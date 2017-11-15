This weekend there are politicians to see and Yetis to celebrated. Start your weekend off by seeing Hillary Clinton Live and hearing her story. Later, you can get some great Korean-Southern fusion food at Injoi Pop-Up. If you love a sense of mystery, celebrate National Yeti Day with Great Divide Brewing Co. Then when you need to get some fresh air and are craving some pie, head over to the Pumpkin Pie 5k/10k. When you want a good laugh, check out the comedy performance of John Cleese. Wait did someone say pie? If you need to get some good pie making skills, go to Pie Crust 101 with The Long I Pie. Whatever you do this weekend, you need to see these events happening in Denver.

Thursday, November 16

Injoi Pop-Up

When: November 16-18, 5-8 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free entry

The Lowdown: The Source Hotel and Market is hosting an Injoi Pop-Up. Injoi (pronounced “enjoy”) Korean Kitchen is a newly developed concept created by Chef Bill Espiricueta. This special pop-up will feature a menu of Southern classics crossed with Asian cuisine. Some of the specialties include bibimbap, bulgogi and Korean fried chicken. The pop-up will last from opening to until everything is sold out, so be sure to make it over before it is too late.

Warren Miller’s Line of Descent

When: November 16-18, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $26.50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Follow the journey of skiers and snowboarders as they push the limits to the extremes in Warren Miller’s Line of Descent. Denver Volkswagen will present Warren Miller’s 68th ski and snowboard film that features winter sports enthusiasts and athletes from France to New Zealand and all the way to Colorado. These young explorers are breaking way for future mountain adventurers.

Friday, November 17

Silent Disco Vinyl Release

When: November 17, 6-10:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Draft House Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Dance all night long with the Alamo Draft House at the Silent Disco Vinyl Release. The Silent Disco will celebrate the vinyl release of St. Vincent’s Masseduction. BarFly will get a ‘Masseduction’ themed makeover, including new lighting, a photo-booth and more. DJ Details will pump up the beats as you disco party. There will also be giveaways throughout the night.

National Yeti Day

When: November 17, 2 – 10 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Have you ever seen a Yeti? Even if you haven’t, you can still celebrate National Yeti Day. The Great Divide Barrel Bar is hosting a party to celebrate this fascinating elusive creature. There will be 10 Yeti beers on tap that will be showcased, giveaways to be snagged and chilly treats from Sweet Action Ice Cream to be savored. Stop by Great Divide this Friday and party on the day of the Yeti.

Flying Lotus in 3D

When: November 17, 8-11:59 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $25.75-$39.75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: No one really likes to talk about death but Flying Lotus will take death head-on at Flying Lotus in 3D. Flying Lotus is an experimental musician, producer and film maker who challenges normative ideas in society. This film will feature a musical album that explains death not as an end, but as a transition from one place of being to another. Flying Lotus will take the audience on a journey to follow the dead as they go through their transition.

Second Anniversary Party

When: November 17-19, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Cerebral Brewing, 1477 Monroe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cerebral Brewing is throwing an anniversary party that will go on all weekend long. There will be tappings throughout the weekend to celebrate Cerebral Brewing’s second year. On Friday Adobo Food Truck will be there to supply great food. On Saturday Copia Confectionary will give away chocolate, The Farmer in the Hive will be open to dish out delicious bites and beer will be flowing. There will be raffles and prizes for you to win and DJ Digg will be spinning some beats for you to jam out to.

Monster Truck Nationals

When: November 17-18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $21-$25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love monster trucks and crazy stunts, the Monster Truck Nationals is the event to attend. The Denver Kicker Monster Truck Winter Nationals will showcase mind-blowing stunts and some of the most popular monster trucks in the industry. Some of the featured trucks include Thunder Chicken, Spike and Wrecking Crew. The event is completely unscripted, so you never know what to expect. If you come early, you might even get the chance to ride on one of the monster trucks.

Saturday, November 18

Mutts at the Museum

When: November 18, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Denver Firefighters Museum, 1326 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: $7 at the door

The Lowdown: Join the Denver Firefighters Museum in raising funds for some cute pups at Mutts at the Museum. There will be adorable puppies to snuggle from Lifeline Puppy Rescue, food trucks and more. You can also get a copy of the 2018 Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar signed by some firefighters. There will also be museum tours for your to enjoy.

Pray for Snow

When: November 18, 5-10 p.m.

Where: 10 Barrel Brewing Company, 2620 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bring in the Winter season with Pray for Snow at the 10 Barrel Brewing Company. This party will celebrate the arrival of winter and will leave you praying for some powder. There will be live music, thirst quenching beer and more. There will also be giveaways and the release of a 2017 Pray for Snow Winter Ale.

38th St. Underpass Mural Painting

When: November 18-19, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Where: 3800 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free, sign up here

The Lowdown: Help the RiNo Art District paint a mural the South side of the 38th Street Underpass. There is a need for 225 volunteers to help prep the walls and paint the mural. The design was created by Jason Graves and Pat Milbery from the So-Gnar Creative Division. Each volunteer will get a coupon for a free beer at Blue Moon on 38th and Chestnut Place.

Day of Darks

When: November 18, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St., Denver

Cost: $35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Breweries from all over Colorado will join together to bring you their best dark brews at Day of Darks. Wynkoop Brewing Co. is hosting this dark drink extravaganza that ensures to quench your thirst. The ticket proceeds will go to Movember Foundation, Drink for Pink and Colorado Cancer Research Program, so there is no need to feel guilty about indulging. The ticket price includes a commemorative glass, chocolate to pair with your drink and of course unlimited dark beer tastings.

Pumpkin Pie 5k/10k

When: November 18, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: City Park Pavilion, 1700 N. York St., Denver,

Cost: $30-$50, register here

The Lowdown: You can have your pie and eat it too at the Pumpkin Pie 5k/10k. Running in the race will help create funds for charities around Denver. After you have run out of fuel, there will be pumpkin pie to lift up you back up again. The course will be flat and fast, so runners and walkers of all speeds are welcome. All finishers will receive a t-shirt, finisher’s medal and an expo entrances to food and vendors.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

When: November 18, 8 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $43-$74, get tickets here

The Lowdown: It is getting to be the time of the year when holiday music starts playing. If you’re one of the people that enjoy all this festive soundtrack, you do not want to miss out on the holiday tradition of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This award-winning orchestra has been a beloved winter event for more than 20 years. The tour this year will be “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” and is set to visit more than 60 different places, including Denver.

Sugar Plum Bazaar

When: November 18-19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 E Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: The holiday shopping is upon us and if you haven’t started, you can get your chance at the Sugar Plum Bazaar. There will be more than 130 different vendors that you can peruse and find the perfect gifts from. You can register for free or there is a minimum $1 donation at the door. All proceeds will go to the Big Dogs Huge Paw charity.

John Cleese

When: November 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $85-$290, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meet the co-founder of the Monty Python series, John Cleese. The Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center is hosting the ever popular John Cleese to perform and talk about his life. Cleese has been involved in many hit comedies and will explain his rise to fame and talent. You do not want to miss out on one of Britain’s beloved comedians.

Sunday, November 19

See You Later, North Building!

When: November 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Denver Art Museum is hosting a See You Later, North Building! party. You will be able to say goodbye to the iconic North Building before it starts renovations until 2021. You will be able to print your own commemorative poster with Ink Lounge, leave a love note for your favorite artwork and more. There will be free admission all day long for you to get a chance to say “See you later!”

Impact: Sack Lunches

When: November 19, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10-$20 donation, register here

The Lowdown: Help the homeless with Impact: Sack Lunches. Not only will you be packing sack lunches for the homeless, but you will get the chance to hand them out and see the joy on people’s faces. There is $10-$20 mandatory donation, but it goes straight toward the lunches and other needs.

Red Ball

When: November 19, 6-11 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $40-$500, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Raise funds for the Denver Colorado AIDS Project at the Red Ball. The Red Ball ensures a fantastic runway experience to help raise awareness of World AIDS Day and celebrate high fashion with local designers. There will also be a hair event that will feature work from more than a dozen local salons. There will be a cocktail reception, a silent auction, live entertainers and more.

Pie Crust 101 with The Long I Pie

When: November 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Craftsman & Apprentice, 1325 E. 22nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Pie is at the center of the dessert menu during Thanksgiving. If you want to learn how to make the best ever to impress your holiday guests, you need to attend Pie Crust 101 with The Long I Pie. This weekend, The Craftsman and Apprentice is hosting this class to teach you how to make the most delicious pie crust from scratch. Don’t let your guests down this year with store bought pie and amaze them with a creation of your own.

TRANSFormation Brunch

When: Sunday, November 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: La Rumba, 99 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $65, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate with the LGBT Community Center of Colorado with a special brunch in honor of leaders in Colorado’s transgender community. The event will be catered by Epicurean Catering and will feature a silent auction to help raise funds. All proceeds benefit the transgender community. Get your tickets now and help build a better future.

30th Annual Champagne Cascade

When: November 19, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the starting of the holiday season with the 30th Annual Champagne Cascade at The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. There will be live music by John Kite Quartet and the ceremony will begin in the Atrium of the hotel at noon. If you make a $10 donation to Season to Share, you will receive a VIP photo with the Cascade and have a chance to win large prizes.

Mark Your Calendar

Horseshoe Market

When: November 25-26, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

Punch Bowl Social Anniversary Party

When: November 22, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social Denver, 65th Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

44th Annual Turkey Trot

When: November 23, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: $45, register here