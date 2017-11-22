[Update November 22 at 4:02 p.m.: Shortly after publishing, ink! issued an apology via Facebook. See below.]

Over the last several years, the RiNo Arts District has seen a rapid transformation. What was once an area filled with business-to-business companies and warehouses, has now become the upcoming area in Denver. Like all change, this has caused some tension between old and new. This has been exacerbated by rising rent prices and changing demographics that have made artists, businesses and residents feel unwelcome or caused them to leave the neighborhood.

For most business owners in the area, the issue of gentrification is a tricky one and usually results in careful communication. However, it seems Denver’s ink! coffee is taking a different approach. As seen on Facebook, the coffee shop posted a sign outside its RiNo location saying, “Happily Gentrifying the Neighborhood since 2014” on the front and “Nothing Says Gentrification like Being Able to Order a Cortado” on the back. The photo of the sign, which was posted online around noon today quickly went viral and seems to have been already stolen. We reached out to ink! and while they have not commented on the matter, or why they have put the sign there, an employee at the RiNo location confirmed its existent and that it was indeed taken from the store.

Overall the response to the sign has been negative, to say the least. People have already taken to reviews to leave negative thoughts about the shop in response. Over 250 people (and counting) have left one-star reviews on ink!’s Facebook in the last hour. For ink!’s neighbor and competitor coffee shop, Crema, the sign ultimately points to ink!’s intentions.

“When Crema opened eight years ago, it was meant to compliment the neighborhood, not change it. We have always tried [to] recognize and respect the neighborhood that we choose [to] open our business in, to be a place for all aspects of the community. There is a lot of tension regarding gentrification in the RINO Arts District. A lot of artist[s] have been priced out of upper Larimer and the surrounding neighborhoods. It is a sensitive issue and I’m surprised ink! would take such a polarizing stance, But it clearly shows their intentions,” said Crema Coffeehouse in a statement to 303.

So far it’s unclear if the sign will be returned or if ink! will issue a new one. It seems the sign could be a part of a larger campaign and therefore may not be the last we see of this type of marketing from the local shop.