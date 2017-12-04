December is off to a great start this week with concerts taking place all over the Mile High City. Every night of the week is filled with genres from jazz to indie-rock and if you’re looking for some music during the day, there are even a few events offering music during brunch. Take your pick from our wide selection below and enjoy the first week of the last month of the year.
Monday, December 4
Recommended: Whitney w/ Julie Byrne @ The Bluebird Theater
By blending indie music and pop elements, the two-man team known as Whitney are headed down to East Colfax for a second intimate performance at The Bluebird Theater on Monday. The American indie-pop duo first appeared on the scene in 2016 and quickly rose to popularity within the last year. Julie Byrne is the opener for the evening and will set the tone with her beautiful voice and acoustic style.
Also see…
Grizzly Bear w/ serpentwithfeet @ The Ogden Theatre
The Faceless w/ Inanimate Existence, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre
Regulus w/ Blanket Empire, (Endless, Nameless), Picture The Waves @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Tuesday, December 5
Recommended: Kodak Black @ The Ogden Theatre
Back in 2014, rapper Kodak Black emerged onto the scene and ever since then he’s been releasing content regularly. On Tuesday, the Florida based rap star is coming to Denver to perform at The Ogden. Kodak Black is known for his unique flow and his future-retro take on hip-hop. If you’re looking to get your fix of hip-hop for the week, this will be the show to hit up.
Also see…
Signor Benedick w/ The Moor, Randal Bravery, CURTA, The Milk Blossoms, Loanword @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Sun-Dried Vibes w/ The KnightBeats, Beyond Bridges @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Supersuckers + Bellrays w/ Bombpops @ Lost Lake
Smokestack Relics w/ Wonky Tonk @ Lion’s Lair
CU’s Thompson Jazz Ensemble @ Dazzle Jazz
6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Shine Bright w/ Set Your Anchor, Misery Noise, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Overcoats w/ Sarah Jaffe @ Globe Hall
Kurt Elling w/ The Swingles @ Soiled Dove Underground
1st Tuesdays Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver
King Friday The 13th @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Wednesday, December 6
Recommended: The Dear Hunter w/ The Family Crest, VAVÁ @ The Bluebird Theater
The Dear Hunter is an indie-rock band from Washington led by frontman Casey Crescenzo. On Wednesday, Crescenzo is bringing his music to Denver for a show at The Bluebird Theater. The Dear Hunter brings strong elements of indie-rock and alt-rock to their sound. Joining Crescenzo on his tour are west coast bands The Family Crest and VAVÁ.
Also see…
Black Smurf w/ Positive Satan, Ransteez, Swizzy J @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Jeffrey Paradise w/ CAPYAC, Plaid Hawaii, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Dayshell + Eyes Set To Kill w/ Sifting, Mosaic, Saphyre Rain, Oveda @ The Marquis Theatre
Flowlines (Album Release) w/ The Del Griffiths, Woodshop Project @ Larimer Lounge
Funkma$ter Show @ Goosetown Tavern
Peak2Peak @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Kurt Elling w/ The Swingles @ Soiled Dove Underground
Thursday, December 7
Recommended: Tall Tales & The Truth: An Acoustic Evening w/ Kip Moore, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen @ The Paramount Theatre
Country artists Kip Moore, Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen will be performing an acoustic showcase at The Paramount Theatre right off of the 16th Street Mall in LoDo on Thursday. Moore, Rogers and Bowen will join forces to celebrate their country hits in an acoustic way. Spend the evening listening to some country in the heart of Denver and get tickets while you still can.
Also see…
Atmosphere w/ Musab + Ink Well, deM atlaS, The Lioness, DJ Keezy @ The Ogden Theatre
Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons w/ The Dyrty Byrds (Album Release) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Winds Of Plague w/ Venom and Valor, Sulpherensis, SmackFactor @ The Marquis Theatre
Ekali w/ Medasin, Judge @ Larimer Lounge
Pierce Fulton + NVDES @ Lost Lake
Wayfarer Mexico w/ Dreadnought, Saddle of Southern Darkness @ The Hi-Dive
Herobust + Tsuruda w/ Gangus @ Beta Nightclub
Houston Person (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Salt Creek w/ Formerly Bodies, Little Car, Take Shape @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Cat Clyde w/ Follow The Fox @ Globe Hall
Meet The Giant w/ Cyanidols, The Patient Zeros @ The Walnut Room
Phour.O (Every Thursday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Bestmode w/ Pscyo Geniius, The Hittman @ Herman’s Hideaway
Deezy Le Phunk w/ Digisaurus, Dapolatiks, Boogie Lights, Frankasaurus, Mersiv @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Friday, December 8
Recommended: Lupe Fiasco w/ The ReMINDers, Reason the Citizen @ The Gothic Theatre
Lupe Fiasco has been a popular name in the hip-hop world ever since he started gaining traction over ten years ago in 2006. To end the work week on Friday, the Chicago based rapper will be hitting up The Gothic Theatre. Fiasco celebrated the release of his most recent album DROGAS Light earlier this year featuring 14 new tracks from the rapper. The ReMINDers and Reason the Citizen are on the bill as support for the hip-hop-filled evening.
Also see…
Moon Taxi w/ Other Black @ The Ogden Theatre
Dynohunter + Tnertle w/ Collidoscope @ The Bluebird Theater
Say Anything w/ Radar State, Backwards Dancer @ Summit Music Hall
Del McCoury Band w/ The Tavelin’ McCourys, Meadow Mountain @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Robert “Sput” Searight, MonoNeon, DJ Williams and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
SIR (Album Release Show) w/ Instant Empire, The Royal @ The Marquis Theatre
Ekali w/ Medasin, Judge @ Larimer Lounge
Brent Cowles & The Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam 2017 w/ Sarah Anne Degraw @ Lost Lake
Throttlebomb (CD Release) w/ Fast Eddy, Luna Sol, The Born Readies @ The Hi-Dive
Dr. Ozi + Rekoil + Boarcrok w/ Aarbear @ Beta Nightclub
Mike Watt @ Lion’s Lair
Katie Glassman & Snapshot (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Wil Swindler Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Alicia Baker & Alex Heffron (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz
Frankie Ballard @ The Grizzly Rose
Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
Morgan Saint w/ Oko Tygra, Yasi @ Globe Hall
Signs and Signals w/ The Host Club, Prep Rally, Native Station @ The Walnut Room
Phix (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Funkiphino w/ Lola Rising, Skull Full of Blues, Lesster More @ Herman’s Hideaway
Machine Kid w/ Legato, Mad Wallace, Sqwerv @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Christy Wessler’s Holiday Sing-Along @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Victor & Penny @ Tuft Theatre
Saturday, December 9
Recommended: Brent Cowles & The Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam 2017 w/ R.L. Cole @ Lost Lake
Denver’s very own Brent Cowles and The Foxhole Family Band will be hosting Winter Jam 2017 at Lost Lake on Saturday. Cowles has been making moves in the Denver music scene for the past few years, first with the band You Me & Apollo, and now on his own — he just released an EP Cold Times and is set to release a record next year. We’re excited to see what the future holds for the folk rocker. Tickets are still available for this intimate show.
Also see…
Sing It To Me Santa: The Record Company w/ Tracksuit Wedding, Isaac and Anna Slade @ The Ogden Theatre
Sikdope w/ Punjahbae, Tugboat @ The Bluebird Theater
Papa Roach @ The Fillmore
Denver Black Sky V: Broken Hope, Exhumed, Havok w/ Expulsion, Acephalix and More @ The Gothic Theatre
Say Anything w/ Radar State, Backwards Dancer @ Summit Music Hall
Del McCoury Band w/ The Tavelin’ McCourys, Chain Station @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Robert “Sput” Searight, MonoNeon, DJ Williams and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
USMC Toys For Tots ft. Red Tide Rising w/ Public Display of Aggression, Core Zero, Sovereign @ The Marquis Theatre
Chet Porter w/ Kidswaste, DJ Fouette @ Larimer Lounge
Nova Fest 5 w/ IAMTHESHOTGUN, The Burial Plot, The Calefaction, Fathers, If I Fail @ The Hi-Dive
Paul Oakenfold w/ Mitiska, Fallward @ Beta Nightclub
Mike Watt @ Lion’s Lair
Gabriel Mervine Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
Paul Shinn Trio (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz
DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Random Rab w/ HAANA, bioLuMigen @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
56xansaintcool @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Denver Vintage Reggae Society w/ Roka Hueka @ Goosetown Tavern
Aaron Gillespie w/ Onward Etc, The Solid Ocean, Evinair @ Globe Hall
Anabeth Morgan (Album Release) w/ Collyra and Caseus, Taylor Maxwell @ The Walnut Room
Phix (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Sick Puppies w/ King Rat, No Bueno, Last Rhino, Phoenyx A.D @ Herman’s Hideaway
Voodoo Visionary & Universal Sigh w/ Dog City Disco @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs w/ Plain Faraday @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Acoustic Eidolon @ Tuft Theatre
Lindsey Stirling @ 1st Bank Center
Sunday, December 10
Recommended: Atmosphere w/ Musab + Ink Well, deM atlaS, The Lioness, DJ Keezy @ The Ogden Theatre
The rap group Atmosphere is celebrating the state of Colorado with a “Welcome To Colorado Tour” that goes around to Fort Collins, Colorado Springs, Boulder and Denver. On Sunday, Atmosphere is bringing this tour to The Ogden Theatre for two sold-out shows. The whole entire tour quickly sold out as soon as it was announced. Joining Atmosphere are various acts such as Musab + Ink Well, deM atlaS, The Lioness and DJ Keezy. If you can manage to find tickets to this highly coveted tour, it will be well worth it.
Also see…
Scarface w/ DJ Ktone, Rhymesight, King F.O.E. @ Summit Music Hall
Hundredth w/ Spotlights, Tennis System, Gleemer @ The Marquis Theatre
Chemically Obligated @ Larimer Lounge
Sycdvk w/ Strange Heavens, Moonglade, Smile Victoria @ Lost Lake
Unsane w/ Plaque Marks, Pueblo Escobar @ The Hi-Dive
Eli & Fur w/ Saltee @ Beta Nightclub
Jofoke Holiday Show @ Dazzle Jazz
Boyhollow w/ l.a Zwicky @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ Digg (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
56xansaintcool @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Dustbowl Revival w/ 300 Days @ Globe Hall
Black Coffee Fundraiser w/ The Humbuckers, Bad Bunnies, Nothing’s Permanent, Rick Bryan, Dick Black @ Herman’s Hideaway
Boogie For Puerto Rico Benefit Concert @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Sensory Friendly Concert w/ Deborah Solo ft. Kari Clifton @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
