beats is also a growing name in the EDM scene ever since their beginnings in back in 2008. If you’re looking for your fix of bass heavy jams, Beta will be the place to go on Thursday.

Jay Roemer Band ft. Dave Carroll w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Drink Drank Drunk w/ Bottom Bracket, Monkeys With Explosives, Deat But Fancy @ Larimer Lounge

Khaki w/ Legion, SidMFkid, Kenny6, Awkwardcliff, 56XansAintCool @ Lost Lake

Rowan w/ Hallie Spoor, Dylan Kishner-Lopez @ Lion’s Lair

Adam Bartczak Republic (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Great Holiday Songbook Night 2 @ Nocturne Jazz

Hey Lady! (B-52s Tribute) w/ DJ Slave1 @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Iluminando 10 Year Friendiversary Show w/ Pigeon Port, Ghosts of Glaciers, Sea Of Teeth, Megalodon, Jet Pants, Lunetta, Charlie Pray, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Rebirth Brass Band @ Globe Hall

Face Vocal Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

3rd Tuesdays Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, December 22

Recommended: Hazel Miller @ Soiled Dove Underground

Hazel Miller is one of Denver’s jazz legends and has played a huge role in the development of the Denver music scene. Miller is a household name in Denver and she is still gigging strong all over The Mile High City. On Friday, Miller will be playing to a sold-out crowd at The Soiled Dove Underground. If you can find some tickets to her holiday show, it will be well worth it.

Eoto & Friends ft. Borahm Lee from Pretty Lights Live Band w/ proJect Aspect @ The Ogden Theatre

Rebirth Brass Band w/ Jessee R.S. @ The Bluebird Theater

Octopus Tree w/ Mad Pow, Dr. Zilog, We Are William @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Disco Floyd w/ Phour.O, Sound Travels @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Tyler Paul Glasgow’s 2nd Annual Holiday Extravaganza w/ This Broken Beat, Matt Rouch and The Noise Upstairs, Rachel James of Dearling and More @ The Marquis Theatre

My Boy Elroy @ Larimer Lounge

A Colfax Christmas w/ The Patient Zeros, The Born Readies, To Be Astronauts, Crimson Days @ Lost Lake

Fairchildren Reunion Show w/ Jess Parsons, Christmas Carols, Special Guests @ The Hi-Dive

Brillz + Hydraulix + Eliminate w/ T.O.C. @ Beta Nightclub

Mandy Harvey (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Wellington Bullings Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

FaceMan’s Parade Of Lights w/ Tivoli Club Brass Band, Anthony Ruptak and His Midnight Friends @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

Sar Isatum w/ Crafteon, Nefirum, Noctambulist @ Globe Hall

Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Saturday, December 23

Recommended: 3OH!3 w/ Cobraconda @ The Gothic Theatre

Armed with a clever name revolving around the Denver area code, 3OH!3 are bringing their catchy pop hits to The Gothic Theatre on Saturday. Duo Sean Foreman and Nathaniel Motte formed 3OH!3 in Boulder back in 2004 and quickly rose to fame with their hits “DONTTRUSTME” and “STARSTRUKK.” Joining the Boulder-based duo is fellow Colorado artist Cobraconda making this a night of fun local talent.

Living Legends + Hieroglyphics w/ Whiskey Blanket, DJ Fresh @ The Ogden Theatre

Rebirth Brass Band w/ Jessee R.S. @ The Bluebird Theater

Daily Bread and Toy Box w/ Krushendo, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Dayton Stone & The Undertones w/ Hunter James @ Lost Lake

R.L. Cole & The Hell You Say w/ Larry Nix, Jess Parsons @ The Hi-Dive

DJ Craze @ Beta Nightclub

A Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Keith Oxman Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Joe Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ovo Xmas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Activate Boner w/ V C Hearts, Waifu, Hellspoon, Techno Allah @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Crowboy (Album Release) @ Globe Hall

JoFoKe @ Soiled Dove Underground

Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Sunday, December 24

Recommended: A Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and The Annie Booth Trio is hosting A Charlie Brown Christmas at Dazzle Jazz. Join Annie Booth and her trio as they celebrate the holiday with their jazz. The theme of the evening will be A Charlie Brown Christmas, so you can expect to hear some fun holiday tunes. Tickets are still available for this two-set show in the middle of downtown Denver.

