Khalid’s success has seemingly only grown since the release of his debut LP American Teen in March of this year. The artist has sweept late night talk show performances, releasing collaborations with the likes of Calvin Harris and Marshmello, getting Grammy nominations and just played not one but two shows in Denver. Now, he’s announced a headlining performance at Red Rocks.

Scheduled to take place on May 14, the pop star and singer/songwriter will stop by the historic venue on his “The Roxy Tour” along with 19 other American cities listed so far. No information has been announced just yet on openers, but you can check out the rest of the 2018 Red Rocks lineup so far here. Tickets for the Khalid show go on sale Saturday, December 2 at 10 a.m. and will be available here.