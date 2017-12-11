Any guesses on when the snow is going to start falling? We are already halfway through December and we have yet to see a proper snowfall. Although there isn’t snow on the ground yet, there are still plenty of shows going on across the greater Denver area this week. Send someone an early holiday present and surprise them with tickets to a show at any one of the many active concert venues within The Mile High City, or send yourself an early present too. Why not both?

Monday, December 11

Recommended: Crazy Town w/ Rooster (Alice In Chains), My Own Summer (Deftones Tribute), Solar, Aloris @ Herman’s Hideaway

Remember that 1999 song “Butterfly”? Well, guess what – it’s by Crazy Town and they are coming to Denver on Monday to kick off this busy week of December concerts. The Los Angeles ensemble is known for their blend of rock, rap, electronic music and pop. Join them with Rooster, My Own Summer, Solar and Aloris as they all venture down to South Broadway to perform at Herman’s Hideaway.

Jonny Goood and The Tripple O’s w/ 5ve @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Matthew Logan Vasquez w/ Kelsey Wilson, Cameron Neal @ Globe Hall

The Colorado Movement Choir @ Soiled Dove Underground

Tuesday, December 12

Recommended: Lady Gaga @ The Pepsi Center

At the very beginning of the year, Lady Gaga released dates for her “Joanne World Tour” which included a Denver stop. Finally, the 10-month wait is over. On Tuesday, Lady Gaga is headlining The Pepsi Center in support of her most recent album Joanne. Gaga is always known to put on a stellar show with all the bells and whistles one would typically expect from the pop star.

21 Savage w/ YoungBoy Never Broke Again @ The Ogden Theatre

Robb Bank$ w/ G’Hap Gang, Akwa & JTrunninMan, B.Y.Z, Swizzy J @ Summit Music Hall

Hott MT w/ Decollage @ Lost Lake

Panther Martin w/ Couches, Male Blonding, Godchild @ The Hi-Dive

Fareed Haque & His Funk Bros (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet (Two Sets) @ Nocturne Jazz

Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

Wednesday, December 13

Recommended: La Pompe Jazz (EP Release) @ Dazzle Jazz

If you’re looking for a cure for hump day, join La Pompe Jazz as they celebrate the release of their new EP on Wednesday at Dazzle Jazz. La Pompe Jazz is Denver’s local gypsy-jazz group and has been performing across the Denver area since 2013. Celebrate local music in the new Dazzle Jazz location in the heart of Denver.

Sundressed w/ Nominee, Postcards, Birdhouse View @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Esseks & Champagne Drip w/ Linear Symmetry, Mikey Thunder, Jubee, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Fit For A King & In Hearts Wake w/ Like Moths To Flames, Phinehas @ The Marquis Theatre

Sonny Digital w/ Reese La Flare, Black Boe, DJ Fresco @ Larimer Lounge

Sinden @ Bar Standard

Evanescence @ The Paramount Theatre

The Industrial Strength Trio ft. John Gunther @ Nocturne Jazz

The Wolf Howliday Jam @ The Grizzly Rose

Ufer w/ Highway50 @ Globe Hall

Michale Graves @ Herman’s Hideaway

Poets & Wolves w/ The Ugly Architect, Adventure Nothing @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Thursday, December 14

Recommended: Chris Young w/ Chris Janson, Chris Lane @ 1st Bank Center

On Thursday, country music is taking over The 1st Bank Center with Chris Young leading the charge for the 2017 98.5 KYGO’s Christmas Jam. Young’s career began over 10 years ago with his release of a self-titled album in 2006 and continued on through 2017 with his most recent release of Losing Sleep. Joining Young are fellow Chris’ and country singers Chris Janson and Chris Lane making this a full night of country talent in Broomfield.

FKJ w/ (((0))) @ The Ogden Theatre

Prayers @ The Bluebird Theater

Tangled & Dark ft. Emily Clark & Friends, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

ILoveMakonnen w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Arsonists Get All The Girls w/ Under Auburn Skies @ The Marquis Theatre

Neyla Pekarek (of The Lumineers) w/ Modern Leisure @ Lost Lake

NIGHTBRUNCH @ The Hi-Dive

Dash Berlin w/ Adam Stark @ Beta Nightclub

Alter Bridge w/ All That Remains, Sons of Texas @ The Paramount Theatre

A Country Christmas ft. Bonnie and The Clydes w/ Whipporwill, Halden Wofford and The Hi*Beams, Ryan Chrys Duo @ The Oriental Theater

Tunnel Out w/ Sounds Like Words @ Lion’s Lair

Float Like A Buffalo w/ Dylan Kishner Band, Graham Good and The Painters @ Globe Hall

Timothy B. Schmit w/ Richie Furay @ Soiled Dove Underground

Ryan Viser w/ Impact, Chando, Plaid Hawaii, Lowpro @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, December 15

Recommended: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony w/ TOP FLITE EMPIRE, DJ Chonz @ The Fillmore

In the ’90s, the rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony broke out onto the rap scene and quickly gained traction in the industry. Their unique melodic rap styles put them on the map as one of the top groups of ’90s rap. On Friday, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be headlining The Fillmore for a night of throwback jams.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: Annual Holiday Show w/ Flaural @ The Ogden Theatre

Maddy O’Neal w/ COFRESI @ The Bluebird Theater

Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers + The Railbenders @ The Gothic Theatre

Hometown for The Holidays 2017 ft. 888 @ Summit Music Hall

Shwayze w/ Dylan Montayne, Dallas Garcia, Joon Bug, Write Minded @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Steve Kimock and Friends @ Cervantes’ Other Side @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Saints Of Never After w/ Almost, Maine, The Coast Is Ours, Rain In July, Compliments To The One @ The Marquis Theatre

Nicole Atkins w/ The Milk Blossoms, Thayer Sarrano @ Lost Lake

Don Chicharrón w/ Vic ‘n’ the Narwhals, The Corner Girls, DJ Jajarcoté @ The Hi-Dive

Figure + Midnight Tyrannosaurus @ Beta Nightclub

SG Comma What They Like (Single Release Party) w/ J Cruzz Limitless, HA$H, Jazz2kool, NHT Waxx @ The Roxy Theatre

Citizen Dan (Steeley Dan Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

Gamelan Tunas Mekar @ Dazzle Jazz

Josh D. Reed Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Mark Diamond (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Easton Corbin @ The Grizzly Rose

Tiger Party’s Holiday Extravaganza ft. Special Guests @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

MOB w/ Screwtape, Noogy, Came & Took It, Bad Decisions @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Mihali w/ Luke Mitrani @ Globe Hall

Particle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Krampus & Kids w/ The Endless Line, Lamb Bed, Television Generation, Gravel, Blunt Force Stereo @ Herman’s Hideaway

John Craigie @ Tuft Theatre

Robert Ellis and Courtney Hartman (Songs of John Hartford) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Red Rocks Local Set @ Red Rocks

Saturday, December 16

Recommended: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: Annual Holiday Show w/ The Still Tide @ The Ogden Theatre

One of Denver’s hometown heroes, Nathaniel Rateliff, is bringing his annual holiday show back to the Ogden on both Friday and Saturday. Rateliff just celebrated the release of a full-length album recorded at Red Rocks, a venue he has frequented over the last few years. Joining Rateliff and The Night Sweats are fellow Denver musicians The Still Tide which will make this a stellar night for Colorado-grown talent.

The Railbenders @ The Bluebird Theater

Parade of Lasers 2017 @ The Fillmore

Hell’s Belles + Lola Black w/ Sharone & The Wind, Divine Intention @ The Gothic Theatre

Azizi Gibson w/ J-Krupt, FoxGang, Meelo V, Conti, ChiCityChino @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Steve Kimock and Friends @ Cervantes’ Other Side @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Anchor + Tonight We Rise w/ Your Own Medicine, Scarless, Blue Mesa @ The Marquis Theatre

Colter Wall @ Larimer Lounge

Alice Merton w/ Nina De Freitas @ Lost Lake

Decemburger 2017 ft. Bongripper, Call Of The Void, Serial Hawk, Weaponizer, Abrams, The Munsens, Weeed, NightWraith, Sceptres @ The Hi-Dive

The Crystal Method w/ Lea Luna, MLE @ Beta Nightclub

Black X-Mas @ The Roxy Theatre

Face Holiday Show @ The Paramount Theatre

Trickpunch w/ The Pitch Invasion, Self Service, Chemical X @ Lion’s Lair

Soul Diva Revue @ Dazzle Jazz

Peter Sommer Quintet: Monk Revisited @ Nocturne Jazz

Jack Dunlevie & Thomas Jennings (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Susto + Esme Patterson w/ Tyto Alba @ Globe Hall

Keith Harkin @ Soiled Dove Underground

Particle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Best Of The West 9 w/ All Chiefs, Johnny Got Rox, Javier Sepúlveda’s Pulse of Nature, Thief River, Snackcakes & Beer @ Herman’s Hideaway

Daniella Katzir @ Tuft Theatre

Chris Daniels and Friends @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Bad Bunny @ 1st Bank Center

Sunday, December 17

Recommended: SUSTO + Esme Patterson w/ Down Time @ Globe Hall

To finish out the third week of December, the alt-country rock band SUSTO is hitting up Globe Hall for a two day run on Saturday and Sunday. The band is originally from South Carolina and debuted their first album in 2014. Ever since then, SUSTO has been making moves within the music industry. Joining SUSTO is Colorado favorite Esme Patterson making this show a great blend of talent from across the nation.

Nathan Palmer w/ Reve Kalell, Connor Ray, KingRyTheFirst, Kayla Rae @ The Bluebird Theater

The Interrupters and Swmrs w/ The Regrettes @ Summit Music Hall

Kyle Lucas @ The Marquis Theatre

Colter Wall @ Larimer Lounge

Made Violent w/ Ugly Sun, Fast Eddy @ The Hi-Dive

M.A.N.D.Y. @ Beta Nightclub

Denver Jazz Orchestra: Andrew Hudson’s B-Day Celebration (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Score w/ Castlecomer, Chloe Tang (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Jim Dalton (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

