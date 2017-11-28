The owners of Spuntino announced they will open an Indian street food concept inside Zeppelin Station — the RiNo food hall opening in early 2018. They are calling it Namkeen (pronounced num-kin) — meaning “savory” or “salty” in Hindi, it is commonly used to describe a broad range of Indian snacks.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Husband-and-wife duo Elliot Strathmann and chef Cindhura Reddy moved to Colorado to work at Spuntino as manager and chef de cuisine, later purchasing it from the original owners. Although Spuntino is Italian, Reddy is eager to bring her background in Indian cooking to Namkeen.

“I was raised on these Southern Indian dishes,” said Reddy. “Cooking with my family provided some of my fondest childhood memories. Elliot and I are thrilled to be a part of the Zeppelin Station project and for the opportunity to bring something entirely new and meaningful to us personally and to our Colorado community.”

The Namkeen menu is inspired by Reddy’s family recipes and the couple’s global travels, featuring items like house-made Indian street snacks (namkeen) and kati rolls — a set of slow-cooked curries like methi chicken, chana masala and lamb keema served wrapped in handcrafted traditional flatbread. Future diners can also look forward to aloo tikki, samosas and a deep-fried chicken snack called chicken 65, along with traditional Indian beverages like mango lassi and masala chai.

“I’ve been a fan of what Cindhura and Elliot created at Spuntino,” said Justin Anderson, director of hospitality development for Zeppelin Development. “They both bring their passion and integrity to the Zeppelin Station project. The addition of Namkeen’s Indian street-food snacks further rounds out the food hall’s diverse offerings.”

For more information on all the restaurants joining them at Zeppelin Station, click here.

All photos courtesy of Zeppelin Station.