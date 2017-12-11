Any guesses on when the snow is going to start falling? We are already halfway through December and we have yet to see a proper snowfall. Although there isn’t snow on the ground yet, there are still plenty of shows going on across the greater Denver area this week. Send someone an early holiday present and surprise them with tickets to a show at any one of the many active concert venues within The Mile High City, or send yourself an early present too. Why not both?
Monday, December 11
Recommended: Crazy Town w/ Rooster (Alice In Chains), My Own Summer (Deftones Tribute), Solar, Aloris @ Herman’s Hideaway
Remember that 1999 song “Butterfly”? Well, guess what – it’s by Crazy Town and they are coming to Denver on Monday to kick off this busy week of December concerts. The Los Angeles ensemble is known for their blend of rock, rap, electronic music and pop. Join them with Rooster, My Own Summer, Solar and Aloris as they all venture down to South Broadway to perform at Herman’s Hideaway.
Jonny Goood and The Tripple O’s w/ 5ve @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Matthew Logan Vasquez w/ Kelsey Wilson, Cameron Neal @ Globe Hall
The Colorado Movement Choir @ Soiled Dove Underground
Tuesday, December 12
Recommended: Lady Gaga @ The Pepsi Center
At the very beginning of the year, Lady Gaga released dates for her “Joanne World Tour” which included a Denver stop. Finally, the 10-month wait is over. On Tuesday, Lady Gaga is headlining The Pepsi Center in support of her most recent album Joanne. Gaga is always known to put on a stellar show with all the bells and whistles one would typically expect from the pop star.
21 Savage w/ YoungBoy Never Broke Again @ The Ogden Theatre
Robb Bank$ w/ G’Hap Gang, Akwa & JTrunninMan, B.Y.Z, Swizzy J @ Summit Music Hall
Hott MT w/ Decollage @ Lost Lake
Panther Martin w/ Couches, Male Blonding, Godchild @ The Hi-Dive
Fareed Haque & His Funk Bros (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet (Two Sets) @ Nocturne Jazz
Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room
Wednesday, December 13
Recommended: La Pompe Jazz (EP Release) @ Dazzle Jazz
If you’re looking for a cure for hump day, join La Pompe Jazz as they celebrate the release of their new EP on Wednesday at Dazzle Jazz. La Pompe Jazz is Denver’s local gypsy-jazz group and has been performing across the Denver area since 2013. Celebrate local music in the new Dazzle Jazz location in the heart of Denver.
READ – La Pompe Jazz’s David Lawrence Talks Dazzle EP Release Party
Sundressed w/ Nominee, Postcards, Birdhouse View @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Esseks & Champagne Drip w/ Linear Symmetry, Mikey Thunder, Jubee, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Fit For A King & In Hearts Wake w/ Like Moths To Flames, Phinehas @ The Marquis Theatre
Sonny Digital w/ Reese La Flare, Black Boe, DJ Fresco @ Larimer Lounge
Sinden @ Bar Standard
Evanescence @ The Paramount Theatre
The Industrial Strength Trio ft. John Gunther @ Nocturne Jazz
The Wolf Howliday Jam @ The Grizzly Rose
Ufer w/ Highway50 @ Globe Hall
Michale Graves @ Herman’s Hideaway
Poets & Wolves w/ The Ugly Architect, Adventure Nothing @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Thursday, December 14
Recommended: Chris Young w/ Chris Janson, Chris Lane @ 1st Bank Center
On Thursday, country music is taking over The 1st Bank Center with Chris Young leading the charge for the 2017 98.5 KYGO’s Christmas Jam. Young’s career began over 10 years ago with his release of a self-titled album in 2006 and continued on through 2017 with his most recent release of Losing Sleep. Joining Young are fellow Chris’ and country singers Chris Janson and Chris Lane making this a full night of country talent in Broomfield.
FKJ w/ (((0))) @ The Ogden Theatre
Prayers @ The Bluebird Theater
Tangled & Dark ft. Emily Clark & Friends, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
ILoveMakonnen w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Arsonists Get All The Girls w/ Under Auburn Skies @ The Marquis Theatre
Neyla Pekarek (of The Lumineers) w/ Modern Leisure @ Lost Lake
NIGHTBRUNCH @ The Hi-Dive
Dash Berlin w/ Adam Stark @ Beta Nightclub
Alter Bridge w/ All That Remains, Sons of Texas @ The Paramount Theatre
A Country Christmas ft. Bonnie and The Clydes w/ Whipporwill, Halden Wofford and The Hi*Beams, Ryan Chrys Duo @ The Oriental Theater
Tunnel Out w/ Sounds Like Words @ Lion’s Lair
Float Like A Buffalo w/ Dylan Kishner Band, Graham Good and The Painters @ Globe Hall
Timothy B. Schmit w/ Richie Furay @ Soiled Dove Underground
Ryan Viser w/ Impact, Chando, Plaid Hawaii, Lowpro @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, December 15
Recommended: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony w/ TOP FLITE EMPIRE, DJ Chonz @ The Fillmore
In the ’90s, the rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony broke out onto the rap scene and quickly gained traction in the industry. Their unique melodic rap styles put them on the map as one of the top groups of ’90s rap. On Friday, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be headlining The Fillmore for a night of throwback jams.
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: Annual Holiday Show w/ Flaural @ The Ogden Theatre
Maddy O’Neal w/ COFRESI @ The Bluebird Theater
Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers + The Railbenders @ The Gothic Theatre
Hometown for The Holidays 2017 ft. 888 @ Summit Music Hall
Shwayze w/ Dylan Montayne, Dallas Garcia, Joon Bug, Write Minded @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Steve Kimock and Friends @ Cervantes’ Other Side @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Saints Of Never After w/ Almost, Maine, The Coast Is Ours, Rain In July, Compliments To The One @ The Marquis Theatre
Nicole Atkins w/ The Milk Blossoms, Thayer Sarrano @ Lost Lake
Don Chicharrón w/ Vic ‘n’ the Narwhals, The Corner Girls, DJ Jajarcoté @ The Hi-Dive
Figure + Midnight Tyrannosaurus @ Beta Nightclub
SG Comma What They Like (Single Release Party) w/ J Cruzz Limitless, HA$H, Jazz2kool, NHT Waxx @ The Roxy Theatre
Citizen Dan (Steeley Dan Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater
Gamelan Tunas Mekar @ Dazzle Jazz
Josh D. Reed Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Mark Diamond (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Easton Corbin @ The Grizzly Rose
Tiger Party’s Holiday Extravaganza ft. Special Guests @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
MOB w/ Screwtape, Noogy, Came & Took It, Bad Decisions @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Mihali w/ Luke Mitrani @ Globe Hall
Particle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Krampus & Kids w/ The Endless Line, Lamb Bed, Television Generation, Gravel, Blunt Force Stereo @ Herman’s Hideaway
John Craigie @ Tuft Theatre
Robert Ellis and Courtney Hartman (Songs of John Hartford) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Red Rocks Local Set @ Red Rocks
Saturday, December 16
Recommended: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: Annual Holiday Show w/ The Still Tide @ The Ogden Theatre
One of Denver’s hometown heroes, Nathaniel Rateliff, is bringing his annual holiday show back to the Ogden on both Friday and Saturday. Rateliff just celebrated the release of a full-length album recorded at Red Rocks, a venue he has frequented over the last few years. Joining Rateliff and The Night Sweats are fellow Denver musicians The Still Tide which will make this a stellar night for Colorado-grown talent.
The Railbenders @ The Bluebird Theater
Parade of Lasers 2017 @ The Fillmore
Hell’s Belles + Lola Black w/ Sharone & The Wind, Divine Intention @ The Gothic Theatre
Azizi Gibson w/ J-Krupt, FoxGang, Meelo V, Conti, ChiCityChino @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Steve Kimock and Friends @ Cervantes’ Other Side @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Anchor + Tonight We Rise w/ Your Own Medicine, Scarless, Blue Mesa @ The Marquis Theatre
Colter Wall @ Larimer Lounge
Alice Merton w/ Nina De Freitas @ Lost Lake
Decemburger 2017 ft. Bongripper, Call Of The Void, Serial Hawk, Weaponizer, Abrams, The Munsens, Weeed, NightWraith, Sceptres @ The Hi-Dive
The Crystal Method w/ Lea Luna, MLE @ Beta Nightclub
Black X-Mas @ The Roxy Theatre
Face Holiday Show @ The Paramount Theatre
Trickpunch w/ The Pitch Invasion, Self Service, Chemical X @ Lion’s Lair
Soul Diva Revue @ Dazzle Jazz
Peter Sommer Quintet: Monk Revisited @ Nocturne Jazz
Jack Dunlevie & Thomas Jennings (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Susto + Esme Patterson w/ Tyto Alba @ Globe Hall
Keith Harkin @ Soiled Dove Underground
Particle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Best Of The West 9 w/ All Chiefs, Johnny Got Rox, Javier Sepúlveda’s Pulse of Nature, Thief River, Snackcakes & Beer @ Herman’s Hideaway
Daniella Katzir @ Tuft Theatre
Chris Daniels and Friends @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Bad Bunny @ 1st Bank Center
Sunday, December 17
Recommended: SUSTO + Esme Patterson w/ Down Time @ Globe Hall
To finish out the third week of December, the alt-country rock band SUSTO is hitting up Globe Hall for a two day run on Saturday and Sunday. The band is originally from South Carolina and debuted their first album in 2014. Ever since then, SUSTO has been making moves within the music industry. Joining SUSTO is Colorado favorite Esme Patterson making this show a great blend of talent from across the nation.
Nathan Palmer w/ Reve Kalell, Connor Ray, KingRyTheFirst, Kayla Rae @ The Bluebird Theater
The Interrupters and Swmrs w/ The Regrettes @ Summit Music Hall
Kyle Lucas @ The Marquis Theatre
Colter Wall @ Larimer Lounge
Made Violent w/ Ugly Sun, Fast Eddy @ The Hi-Dive
M.A.N.D.Y. @ Beta Nightclub
Denver Jazz Orchestra: Andrew Hudson’s B-Day Celebration (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Score w/ Castlecomer, Chloe Tang (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Jim Dalton (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground
