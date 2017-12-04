Denver Flea’s Holiday edition promised to be an epic shopping experience complete with festive drinks, good food and groovy tunes, and it delivered on all fronts. Held at the old Sports Castle on 1000 Broadway, Holiday Flea kicked off Friday night with a preview party — four floors of private shopping for all ticket holders, paired with holiday cocktails and lots of local cheer. Each floor outdid the one before it, with hundreds of options from local clothing brands and boutiques like B Fresh Gear, Armitage & McMillan, Seventy West and Birds & Belles. Denver newcomer, Very Cool Club, was also part of the lineup. The brand is a partnership between Mountain vs Plains greeting card creator, Paul Michel and his friend, David Barnes. “Paul has been doing this for a long time, and he has a pretty big following in Denver,” said Barnes. “We decided to start putting his humor on apparel, so that’s what this is.” Not to be outdone, jewelry and accessory designers made their presence known as well, with selections from brands like Jay Davis Bags, Native Clutter, Lux & Luca and Canned Goods, a company that donates one can of food for every item they sell.
Photography by Amanda Piela.
