Denver Flea’s Holiday edition promised to be an epic shopping experience complete with festive drinks, good food and groovy tunes, and it delivered on all fronts. Held at the old Sports Castle on 1000 Broadway, Holiday Flea kicked off Friday night with a preview party — four floors of private shopping for all ticket holders, paired with holiday cocktails and lots of local cheer. Each floor outdid the one before it, with hundreds of options from local clothing brands and boutiques like B Fresh GearArmitage & McMillan, Seventy West and Birds & Belles. Denver newcomer, Very Cool Club, was also part of the lineup. The brand is a partnership between Mountain vs Plains greeting card creator, Paul Michel and his friend, David Barnes. “Paul has been doing this for a long time, and he has a pretty big following in Denver,” said Barnes. “We decided to start putting his humor on apparel, so that’s what this is.” Not to be outdone, jewelry and accessory designers made their presence known as well, with selections from brands like Jay Davis Bags, Native ClutterLux & Luca and Canned Goods, a company that donates one can of food for every item they sell.

Andrea Bracken paired SOREL boots with a Mountain Standard jacket for a perfect Denver look. “I’m obsessed with my Mountain Standard jacket. It’s comfortable and warm but not super heavy, so I wear it every day.”

“Smooches” Lauderdale, Shannon Conway and Chris White chose their best holiday gear for the event.
“Look at us. How good do we look?” – Chris White

Andrew and Angela Oehlerkang started Good Trip Coffee a year ago. Their coffee and style are both infused with some spice.

Anni Rice decided to go for an effortless look. “I wanted to be cozy but cute, so I pulled this outfit together with the scarf and kept it easy.”

Kyla Detienne opened Birds & Belles boutique five years ago. Although her shop offers a wide variety of clothing, her heart belongs to the vintage threads and accessories she sells.

Brianna Wright, Analisa Romano and Jamie Doak, decided to embrace the holiday theme. “I went to Target especially for this event,” said Wright. “I looked at this sweater and knew that was it.”

Event bartenders Attily Spaleins and Connor Green brought some serious holiday cheer with outfits from Shinesty.

Photography by Amanda Piela

 

 

