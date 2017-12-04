December is off to a great start this week with concerts taking place all over the Mile High City. Every night of the week is filled with genres from jazz to indie-rock and if you’re looking for some music during the day, there are even a few events offering music during brunch. Take your pick from our wide selection below and enjoy the first week of the last month of the year.

Monday, December 4

Recommended: Whitney w/ Julie Byrne @ The Bluebird Theater

By blending indie music and pop elements, the two-man team known as Whitney are headed down to East Colfax for a second intimate performance at The Bluebird Theater on Monday. The American indie-pop duo first appeared on the scene in 2016 and quickly rose to popularity within the last year. Julie Byrne is the opener for the evening and will set the tone with her beautiful voice and acoustic style.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Grizzly Bear w/ serpentwithfeet @ The Ogden Theatre

The Faceless w/ Inanimate Existence, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre

Regulus w/ Blanket Empire, (Endless, Nameless), Picture The Waves @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Tuesday, December 5

Recommended: Kodak Black @ The Ogden Theatre

Back in 2014, rapper Kodak Black emerged onto the scene and ever since then he’s been releasing content regularly. On Tuesday, the Florida based rap star is coming to Denver to perform at The Ogden. Kodak Black is known for his unique flow and his future-retro take on hip-hop. If you’re looking to get your fix of hip-hop for the week, this will be the show to hit up.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Signor Benedick w/ The Moor, Randal Bravery, CURTA, The Milk Blossoms, Loanword @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Sun-Dried Vibes w/ The KnightBeats, Beyond Bridges @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Supersuckers + Bellrays w/ Bombpops @ Lost Lake

Smokestack Relics w/ Wonky Tonk @ Lion’s Lair

CU’s Thompson Jazz Ensemble @ Dazzle Jazz

6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Shine Bright w/ Set Your Anchor, Misery Noise, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Overcoats w/ Sarah Jaffe @ Globe Hall

Kurt Elling w/ The Swingles @ Soiled Dove Underground

1st Tuesdays Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

King Friday The 13th @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Wednesday, December 6

Recommended: The Dear Hunter w/ The Family Crest, VAVÁ @ The Bluebird Theater

The Dear Hunter is an indie-rock band from Washington led by frontman Casey Crescenzo. On Wednesday, Crescenzo is bringing his music to Denver for a show at The Bluebird Theater. The Dear Hunter brings strong elements of indie-rock and alt-rock to their sound. Joining Crescenzo on his tour are west coast bands The Family Crest and VAVÁ.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Black Smurf w/ Positive Satan, Ransteez, Swizzy J @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Jeffrey Paradise w/ CAPYAC, Plaid Hawaii, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Dayshell + Eyes Set To Kill w/ Sifting, Mosaic, Saphyre Rain, Oveda @ The Marquis Theatre

Flowlines (Album Release) w/ The Del Griffiths, Woodshop Project @ Larimer Lounge

Funkma$ter Show @ Goosetown Tavern

Peak2Peak @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Kurt Elling w/ The Swingles @ Soiled Dove Underground

Thursday, December 7

Recommended: Tall Tales & The Truth: An Acoustic Evening w/ Kip Moore, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen @ The Paramount Theatre

Country artists Kip Moore, Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen will be performing an acoustic showcase at The Paramount Theatre right off of the 16th Street Mall in LoDo on Thursday. Moore, Rogers and Bowen will join forces to celebrate their country hits in an acoustic way. Spend the evening listening to some country in the heart of Denver and get tickets while you still can.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Atmosphere w/ Musab + Ink Well, deM atlaS, The Lioness, DJ Keezy @ The Ogden Theatre

Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons w/ The Dyrty Byrds (Album Release) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Winds Of Plague w/ Venom and Valor, Sulpherensis, SmackFactor @ The Marquis Theatre

Ekali w/ Medasin, Judge @ Larimer Lounge

Pierce Fulton + NVDES @ Lost Lake

Wayfarer Mexico w/ Dreadnought, Saddle of Southern Darkness @ The Hi-Dive

Herobust + Tsuruda w/ Gangus @ Beta Nightclub

Houston Person (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Salt Creek w/ Formerly Bodies, Little Car, Take Shape @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Cat Clyde w/ Follow The Fox @ Globe Hall

Meet The Giant w/ Cyanidols, The Patient Zeros @ The Walnut Room

Phour.O (Every Thursday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Bestmode w/ Pscyo Geniius, The Hittman @ Herman’s Hideaway

Deezy Le Phunk w/ Digisaurus, Dapolatiks, Boogie Lights, Frankasaurus, Mersiv @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Friday, December 8

Recommended: Lupe Fiasco w/ The ReMINDers, Reason the Citizen @ The Gothic Theatre

Lupe Fiasco has been a popular name in the hip-hop world ever since he started gaining traction over ten years ago in 2006. To end the work week on Friday, the Chicago based rapper will be hitting up The Gothic Theatre. Fiasco celebrated the release of his most recent album DROGAS Light earlier this year featuring 14 new tracks from the rapper. The ReMINDers and Reason the Citizen are on the bill as support for the hip-hop-filled evening.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Moon Taxi w/ Other Black @ The Ogden Theatre

Dynohunter + Tnertle w/ Collidoscope @ The Bluebird Theater

Say Anything w/ Radar State, Backwards Dancer @ Summit Music Hall

Del McCoury Band w/ The Tavelin’ McCourys, Meadow Mountain @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Robert “Sput” Searight, MonoNeon, DJ Williams and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

SIR (Album Release Show) w/ Instant Empire, The Royal @ The Marquis Theatre

Ekali w/ Medasin, Judge @ Larimer Lounge

Brent Cowles & The Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam 2017 w/ Sarah Anne Degraw @ Lost Lake

Throttlebomb (CD Release) w/ Fast Eddy, Luna Sol, The Born Readies @ The Hi-Dive

Dr. Ozi + Rekoil + Boarcrok w/ Aarbear @ Beta Nightclub

Mike Watt @ Lion’s Lair

Katie Glassman & Snapshot (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Wil Swindler Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Alicia Baker & Alex Heffron (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz

Frankie Ballard @ The Grizzly Rose

Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

Morgan Saint w/ Oko Tygra, Yasi @ Globe Hall

Signs and Signals w/ The Host Club, Prep Rally, Native Station @ The Walnut Room

Phix (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Funkiphino w/ Lola Rising, Skull Full of Blues, Lesster More @ Herman’s Hideaway

Machine Kid w/ Legato, Mad Wallace, Sqwerv @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Christy Wessler’s Holiday Sing-Along @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Victor & Penny @ Tuft Theatre

Saturday, December 9

Recommended: Brent Cowles & The Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam 2017 w/ R.L. Cole @ Lost Lake

Denver’s very own Brent Cowles and The Foxhole Family Band will be hosting Winter Jam 2017 at Lost Lake on Saturday. Cowles has been making moves in the Denver music scene for the past few years, first with the band You Me & Apollo, and now on his own — he just released an EP Cold Times and is set to release a record next year. We’re excited to see what the future holds for the folk rocker. Tickets are still available for this intimate show.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Sing It To Me Santa: The Record Company w/ Tracksuit Wedding, Isaac and Anna Slade @ The Ogden Theatre

Sikdope w/ Punjahbae, Tugboat @ The Bluebird Theater

Papa Roach @ The Fillmore

Denver Black Sky V: Broken Hope, Exhumed, Havok w/ Expulsion, Acephalix and More @ The Gothic Theatre

Say Anything w/ Radar State, Backwards Dancer @ Summit Music Hall

Del McCoury Band w/ The Tavelin’ McCourys, Chain Station @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Robert “Sput” Searight, MonoNeon, DJ Williams and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

USMC Toys For Tots ft. Red Tide Rising w/ Public Display of Aggression, Core Zero, Sovereign @ The Marquis Theatre

Chet Porter w/ Kidswaste, DJ Fouette @ Larimer Lounge

Nova Fest 5 w/ IAMTHESHOTGUN, The Burial Plot, The Calefaction, Fathers, If I Fail @ The Hi-Dive

Paul Oakenfold w/ Mitiska, Fallward @ Beta Nightclub

Mike Watt @ Lion’s Lair

Gabriel Mervine Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

Paul Shinn Trio (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz

DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Random Rab w/ HAANA, bioLuMigen @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

56xansaintcool @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Denver Vintage Reggae Society w/ Roka Hueka @ Goosetown Tavern

Aaron Gillespie w/ Onward Etc, The Solid Ocean, Evinair @ Globe Hall

Anabeth Morgan (Album Release) w/ Collyra and Caseus, Taylor Maxwell @ The Walnut Room

Phix (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Sick Puppies w/ King Rat, No Bueno, Last Rhino, Phoenyx A.D @ Herman’s Hideaway

Voodoo Visionary & Universal Sigh w/ Dog City Disco @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs w/ Plain Faraday @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Acoustic Eidolon @ Tuft Theatre

Lindsey Stirling @ 1st Bank Center

Sunday, December 10

Recommended: Atmosphere w/ Musab + Ink Well, deM atlaS, The Lioness, DJ Keezy @ The Ogden Theatre

The rap group Atmosphere is celebrating the state of Colorado with a “Welcome To Colorado Tour” that goes around to Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Boulder and Denver. On Sunday, Atmosphere is bringing this tour to The Ogden Theatre for two sold-out shows. The whole entire tour quickly sold out as soon as it was announced. Joining Atmosphere are various acts such as Musab + Ink Well, deM atlaS, The Lioness and DJ Keezy. If you can manage to find tickets to this highly coveted tour, it will be well worth it.

*Sold out. More info here.

Also see…

Scarface w/ DJ Ktone, Rhymesight, King F.O.E. @ Summit Music Hall

Hundredth w/ Spotlights, Tennis System, Gleemer @ The Marquis Theatre

Chemically Obligated @ Larimer Lounge

Sycdvk w/ Strange Heavens, Moonglade, Smile Victoria @ Lost Lake

Unsane w/ Plaque Marks, Pueblo Escobar @ The Hi-Dive

Eli & Fur w/ Saltee @ Beta Nightclub

Jofoke Holiday Show @ Dazzle Jazz

Boyhollow w/ l.a Zwicky @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ Digg (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

56xansaintcool @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Dustbowl Revival w/ 300 Days @ Globe Hall

Black Coffee Fundraiser w/ The Humbuckers, Bad Bunnies, Nothing’s Permanent, Rick Bryan, Dick Black @ Herman’s Hideaway

Boogie For Puerto Rico Benefit Concert @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Sensory Friendly Concert w/ Deborah Solo ft. Kari Clifton @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Want to get this list before everyone else?