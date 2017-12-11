Denver is gearing up for the holidays in a fantastic fashion this week. You’ll be able to find all kinds of beer releases ranging from The Last Jed-IPA by Strange Craft to the Christmas themed NOEL by AleSmith. This Saturday will be a busy one with Christmas markets, bar crawls and beer fests, so be sure to get outside and ring in the Christmas season with your friends and family.

Monday, December 11

Desk, Dine and Dash

When: Monday, December 11, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Corinne — 1455 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you work in downtown Denver, you might have an issue with finding a quality lunch that fits within your hour-long time frame you get. But starting this Monday and lasting throughout the week, if you head to Corinne for lunch and you don’t get your food under 45 minutes then the meal is on the house.

Tuesday, December 12

10 Beers of Xmas Tap Takeover

When: Tuesday, December 12, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Cedar Creek Pub — 2100 N. Ursula St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Christmas is right around the corner, and that means one thing for breweries in Denver — Christmas beer is finally here. Starting this Tuesday at Cedar Creek Pub, you can find more than ten different types of seasonal beers that’ll help ring in the season of giving.

Wednesday, December 13

Wine and Cookie Pairing

When: Wednesday, December 13, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Infinite Monkey Theorem— 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: There seems to be a beer and cookie event offered somewhere every week, but this week at The Infinite Monkey Theorem you can find its local wine with Good Sugar Baking Company cookies. Twenty dollars will get you four cookies with four different types of wine. This is a reservation only event so email [email protected] to reserve your spot.

Thursday, December 14

The Chef & the Slow Cooker



When: Thursday, December 14, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social —65 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Chef Hugh Acheson is on a 25-city tour to promote his new cookbook The Chef & The Slow Cooker. Featuring an interactive taco-making demonstration with supplies provided by Whole Foods and Cholula Hot Sauce, this is one book promotion you won’t want to miss.

Stranahan’s Cocktail Pairing

When: Thursday, December 14, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey — 200 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Colorado’s first micro-distillery is partnering with A Notte to offer patrons paired cocktails and appetizers. This casual event will be held in its cozy cocktail room so you can enjoy your cocktails and hors d’oeuvre in tranquility.

Mizu Izakaya’s One Year Anniversary Celebration

When: Thursday, December 14, 7 p.m. – 11:55 p.m.

Where: Mizu Izakaya — 1560 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mizu Izakaya is celebrating its one year anniversary this Thursday to celebrate its customers. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. a Japanese sake and whisky event will take place leading up to the party at 9 p.m. Complimentary drink tickets will be given before 10 p.m. and all tickets will be given 20 percent off.

Friday, December 15

Star Wars Beer Releases & Movies

When: Friday, December 15, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Strange Craft Beer Company — 1330 Zuni St., Unit M, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: With Christmas right around the corner, it means one thing only for sci-fi fans — Star Wars is back. And to celebrate the release of episode VIII, Strange Craft is releasing special beers like The Last Jed-IPA. Strange Craft will be releasing these new beers from a galaxy far, far away this Friday while showing Star Wars movies right up to the release.

Saturday, December 16

Holiday Rumpus & Market

When: Monday, December 16, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company — 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Holiday markets are my favorite thing about the holidays. It’s the perfect place to bring someone special, finish some last-minute Christmas shopping and, most importantly, get a little holiday buzz going. This year at Call to Arms Brewing Company, you can find it all — featuring new beer releases, food vendors like Copia Confectionery and a clothing drive.

Christmas and Cold Weather Beer Fest

When: Saturday, December 16, 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie— 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie is getting festive this weekend, showcasing 15 different types of seasonal beer to get into the holiday spirit. Try beers like the Christmas BOMB by Prairie or NOEL by AleSmith. This event starts at noon, so be sure to get there early before it sells out.

Inaugural Gingerbread Invitational

When: Saturday, December 16, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project — 925 W. 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: There’s nothing that says Christmas quite like a gingerbread house. This weekend at the Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, you can find exactly that in the form of a gingerbread house competition between six breweries. Featuring live music, food from Karma Food Truck and a canned food drive that gets you $1 off every food item you bring, this will be a party that’ll make this Christmas season memorable.

Snow Day Bar Crawl

When: Saturday, December 16, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Lodo’s Bar & Grill— 1946 Market St., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: This Saturday, Snow Day is coming to Denver and giving the city the adult-styled snow day we all deserve. Register for this six-stop bar crawl, all offering original, affordable specials that’ll put the Christmas warmth in your heart. Register here before the ticket prices increase.

Denver Beer Festivus

When: Saturday, December 16, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum — 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $65

The Lowdown: The Beer Festivus is coming back for the sixth time to the Mecca of craft-brewing. Every brewery within the Denver zip-code area is invited to come with its best for your sampling pleasure. Get your tickets here.

Wine Tasting with Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery

When: Saturday, December 16, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Amendment XXI — 2548 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ben Parson of the Infinite Monkey Theorem is heading to LoHi and offering wine tastings at Amendment XXI staring at 4 p.m. If you’re struggling to find that last person on your Christmas list a solid gift, this is the place to do it.

Sunday, December 17

Santa’s Cellar Party Extravaganza

When: Sunday, December 17, 10 a.m.

Where: Parry’s Pizzeria — 9567 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Parry’s Pizzeria is pulling out its cellar this Sunday and offering its customer a fantastic beer selection with more than 1300 bottles, some that were bottled five years ago. Featuring beers of all different varieties such as barleywines, dark ales, stouts and many more.

Hungry for More?

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendars

Holiday Luau

When: Wednesday, December 20, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Adrift —218 S. Broadway, Denver



Cost: $20, all you can eat