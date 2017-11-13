This week there are films to see and funds to be raised. Start your week off by seeing the documentary film Jane. Later, get your yogi on at Silent Disco Yoga. If you want to see a great musical, head over to RENT 20th Anniversary Tour. When you are feeling that pull towards winter, check out Winter Park Opening Day. Then, celebrate women in the workforce by going to Hillary Clinton Live or Women’s Entrepreneurship Day. Then when you are feeling charitable, check out the Red Ball to raise funds for World AIDS Day. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to see what events are happening in Denver this week.

Monday, November 13

RiNo Made Pop Up Shop

When: November 13-December 30, 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Where: The Source, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get yourself into the holiday shopping season at the RiNo Made Pop Up Shop. Tpop-up up shop will sell products all made in the RiNo Art District. There will be all sorts of art inlcuding, ceramics, jewelry, 2D artwork and more. You can support your local artists and makers while picking some great gifts for the holiday season. There will be free parking at The Source.

Jane



When: November 13-16, 1:30-9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 at the door

The Lowdown: The Landmark’s Esquire Theatre presents Jane, a film focussed on the work and advancements that Jane Goodall achieved. Award-winning director Brett Morgen put together this film by pulling from over 100 hours of never-seen footage that had been hidden away in the National Geographic archives for more than 50 years. The film touches on the difficulties Jane experiences in the male-dominated field of science and her revolutionized ideas and research about chimpanzees.

From Powder to Prosecco

When: November 13, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Evo Denver, 860 Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Spend a night with evo Denver for From Powder to Prosecco. There will be an Italian Dinner with drinks to delight, while women from Blizzard and Tecnica speak about the state of women’s ski gear. Professional skier Jackie Paaso will also be there to talk about SAFE AS Clinics, an all-womens avalanche class Jackie helped created.

Tuesday, November 14

Silent Disco Yoga

When: November 14, 6-7 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar and Rooftop, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Jam out to some sick beats while getting your yogi on at Silent Disco Yoga. What is a silent disco? Grab a pair of special wireless headphones that tune you in to music played from a DJ. Silent disco dance parties and yoga flows have become increasingly popular, as you can party with a crowd but still be in your own little world. The 60 minute class will be led by Claire Ewing from CorePower Yoga and beats will be brought to you by DJillE via glowing LED headphones.

RENT 20th Anniversary Tour

When: November 14-21, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $20 day of performance, $30, get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you haven’t seen RENT on live on stage, you need to get to a showing of RENT 20th Anniversary Tour. This award-winning musical follows a group of people trying to figure out their way through life with hardship and friendship. Tickets are only $20 the day of the performance but if you’re a big fan you may want to secure the best seats ahead of time.

Hanna Ranch

When: November 14, 6-8:50 p.m.

Where: Mitchell Hall, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $5, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Chipotle Film Series presents Hanna Ranch a documentary film. Hanna Ranch follows a cattleman Kirk Hanna and his struggle to protect a once popular lifestyle in Colorado. Hanna was born on a family ranch and became a leader in environmental ranching that aims to protect the West from developmental encroachment and misuse of land. Hanna is dubbed as the “eco-cowboy” and is the president of the Colorado Cattleman’s Association.

Punketry

When: November 14, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Smash Punk with poetry and you get Punketry. Join the Mutiny Information Cafe in presenting a punk-inspired poetry night. There will be four featured poets, Ahja Fox, Dani Ferrera, Gabrielle Lessans and Stina French, who will perform poetry. The poets will present their work with a background of psychpunk music that will be performed by Black Market Translation.

Ratio Quiz Show

When: November 14, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get your Marvel knowledge on at Ratio Quiz Show. Sign up a team of five people to compete in this Marvel-themed quiz night. There will be video clips of different Marvel films on the projector as you answer questions. If you love Marvel and love winning prizes, you need to test your knowledge with some quizzes.

Wednesday, November 15

Winter Park Opening Day

When: November 15, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Where: Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn, Winter Park

The Lowdown: Head over to Winter Park Resort for Winter Park Opening Day. The first 75 people in line will get a free Winter Park Resort beanie and later get a raffle ticket to win a free pair of Liberty Skis and a snowboard. There will also be Coors Light swag giveaways for you to snag. If you are dying to get out skiing, you need to head over for the first chair of the season at Winter Park.

Thursday, November 16

Warren Miller’s Line of Descent

When: November 16-18, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $26.50, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Follow the journey of skiers and snowboarders as they push the limits to the extremes in Warren Miller’s Line of Descent. Denver Volkswagen will present Warren Miller’s 68th ski and snowboard film that features winter sports enthusiasts and athletes from France to New Zealand and all the way to Colorado. These young explorers are breaking way for future mountain adventurers.

National Monuments in the West

When: November 16, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Patagonia, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Conservation Atlas is hosting National Monuments in the West at Patagonia. This event will wrap up a road trip to 20 different U.S. national monuments in the West, whose boundaries and conservation are at risk. The event will include stories and photography of the journey to the monuments and a more in-depth look at what they represent and how conservation can contribute to our local economy. Craft beer and snacks will be available for you to enjoy during the event.

Hillary Clinton Live

When: November 16, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $60-$150, get tickets here

The Lowdown: See Hillary Clinton Live at the Bellco Theatre. Hillary Clinton is touring the country to talk about her experience in politics and her journey with the presidential election. She will touch on what happened, what is happening next and what is on your mind and answer questions you have probably been wondering.

Friday, November 17

Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3

When: November 17-19, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1345 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $25-$99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Symphony presents Natasha Paremski playing Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 3. This piece is considered one of the most challenging classical piano concertos. The concert will also feature Liadov’s The Enchanted Lake and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5. conducted by Colorado Symphony Principal Guest Conductor Andrew Litton.

Salsa and Bachata Class

When: November 17-27, 1:45-2:45 p.m.

Where: La Casita, 3790 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Learn how to dance at a Salsa and Bachata Class. There will be three different sessions that you can attend to increase your knowledge and dancing abilities. All levels are welcome to dance. Kebrina Josefina De Jesus will be teaching the class.

Women’s Entrepreneurship Day

When: November 17, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: The Commons on Champa, 1245 Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: The Commons on Champa is hosting Women’s Entrepreneurship Day. Women’s Entrepreneurship Day is the world’s biggest celebration of women in job creating and innovations. At the event, you will be able to talk to different female entrepreneurs and see their experience in the entrepreneurial field. Get your boss lady shoes on and get creating.

Silent Disco Vinyl Release

When: November 17, 6-10:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Draft House Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Dance all night long with the Alamo Draft House at Silent Disco Vinyl Release. The Silent Disco will celebrate the vinyl release of St. Vincent’s Masseduction. BarFly will be given a ‘Masseduction’ themed makeover, including new lighting, a photo-booth and more. DJ Details will pump up the beats as you disco party. There will also be giveaways throughout the night.

CO Impact Days

When: November 17, 2:30-7 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $25, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in presenting CO Impact Days. This three-day event will help investors and philanthropists gain experience and tools to get ahead in the investment field. It is like a farmers market for social venture projects, non-profits and more. There are multiple organizations that will give you the chance to invest in them.

Saturday, November 18

Mutts at the Museum

When: November 18, 12-3 p.m.

Where: Denver Firefighters Museum, 1326 Tremont Pl., Denver

Cost: $7 at the door

The Lowdown: Join the Denver Firefighters Museum in raising funds for some cute pups at Mutts at the Museum. There will be adorable puppies to snuggle from Lifeline Puppy Rescue, food trucks and more. You can also get a copy of the 2018 Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar signed by some firefighters. There will also be museum tours for your to enjoy.

Pray for Snow

When: November 18, 5-10 p.m.

Where: 10 Barrel Brewing Company, 2620 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bring in the Winter season with Pray for Snow at the 10 Barrel Brewing Company. This party will celebrate the arrival of Winter Snow and leave you praying for that white powder. There will be live music, thirst quenching beer and more. There will also be giveaways and the release of a 2017 Pray for Snow Winter Ale.

38th St. Underpass Mural Painting

When: November 18-19, 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Where: 3800 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free, sign up here

The Lowdown: Help the RiNo Art District to paint a mural the South side of the 38th Street Underpass. There is a need for 225 volunteers to help prep the walls and paint the mural. The design was created by Jason Graves and Pat Milbery from the So-Gnar Creative Division. Each volunteer will get a coupon for a free beer at Blue Moon on 38th and Chestnut Place.

Sunday, November 19

30th Annual Champagne Cascade

When: November 19, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the starting of the holiday season with the 30th Annual Champagne Cascade at The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. There will be live music by John Kite Quartet. The ceremony will begin in the Atrium of the hotel at noon. If you make a $10 donation to Season to Share, you will receive a VIP photo with the Cascade and have a chance to win large prizes.

See You Later, North Building!

When: November 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Denver Art Museum is hosting a See You Later, North Building! party. You will be able to say goodbye to the iconic North Building before it starts renovations until 2021. You will be able to print your own commemorative poster with Ink Lounge, leave a love note for your favorite artwork and more. There will be free admission all day long for you to get a chance to say “See you later!”

Impact: Sack Lunches

When: November 19, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10-$20 donation, register here

The Lowdown: Help the homeless with Impact: Sack Lunches. Not only will you be packing sack lunches for the homeless, but you will get the chance to hand them out and see the joy in people’s faces. There is $10-$20 mandatory donation, but it goes straight toward the lunches and other needs.

Bob Ross Paint Night

When: November 19, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Bowman’s Vinyl and Lounge, 1312 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25 at the door

The Lowdown: Come and paint a pretty picture at Bob Ross Paint Night. Bowman’s Vinyl and Lounge will host the paint night with Artist Girr to help guide you through painting a painting via Bob Ross videos. The registration fee covers painting supplies, a full tasting from Bear Creek Distillery and one free well drink. There are only 20 spots so you need to reserve yours while you can.

Red Ball

When: November 19, 6-11 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $40-$500, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Raise funds for the Denver Colorado AIDS Project at the Red Ball. The Red Ball ensures a fantastic runway experience to help raise awareness of World AIDS Day and celebrate high fashion with local designers. There will also be a hair event that will feature work from more than a dozen local salons. There will be a cocktail reception, a silent auction, live entertainers and more.

Mark Your Calendar

Horseshoe Market

When: November 25-26, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

Punch Bowl Social Anniversary Party

When: November 22, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social Denver, 65th Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here

44th Annual Turkey Trot

When: November 23, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: $45, register here