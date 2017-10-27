This weekend, San Francisco’s highly acclaimed nightclub comes to Denver. Temple is aiming to transport night-owls into a new dimension of nightlife — one drink, dance and beat at a time.

Hailing from the Bay Area, Temple describes itself as a club for artists, by artists. They’ve made a name for themselves by hosting world renown DJs from Yellow Claw, Benny Benassi, Breathe Carolina and Destructo. Yes, they do have a cover charge, they do have a dress code and yes, they do recommend reservations. However, this hot spot is worth the red tape.

The Space

Tonight, Temple opens its second location this month as a part of the Zen Compound in Denver’s Old City Hall Amphitheater on Broadway — a 20,000 square foot, three-story space.

“The goal for years has been to expand Temple,” said founder and owner Paul Hemming. “We were looking at Seattle, Los Angles… and settled on Denver because of this venue — it’s perfect.”

Although the venue is unassuming from the outside, the interior is far from it. Guests step into a Tron and Blade Runner inspired world — where an illuminated tunnel transports them into a different world. From the more than 100,000 LED lights adorning the ceiling and furniture to glowing bars, illuminated drink menus and a 14-foot disco ball, the space feels like something from the future. But if you’re familiar with City Hall, a bit of the past does linger with the same concrete floors and black railings lining the sides.

The venues open space allows featured DJs to be seen from every angle — whether guests are kicking back in one of the clubs multiple bottle service lounges or perched along one of the three wall to wall balconies.

In addition to the nightclub, Temple is bringing an experience for non-night owls with a day-time cafe, restaurant and art gallery.

“This is a multilayered experience,” said Hemming.

The Music

Known in San Francisco for hosting some of the world’s top DJs, the club plans to bring that reputation to Denver — beginning with Dutch duo BLASTERJAXX for its opening weekend.

“Temple is going to have all spectrums of dance music,” said Hemming. “We had a certain style of music that we stuck with in San Francisco and we’re bringing that to Denver. This is just phase one.”

To give guests a “Grade A” clubbing experience Temple Denver has brought in two 32 inch subs flanked by Funktion-One chrome horns.

“This speaker system is what I’ve always wanted — it’s the best in the game,” said Hemming. “In San Francisco, we didn’t have the initial funds to make it happen but Temple Denver is a step up, an upgrade, so we went all out.”

Funktion-One speakers are known for bringing the beat without killing the conversation. Hemming hails them as the best in the industry for their ability to bring pure-unmatched sound without piercing listeners ears.

“You can actually talk to the people next to you without having to scream,” said Hemming. “It’s a really refined way to fill the room with music.”

From state of the art equipment to world-famous DJs and a futuristic atmosphere — Denver’s nightlife is in for an upgrade as Temples settles into the Mile High city. Temple has arrived.

The club’s doors open every Friday and Saturday night between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. As for the cafe, restaurant and art gallery — hours of operation are to be determined.

All photos by Adam Larkey Photography, unless otherwise noted.